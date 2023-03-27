Wrestling

BELFAST — The Pine Tree Wrestling League’s Eastern regional championship was a hotbed for talented middle school grapplers with team and individual aspirations of excellence in an effort to pin down success on Saturday, March 25 at Belfast Area High School.

And of the 12 teams in action on the mats, it was Camden-Rockport Middle School — as it has done by virtue of its 18-0 regular-season record — that proved the best of the best as the Schooners amassed 226 points to claim the coveted championship.

