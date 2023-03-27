BELFAST — The Pine Tree Wrestling League’s Eastern regional championship was a hotbed for talented middle school grapplers with team and individual aspirations of excellence in an effort to pin down success on Saturday, March 25 at Belfast Area High School.
And of the 12 teams in action on the mats, it was Camden-Rockport Middle School — as it has done by virtue of its 18-0 regular-season record — that proved the best of the best as the Schooners amassed 226 points to claim the coveted championship.
Photos from East regional will appear later with this story. Watch video below.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the PTWL championships on Saturday, April 1 at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport.
The top four finishers from the Western Regional — held at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford — also will advance to the league championships.
On Saturday in Waldo County, the Schooners qualified 10 grapplers for the PTWL championship meet — including individual regional champions Dominic Turner, Ryder Lombardo and Silas Moody — while Troy Howard Middle School of Belfast qualified seven; Mount View Junior High School of Thorndike, five; Oceanside Middle School of Rockland, three; and Medomak Middle School of Waldoboro, two.
Dominic Cummings also pinned down a regional title for the Lions, as did Chad Cole of the Mustangs.
Th East Regional team scores were: Camden-Rockport 226, Winslow 179.5, Mattanawcook 172, Troy Howard 147, Nokomis 131, Somerhill Wrestling Club 96.5, Bangor 92, Mount View 89.5, Bucksport and Oceanside 81, Medomak 52 and Ellsworth 37.5.
Independent wrestlers from Waterville (23.5) and Vassalboro (4) also scored for their teams.
For Camden-Rockport, Keagan Kelly (87 pounds), Kergan Thomann (99 pounds), Gage Esancy (105 pounds), Dominic Turner (111 pounds), Hayden Clark (117 pounds), Ethan Dingle (123 pounds), Nate Wooden (137 pounds), Ryder Lombardo (145 pounds), Henry Main (155 pounds) and Silas Moody (170 pounds) qualified.
For Troy Howard, Jacob Evans (87 pounds), Dominic Kyser (93 pounds), Dominic Cummings (99 pounds), Noah Parenteau (105 pounds), Kayden Cox (130 pounds), Piper Leone (155 pounds) and Zadie Paige (170 pounds) qualified.
For Mount View, Danny Bosco (93 pounds), Conner Milligan (111 pounds), Kyle Jacobs (117 pounds), VonDrake Ross (137 pounds) and Chad Cole (195 pounds) qualified.
For Oceanside, Bryce Gushee-Brown (137 pounds), Carter Elliott (87 pounds) and Wyatt Banow (130 pounds) moved on.
For Medomak, Grayson Downing (123 pounds) and Josh Martz (240 pounds) advanced.
The individual regional results for area wrestlers included:
75 pounds — Jataveous Ripley, Ocean, was pinned by Sam Nyce, Nok, at 4:00; pinned Owen Studholme, SWC, at 3:10; lost to Remington Hogan, Ban, 12-6; and beat Zachary Clark, CR, 11-4. Ripley finished fifth.
Zachary Clark, CR, was pinned by Remington Hogan, Ban, at 1:24; pinned Pierce Achorn, MMS, at 2:45; was pinned by Sam Nyce, Nok., at 1:29; and lost to Jataveous Ripley, Ocean, 11-4. Clark finished sixth.
Pierce Achorn, MMS, was pinned by Gabe Fiske, Matt, at 0:15; and was pinned by Zachary Clark, CR, at 2:45.
81 pounds — Max Dyer, TH, was pinned by Gabe Fraser, Nok, at 0:54; lost to Aiden Emanetoglu, Ban, 14-4; and pinned Sully Coleman, CR, at 2:18. Dyer finished fifth.
Sully Coleman, CR, was pinned by Aiden Emanetoglu, Ban, at 0:13; was pinned by Gabe Fraser, Nok, at 0:12; and was pinned by Max Dyer, TH, at 2:18. Coleman finished sixth.
87 pounds — Jacob Evans, TH, beat Alex Brown, Nok, 8-0; pinned Keagan Kelly, CR, at 2:30; and lost to Clayton McPheters, Matt, 4-0. Evans finished second.
Keagan Kelly, CR, pinned Marvin Lamperta, Ban, at 1:08; was pinned by Jacob Evans, TH, at 2:30; beat Isaac Spencer, SWC, 8-1; and beat Carter Elliott Ocean, 4-2 (OT). Kelly finished third.
Carter Elliott, Ocean, pinned Isaac Spencer, SWC, at 1:25; was pinned by Clayton McPheters, Matt, at 4:26; pinned Marvin Lamperta, Ban, at 1:20; and lost to Keagan Kelly, CR, 4-2 (OT). Elliott finished fourth.
