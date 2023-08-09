Courier-Gazette

worm bin workshop

Merryspring Nature Center will offer a free 2-hour hands-on worm bin workshop Sept. 7.

Jock Robie will lead a Worm Bin Workshop at Merryspring Nature Center Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

At this free 2-hour hands-on workshop, Robie will explain the benefits of vermicomposting and how it differs from regular composting. He will show pictures of plants grown with and without worm castings and discuss why plants grown with worm castings do so well.

Recommended for you