Every coastal community needs to have ordinances regulating short-term rentals, and Camden’s Planning Board is to be commended for taking on this controversial issue.
With new technology, people have been able to basically take advantage of a loophole in regulations. Someone with a car is suddenly an online taxi service, even though a real taxi company has to go before the Camden Select Board every time they add a driver.
Someone with a spare room or outbuilding is suddenly an online-marketed B&B or small inn. Meanwhile, those in the “traditional” lodging industry, have to jump through all kinds of regulatory hoops to make sure they are operating in a safe manner as legitimate businesses.
It was fun while it lasted, but the time has come to look at real, thoughtful regulation.
If it was just a matter of fairness to other businesses, that would be one thing, but the short-term rental surge brings with it many other problems.
The money to be made renting out apartments, houses and rooms for the weekend takes properties out of the long-term rental market. It has driven up rent throughout the Midcoast and Maine, and the result is that people who work in our communities cannot afford to live here.
The median cost of a home in Knox County is $450,000.
However, how long will those properties and our communities retain their value? Businesses are shuttering as they have no workers to fill vacancies. Soon there will be few businesses to cater to the needs of visitors.
The future is not uncertain. Bar Harbor and Boothbay Harbor are clear examples of where we are headed. Neighborhoods supporting a sense of community and maintaining school enrollments are disappearing.
Rockport simply refused to deal with short-term rentals, but Camden’s Planning Board is looking at the problem head on. Hopefully, the Select Board will support it in creating reasonable regulations for a business model that has been invasive and opportunistic.
The future of the New England town meeting
The discussion is continuing in Camden, Rockport and other towns on the future of the New England town meeting.
In this form of democracy, which many of us have grown up with, townspeople gather at least once a year to discuss and vote on budget items and other local business. Residents have the opportunity to ask questions and even offer amendments to the items being voted on.
There is nothing like it.
During the pandemic, many towns went to voting on their town meeting items via secret ballot. The result was that much higher percentages of voters participated in doing the town’s business.
The question is whether this higher turnout of voters was as informed on the issues as the small number that still comes out for town meetings.
The pandemic has subsided to the point that we could go back to town meetings, and yet we are not. The result is that a debate is taking place, and for the most part locally, the secret ballot side is winning.
Town officials will argue that we can still hold public hearings. However, people do not come to meetings in the same numbers if they do not have a chance to vote on the issues, a real say in what happens.
Too often too, people know that a public hearing is just a formality. Elected officials make a show of listening to the people before doing what they were going to do anyway. At least that’s the case some of the time.
It is not a simple answer at this point, which way is better. The New England town meeting is a wonderful thing that we would be sorry to see disappear, but the advantages and convenience of voting at the polls by secret ballot are real and meaningful.
It also marks the end of an era in which a larger percentage of the populace looked forward to taking time to go out and do their duty as citizens.
We urge readers to be engaged and keep an eye on their local governments as this method of voting changes. If you have a view on how this should be done, be sure you are heard. The day may be coming when this debate is ended one way or the other.