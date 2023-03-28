Wrestling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are two words above all that cement one’s legacy of high school athletic excellence: All-American.

Oceanside High School junior Maddie Ripley, who has had a barrier-breaking wrestling season in the Pine Tree State, earned that distinction at the 34th annual National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals Friday through Sunday, March 24-26 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

