Midcoast high school wrestlers experienced another banner year on the mats in 2022-23.

The high school wrestling season has drawn to a close, a campaign which saw strong team and individual performances on the mats for Oceanside of Rockland, Camden Hills of Rockport and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro.

Interestingly, the area had three sets of identical twins: Camden Hills Landon and Connor Pease; Medomak Valley's Grady and Shamus Pease; and Oceanside's Maddie and Gavin Ripley.