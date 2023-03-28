VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are two words above all that cement one’s legacy of high school athletic excellence: All-American.
Oceanside High School junior Maddie Ripley, who has had a barrier-breaking wrestling season in the Pine Tree State, earned that distinction at the 34th annual National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals Friday through Sunday, March 24-26 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Ripley finished 4-1 on the weekend in the 107-pound weight class and bested wrestlers from across the nation to reach the championship round of the female division, where she lost 9-3 to Teegan Sibble of New York to finish second.
The top eight finishers in each weight class are recognized as All-American, which Ripley cliched with her pin of Kylin Ivory Truitt of Texas in the Round of 16.
Of course, Ripley made Pine Tree State history last month after she became the first Maine female wrestler to win a coed state championship.
“She really stepped up this weekend,” said Oceanside wrestling coach Jason Yates, who is also Ripley’s stepfather. “She wrestled well in the past, but we’ve talked for quite some time on her wanting to be an All-American. It felt like a pipe dream for a long time, but we got down there and she just really stepped it up. She wanted it and she went out there and got it.”
Ripley’s twin brother, Gavin — who won conference, regional and state titles in the 132-pound class last month — also participated in the national event and finished 2-2 on the weekend with wins over Jonathan Granito of New York and Matthew Pinon of California.
Ripley began her journey in the Round of 32 with a pin of Tessa Fortenbaugh of California before her pin over Truitt put her in the quarterfinals.
From there, Ripley, who also is a multi-time state girls champion, earned a 5-3 win over Mariah Mills of Florida before she grabbed a come-from-behind pin over Zoey Salmons of West Virginia in the semifinals.
Salmons led 7-0 early in the bout before Ripley drew closer with a pair of reversals. From there, Salmons was issued a warning for stalling before Ripley was later awarded a point for Salmons’ stalling. Moments later, Ripley pinned Salmons’ shoulders to the mat for the victory and advanced to the championship finals.
“We knew that girl was nationally-ranked and Maddie has been wanting to be ranked for a while," Yates said. "So I just simply told her, ‘You want to get ranked, this is your chance if you go out and beat her.’ [Maddie] got thrown to her back in the first period early and went down big. She worked the whole match trying to get back, but the girl was up 7-0 and she stalled out pretty much the whole match. And finally at the end Maddie had enough and caught her in a chin lip and put her to her back. And once she was there that girl wasn’t going anywhere.”
In the finals, Sibble jumped to a 5-0 lead after a takedown and near fall and rode that early momentum to a national title.
Yates said Sibble also was nationally-ranked in the 114-pound class, but dropped down to 107 for nationals.
In many ways, the championship match with Sibble mirrored Ripley’s previous match with Salmons. But Sibble made no mistakes and held off Ripley to claim the national title.
“It’s hard to complain getting second in the country,” said Yates. “I think she’s very happy. Every match all the Maine kids [competing] were coming by to support her. And people back home. It was amazing and she’s so grateful for that.”