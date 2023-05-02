The Rockland Planning Board heard the plans Tuesday evening May 2 for a take-out pizza business at 59 Camden St. Professional engineer Michael Sabatini and owner Aphiwat Ruklittikul detailed the plans.
ROCKLAND -- The Rockland Planning Board gave unanimous approval Tuesday evening to an expansion of the Trekkers facility on Old County Road.
The Board toured the site at 325 Old County Road on Tuesday afternoon May 2 before the Board held a formal public hearing and final vote on the project during its meeting at City Hall.
The plan is create a 12-foot addition to the existing building at 325 Old County Road. In addition, a bus barn of 38-feet-by-60 feet with a 16-foot lean-to is proposed.
Trekkers purchased the property in December 2020. The lot is slightly more than three acres.
The property was previously used as the Covfefe Coffee and Gifts, which focused on pro-Trump items. The shop closed Nov. 4, 2020 the day after President Trump was defeated for reelection to President-Elect Joe Biden.
Trekkers is an outdoor-based mentoring program that helps young adults discover and develop strengths through a six-year program that connects youths with participating adults.
Architect Gerald Weinand is the architect for the project.
Take-out pizza
Also at the May 2 Planning Board meeting, the Board reviewed the plans by Aphiwat Ruklittikul to convert 59 Camden St. into a take-out pizza business named Spice Pizzeria.
The Board decided at the end of its review to hold a site visit and then a formal public hearing and possible final vote at its May 16 meeting.
The property has sat vacant for the past 15 years but had previously been the longtime Harry French garage.
The work to complete renovations to the building will take 12 months, according to the application.
The building, built around 1928, sits on slightly less than a fifth of an acre.
Gordon Mank Sr., who has owned an adjacent commercial property for 60 years, said he welcomed the new business.
"This will be great to see such an improvement," Mank said.
Mank said he managed a Shell service station at the property for A.C. McLoon company from 1960 to 1965.