93 pounds — Dominic Kyser, TH, pinned Jace Jackson, Buck, at 1:45; beat Al-Khader Wise, Ban, 4-0; and lost to Cohen Swoveland, Wat, 12-8. Kyser finished second.
Danny Bosco, MtV, pinned Allister White, Nok, at 3:58; lost to Tyler Smith, Matt, 3-2; beat Peyton Bishop, Vass, 17-0; beat Chase McLaughlin, CR, 11-3; defeated Al-Khader Wise, Ban, 9-6; and defeated Tyler Smith, Matt, 13-2. Bosco finished third.
Chase McLaughlin, CR, lost to Cohen Swoveland, Wat, 16-0; pinned Jacoby Achorn, MMS, at 0:29; and lost to Danny Bosco, MtV, 11-3.
Jacoby Achorn, MMS, was pinned by Harlen Fortin, Win, at 1:27; and was pinned by Chase McLaughlin, CR, at 0:29.
99 pounds — Dominic Cummings, TH, pinned Madison Morrill, Nok, at 0:19; pinned Sora Mae Bukowski, Ells, at 0:25; and pinned Kergan Thomann, CR, at 0:21. Cummings finished first.
Kergan Thomann, CR, pinned Ethan Larrabee, SWC, at 2:30; pinned Ryan Thibadeau, Matt, at 1:52; and was pinned by Dominic Cummings, TH, at 0:21. Thomann finished second.
Andrew Burchett, Ocean, was pinned by Ryan Thibadeau, Matt, at 0:21; beat Ethan Larrabee, SWC, 4-1; and lost to Sora Mae Bukowski, Ells, 12-6.
105 pounds — Noah Parenteau, TH, pinned Kayla Giroux, Win, at 0:56; pinned Edward Powers, Buck, at 0:58; and lost to Bennett Harper, Matt, 9-3. Parenteau finished second.
Gage Esancy, CR, pinned Connor Benner, MMS, at 0:56; was pinned by Bennett Harper, Matt, at 3:52; pinned Sawyer Newton, SWC, at 0:15; and pinned Edward Powers, Buck, at 1:10. Esancy finished third.
Connor Benner, MMS, was pinned by Gage Esancy, CR, at 0:56; pinned Gavin Milliken, MtV, at 0:23; was pinned by Edward Powers, Buck, at 2:52; and lost to Sawyer Newton, SWC, 9-0. Benner finished sixth.
Gavin Milliken, MtV, was pinned by Bennett Harper, Matt, at 0:23; defeated Travis Nania, Nok., 19-6; and was pinned by Connor Benner, MMS, at 2:03.
111 pounds — Dominic Turner, CR, received a bye, pinned Conner Milligan, MtV, at 1:19; and pinned Ashton Dill, Matt, at 2:23. Turner finished first.
Conner Milligan, MtV, pinned Grace Maguire, Buck, at 4:02; was pinned by Dominic Turner, CR, at 1:19; beat Darion Wescott, Ells, 17-0; and lost to Quincy Nesbitt, Win, 6-2. Milligan finished fourth.
117 pounds — Kyle Jacobs, MtV, pinned Landon Lemar, TH, at 2:29; beat Hayden Clark, CR, 6-5; and was pinned by Jonathon Kesaris, Win, at 3:35. Jacobs finished second.
Hayden Clark, CR, pinned Xandir Springer, Matt, at 0:49; lost to Kyle Jacobs, MtV, 6-5; pinned Nick Bowman, MMS, at 0:54; and pinned Xandir Springer, Matt, at 0:54. Clark finished third.
Everett Tolman, Ocean, beat Nick Bowman, MMS, 9-4; was pinned by Jonathon Kesaris, Win, at 0:51; was pinned by Xandir Springer, Matt, at 1:07; and beat Nick Bowman, MMS, 10-8. Tolman finished fifth.
Nick Bowman, MMS, lost to Everett Tolman, Ocean, 9-4; pinned Jayden Wescott, Ells, at 2:40; was pinned by Hayden Clark, CR, at 0:54; and lost to Everett Tolman, Ocean, 10-8. Bowman finished sixth.
123 pounds — Grayson Downing, MMS, pinned Deliah Carter, Buck, at 0:54; pinned Ethan Dingle, CR, at 1:52; and was pinned by Joshua Wood, Ban, at 1:01. Downing finished second.
Ethan Dingle, CR, pinned Bryce Dicker, Matt, at 1:52; was pinned by Grayson Downing, MMS, at 1:29; pinned Mathias Travis, CR, at 0:24; and pinned Jason Feyler, Win, at 1:50. Dingle finished third.
Mathias Travis, TH, lost to Jason Feyler, Win, 4-3; pinned Austin Lamb, Ocean, at 1:15; was pinned by Ethan Dingle, CR, at 0:24; and was pinned by Bryce Dicker, Matt, at 3:47. Travis finished sixth.
