Sports

Ken and students

Sports Director Ken Waltz, left, speaks with a group of visiting students about how to take news and sports photos during a tour Feb. 20, 2013, of the news office in Rockland. Pictured with him are Rockland Public Library Children's Writing Club organizers Janet Corcoran, center, and Nikki Castellano.

On an otherwise uneventful day in early July, I got an email from longtime boss and sports editor Ken Waltz. “On your way to Belfast today, stop into the office and see me.”

Not an abnormal request, but the news to follow certainly was.

Ken Waltz retirement

Ken Waltz at his retirement party on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Mark, Ken and 'The Barbarian'

Mark Haskell, Tim "The Barbarian" Boetsch and Ken Waltz punch it up for the camera after a roundtable discussion, May 2015.
Ken Waltz motorcycle

Ken Waltz, right, on a break during a motorcycle ride with friend Paul "Skip" Greenier.
Ken Waltz golf

Ken Waltz, right, on the ninth green at the Rockland Golf Course with Charlie Brown.
Ice bucket challenge

Mark Haskell, Dagney Ernest, Ken Waltz and Beth Birmingham accept the ice bucket challenge in 2014!
MPA press awards 2019

Ken Waltz, first row right, celebrates with the Courier Publications team at the 2019 Maine Press Associations awards. Also pictured are, front from left: Kris Ferrazza, Steve Betts, back: Dagney C. Ernest, Susan Mustapich, Christine Dunkle, Daniel Dunkle, David Libby, Holly Vanorse-Spicer and Beth A. Birmingham.

Recommended for you