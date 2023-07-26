BELFAST — Mid-summer wrestling tournaments in Maine are uncommon, to say the least.
It is the offseason for grapplers and most enjoy the final days of summer or prepare for their fall school sports seasons.
Despite that fact, the Belfast Area High School gymnasium was chalk full of wrestlers, coaches, spectators and friends on Saturday, July 22 to support one of their own fighting a battle far greater than any mat adversary.
The wrestling tournament — coined the Team Pete Benefit Wrestling Tourney — was a fundraiser for student-athlete Pete Lovejoy, who battled stage-4 liver and lung cancer since early 2022.
Scores for the event did not matter. Nor did who pinned whom. What mattered was the outpouring of support for the Lovejoy family as more than $10,000 was raised by day’s end.
“I was thrilled to see so many kids and adults get out on a wrestling mat and have fun while supporting Pete and all that goes into helping him,” said Jeff Lovejoy, Pete’s father and principal at BAHS, via email on Monday, July 24. “My family continues to feel the love from our local community and from many outside as well. I appreciate Christa Staples, Felicia Curtis and [assistant principal] Jess Woods for helping to bring all these people together. The Waterman and Fairbrother families also have been extremely generous with their time and energy. I also know Cory, Lisa and Melissa spent the day making things run smoothly. And it makes me so happy to see so many current and lifelong members of BAHS wrestling representing throughout the day.”
“I have been a part of the wrestling community since my son started wrestling in kindergarten back in 2005,” said event organizer Staples, also a school secretary at BAHS. “I quickly realized what a close-knit community the wrestlers are. They are like family. When someone needs help, our community rallies.”
“We’d like to thank everyone involved and who volunteered, wrestled and made donations,” said BAHS football coach Art Fairbrother. “The event was very successful and should be able to help the family out. And it’s a family that is well-deserving. Pete Lovejoy is a great young man.”
Lovejoy will be a senior at Belfast Area High School in the fall.
Midway through his sophomore year — five days after finishing second in the 182-pound weight class at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B wrestling championships in January of 2022 — Lovejoy went to the doctor and received a devastating diagnosis.
“When he came off the mat that day, you could see a bulge in his side,” said Fairbrother. “He hadn’t felt good for three to four months. He was tired, but people just figured, ‘That’s a teenager, it’s growing pains.’ And they went to the doctor and it was already stage four.”
Staples and Felicia Curtis hoped to hold the fundraiser last summer, but “ran out of time so we made it a priority for this summer,” said Staples.
Fairbrother spoke prior to the start of the tournament, as did Pete’s grandmother, Jackie, there to represent the Lovejoy family.
Pete Lovejoy, his father Jeff and a few other family members and close friends were absent from Saturday’s fundraiser to go on a trip to the Midwest, sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to attend a country music concert and to fly fish.
“It’s more than I had anticipated,” said Jackie of Saturday’s outpouring of support. “Wrestling is a family. You meet people all over and they’ll say, ‘Oh I wrestled your son 25 years ago’ and that sort of thing. And then Pete came in and Jonah too. People see me at the grocery store and they say, ‘How’s your son doing? How’s your grandson doing?’ I don’t know who these people are, but they’ve seen it in the paper or they’ve heard it from somewhere. When this tournament came up we thought with Jeff and Joanna now being a one-income family since she’s not working and as a nurse is with Peter in Boston or wherever, things are getting tight financially. So we came up with this idea.”
“It’s great to see not just the community of Belfast, but the wrestling community come together,” said Fairbrother. “Wrestling is a different kind of sport. It really is a community that pulls for each other and wants the best for each other. And it was great to see the wrestling community come together on a Saturday in July and support on of their family members.”
Fairbrother said Lovejoy was, without a doubt, the top athlete in his class, along with still being a tremendous student as he continues his studies through treatment.
“No hyperbole,” he said. “He would have been an all-state safety this year as a senior and a state champion wrestler. I can say that confidently. And he probably would have placed in track at states as well.”
“This is a great event,” said Kaden Bonin, who graduated in June and is a schoolmate and teammate. “When I heard about it, I was just immediately down to wrestle and down to help with anything I could. Donate, anything. It really means a lot for everyone to be here supporting Pete.”
“It feels nice to do something for him,” added schoolmate and teammate Gavin Young, who also graduated in June. “I love the kid. I’ve known him since I was a kid. We’ve hung out, we’ve been best friends and it’s nice giving back.”
Last season, Lovejoy was an honorary coach on the football sidelines for the Lions. He would don a suit and tie, and sometimes a fedora as well, drawing physical comparisons to a young Tom Landry.
Many are holding out hope for Lovejoy’s return to athletic competition this fall. If not, Fairbrother said his coaching spot is secure.
“He wanted to still be part of it and he’s part of our family,” said Fairbrother. “He’s just a fun-loving kid with a great sense of humor, a good athlete, a strong student … and sometimes life just stinks. But he’s a fighter and he’s still fighting. We’re believing for a miracle.”
Winners from each weight class/division were:
Elementary school — Lincoln Kyser, Belfast, 37-pound class; Jace Parker, Bucksport, 44-pound class; Nicholas Veysey, Belfast, 46-pound class; Leland Fields, MCWM, 53-pound class; Silas Genthner, MAC Wrestling, 57-pound class; Alex Laney, Woodland, 61-pound class; Jakobe Cummings, Belfast, 64-pound class; Bryce Weymouth, Bangor, 70-pound class; Cameron Raven, Mount View, 73-pound class; and Blake Genthner, MAC Wrestling, 86-pound class.
Middle school — Liam McKenney, Winslow, 70-pound class; Ryder Walsh, Wrestler’s Way, 88-pound class; Jacob Evans, Belfast, 92-pound class; Dominic Kyser, Belfast, 101-pound class; Domonic Turner, Camden, 112-pound class; Kyle Jacobs, Belfast, 119-pound class; Jonathan Kesaris, Winslow, 124-pound class; Bryce Gushee-Brown, Oceanside, 144-pound class; and Bronson Yates, Mount View, 175-pound class.
High school — Dominic Cummings, Belfast, 103-pound class; Noah Parenteau, Wrestler’s Way, 113-pound class; Stryker Fraser, Nokomis, 118-pound class; Spencer Richard, Madison, 127-pound class; Landon Pease, Camden, 132-pound class; Jethro Ward, Wrestler’s Way, 138-pound class; Jaiden Bakac, Nokomis, 141-pound class; Sean Bonzagni, Morse, 144-pound class; Jacob Cote, Nokomis, 149-pound class; Brian Lemar, Belfast, 155-pound class; Justin Batty, Camden, 161-pound class; Riley Turner-Watts, Camden, 166-pound class; Grady Pease, Somerhill, 173-pound class; Cooper Wren, Mount View, 188-pound class; Lulee McKenney, Ellsworth, 205-pound class; Casey McDonald, Ellsworth, 228-pound class; and Beau Talbot, Piscataquis, 275-pound class.
Open division — Kaden Bonin, Belfast, 131-pound class; Evrit Roy, Independent, 157-pound class; Kote Aldus, Belfast, 175-pound class; Zach Wilson, Piscataquis, 210-pound class; and Benjamin Watts, Belfast, 250-pound class.
A GoFundMe page was started for Lovejoy with a goal of $125,000. To date, the page has raised more than half that amount.
To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/nw43u-team-pete.