Austin Lamb, Ocean, pinned Boston Bowing, SWC, at 1:26; was pinned by Joshua Wood, Ban, at 2:05; pinned Addalyn Laughy, Nok, at 0:30; and was pinned by Mathias Travis, TH, at 1:15.
130 pounds — Wyatt Banow, Ocean, pinned Peyton Dowe, Vass, at 0:21; beat Cayden Dinneen, CR, 9-4; and was pinned by Giovani Garcia, Win, at 2:47. Banow finished second.
Kayden Cox, TH, was pinned by Giovani Garcia, Win, at 1:05; pinned Ella Rhyne, MtV, at 0:34; pinned Cyrus Frank, Ells, at 0:25; defeated Cayden Dinneen, CR, 6-4; and was pinned by Ava McGinnis, Nok, at 0:44. Cox finished fourth.
Cayden Dinneen, CR, pinned James Pinney, Matt, at 0:44; lost to Wyatt Banow, Ocean, 9-4; lost to Kayden Cox, TH, 6-4; and pinned James Pinney, Matt, at 3:51. Dinneen finished fifth.
Ella Rhyne, MtV, was pinned by Peyton Dowe, Vass, at 3:45; and was pinned by Kayden Cox, TH, at 0:34.
137 pounds — Bryce Gushee-Brown, Ocean, pinned Jackson Powell, Win, at 2:24; beat Nate Wooden, CR, 6-3; and was pinned by Conner Sprague, Nok, at 0:55. Gushee-Brown finished second.
Nate Wooden, CR, received a bye; lost to Bryce Gushee-Brown, Ocean, 6-3; pinned Stephen Sanford, TH, at 1:10; and pinned VonDrake Ross, MtV, at 2:04. Wooden finished third.
VonDrake Ross, MtV, pinned Stephen Sanford, TH, at 0:25; was pinned by Conner Sprague, Nok, at 0:56; pinned Jackson Powell, Win, at 1:09; and was pinned by Nate Wooden, CR, at 2:04. Ross finished fourth.
Stephen Sanford, TH, was pinned by VonDrake Ross, MtV, at 0:25; and was pinned by Nate Wooden, CR, at 1:10.
145 pounds — Ryan Lombardo, CR, pinned Scott Boutaugh, Ells, at 0:20; pinned Hunter Christiansen, SWC, at 0:32; and beat Zach Furrow, Nok, 7-4. Lombardo finished first.
Ryker White, TH, lost to Hunter Christiansen, SWC, 7-4; and was pinned by Scott Boutaugh, Ells, at 2:03.
Spencer Patten, Ocean, was pinned by Scott Boutaugh, Ells., at 0:16; and was pinned by Ben Powell, Win, at 0:23.
155 pounds — Henry Main, CR, pinned Joe Rishani, Buck, at 2:57; was pinned by Jakobi Hagar, SWC, at 0:36; pinned Patrick Loubier, Win, at 1:19; and pinned Piper Leone, TH, at 4:07. Main finished third.
Piper Leone, TH, pinned Patrick Loubier, Win, at 1:45; was pinned by Kurt Calloway, Nok., at 1:13; won by default of Joe Rishani, Buck; and was pinned by Henry Main, CR, at 4:07. Leone finished fourth.
170 pounds — Silas Moody, CR, pinned Ocean Keister, Ocean, at 1:08; pinned Jacob Tucker, Buck, at 0:10; and pinned Colin Patrick, SWC, at 1:08. Moody finished first.
Zadie Paige, TH, pinned Aiden Sykes, Ells, at 0:28; lost to Colin Patrick, SWC, 17-1; pinned Ocean Keister, Ocean, at 2:51; and was pinned by Camden Markie, Matt, at 2:58. Paige finished fourth.
Ocean Keister, Ocean, was pinned by Silas Moody, CR, at 1:08; pinned Kaylie Kesaris, Win, at 0:40; was pinned by Zadie Paige, TH, at 2:51; and was pinned by Jacob Turner, Buck, at 4:57. Keister finished sixth.
195 pounds — Chad Cole, MtV, received a bye; pinned Emilee Feyler, Win, at 0:23; and beat Gabriel Brewer, Ban, 6-4. Cole finished first.
Marcos Benitez, TH, was pinned by Emilee Feyler, Win, at 0:44; was pinned by Ron Johnson, Buck, at 3:50; and pinned Jayden Dodge, CR, at 0:30. Benitez finished fifth.
Jayden Dodge, CR, was pinned by Ron Johnson, Buck, at 0:28; was pinned by Emilee Feyler, Win, at 0:57; and was pinned by Marcos Benitez, TH, at 0:30. Dodge finished sixth.
240 pounds — Josh Martz, MMS, pinned Chase Davis, Nok, at 1:26; and was pinned by Benjamin Thomas, Win, at 2:31. Martz finished second.