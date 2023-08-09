Jock Robie will lead a Worm Bin Workshop at Merryspring Nature Center Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.
At this free 2-hour hands-on workshop, Robie will explain the benefits of vermicomposting and how it differs from regular composting. He will show pictures of plants grown with and without worm castings and discuss why plants grown with worm castings do so well.
Other topics he will cover include what to consider before you start, what you need to know about worms so that they will thrive in the worm bin, common problems and how to avoid them or if necessary, how to remediate.
Robie will bring and set up five worm bins as part of his demonstration. The first five households to register may take the bins home, and all attendees will gain enough knowledge to purchase, build and set up their own worm bins. He can keep in contact with attendees and send them links to his videos and documents by email for references.
In three to four months, Robie will schedule a harvest session for those five to bring their worm bins back to Merryspring for their first harvest. He will bring six sets of harvest equipment for them to use and coach them through their first harvest. The five will need access to harvest equipment because the worm bins have to be harvested regularly three to four times a year. Merryspring provides harvesting equipment for free to those who would like to borrow it.
Merryspring is located at the end of Conway Road, just off of Route 1 in Camden behind Hannaford Shopping Plaza. For more information, contact info@merryspring.org or call 236-2239.