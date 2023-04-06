WARREN — The name Genthner is synonymous with wrestling. More specifically, Panther wrestling.
The Genthners have competed and succeeded at a high level, as well as coached, the sport in the area for decades.
Now the younger generation of the family — along with Panther mat names like Thompson, Gess and Benner — is giving back to ensure the future of the sport, as well as its participants, are strong.
Philip Genther, a former Medomak Valley High School wrestler, started a youth mat program last summer at the Midcoast Athletics Center.
Hayley, Philip's wife, said after COVID-19, the Genthners noticed the number of students enrolled in the peewee/youth wrestling program in the Medomak area was "frighteningly low."
She said, at one point, her son was one of four children who showed up each week to practice.
"We knew that we had to do something to keep this sport afloat, and to bring new life into the peewee program," Hayley said. "We also knew that only practicing once a week for four weeks, and not having a coach to take anyone to tournaments, was not going to benefit the future of Medomak wrestlers."
Thus, a year ago in spring, Philip reached out to Rachel Coor, owner of the MAC, and gave his thoughts around creating a youth wrestling program through the MAC which would allow students from surrounding towns to practice throughout the year.
"She was super on board with the idea, and had a space available in the building for us to use," Hayley said of Coor.
Youth wrestling shares space with I CAN Martial Arts.
Next, Philip and his dad, a former coach and wrestler at MVHS, hooked up their trailer and drove to Pennsylvania to purchase a seven-section wrestling mat. Philip recruited the coaching help of Chad Benner and former MVHS standout grapplers Eric Benner, Steven Thompson and Jake Gess to create a six-week summer wrestling session for those in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
That first night, the program attracted 27 peewees and 12 middle schoolers from Medomak, Oceanside and Camden to practice.
"We knew it would be the start of something great," Hayley said.
Since then, the group held another six-week session in the fall, and recently finished the 2023 winter season, as Philip coached as well as his brother, Steven, one of the winningest mat athletes in Panther history.
The MAC youth group had two individual third-place state finishers (Silas Genthner and Blake Genthner) and an individual fourth-place New England finisher (Zach Korenkiewicz). The New Englands were in Fitchburg, Mass.
The youngsters practice twice a week and have the option of competing at various tournaments throughout the state
MAC wrestlers have been to Winslow, Saco, Bucksport, Oxford Hills, Mount View and Rumford, among others.
Additionally, a handful of middle school wrestlers, who worked with the MAC group last summer and this fall, placed at the state and regional levels.
"It’s been so fun because we also get to see and cheer on wrestlers from other schools that joined us last summer," Hayley said. "We have created a wrestling family here at the MAC."
Hayley said. unfortunately, the peewee program lost a handful of wrestlers to basketball or lack of interest in the sport. Thus, the group ended the winter season with about 10 children, pre-kindergarten through fourth grade.
"We’re hopeful that we can continue to boost our numbers and create a strong wrestling team," Hayley said. "We go to tournaments and see teams with 20-30-plus kids on them, and that is our goal one day."
Hayley said those involved with the MAC wrestling program have "tons of fun ideas swirling" for its summer program.
MAC wrestling encourages children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, who are interested in wrestling, to keep an eye on the MAC Facebook page for information about summer opportunities, including a camp.