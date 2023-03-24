The high school wrestling season has drawn to a close, a campaign which saw strong team and individual performances on the mats for Oceanside of Rockland, Camden Hills of Rockport and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro.
Interestingly, the area had three sets of identical twins: Camden Hills Landon and Connor Pease; Medomak Valley's Grady and Shamus Pease; and Oceanside's Maddie and Gavin Ripley.
Camden Hills, which ended the regular season with a 30-3 dual-match record, finished fourth (71 points) in the state Class A championships, first (142) in the Class A North meet and first (117.5) in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A division.
Individually, the Windjammers were keyed by Landon Pease, Julian Henderson, Michael Rollins, Connor Pease, Justin Batty and Riley Turner-Watts, all of whom earned 40 or more wins on the mats. Henderson also surpassed 150 wins for his career.
Henderson and Landon Pease pinned down conference, regional and state titles in the 126 and 132-pound classes, while Rollins also won a regional title in the 138-pound class.
Oceanside, which ended the regular season with a 23-7 dual-match record, finished fourth (59 points) in the state Class B championships, fifth (88) in the Class B South meet and first (109 points) in the KVAC Class B division.
Individually, the Mariners were led by Maddie Ripley, who not only pinned down a regional championship, but became the first female in state history to win a state title in a coed tournament in the 106-pound class.
Gavin Ripley also pinned down conference, regional and state championships in the 132-pound class, while Michael Matthews finished second in the regional and conference championships at 195.
Medomak Valley, which ended the regular season with a 14-14 dual-match record, finished eighth (46.5 points) in the state Class B championships, sixth (80) in the Class B South meet and sixth (54) in the KVAC Class B division.
Individually, the Panthers were led by Marshall Addy, who pinned down state and regional titles in the 220-pound class, while Shamus Pease finished second at the state and regional championships in the 145-pound class.
The individual win/loss totals for Oceanside, Medomak Valley and Camden Hills grapplers, with pin totals included, were: