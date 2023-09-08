On an otherwise uneventful day in early July, I got an email from longtime boss and sports editor Ken Waltz. “On your way to Belfast today, stop into the office and see me.”
Not an abnormal request, but the news to follow certainly was.
“I am retiring.”
What?
That’s correct. The rumors are indeed true. Ken Waltz, after 40 years of covering sporting events and telling the stories of those athletes from throughout the Midcoast, has called it a career.
It is, unquestionably, a staggering piece of news.
Ken started at The Courier-Gazette in Rockland in August of 1983. He must have a thing for even numbers, as his final day on the job was in August of 2023. Forty years on the nose.
For context, I was 2 years old when Ken started reporting sports in the Midcoast. He started on a typewriter. His first photos were taken on film and developed in a darkroom.
To some, those things sound like punchlines to a joke. They are not.
Ken is not only a member of the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame — he covered the athletic exploits of 90% of those inductees firsthand — but is also set to be inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame in October. He has won well over 350 MPA awards for his writing, photography and page design.
A Hall of Fame never had a more deserving member. And I can tell you, firsthand, he’s an even better person.
I remember in my first few months working for Ken, my wife became pregnant with our first son. I came into the office a bucket of nerves, and Ken sat me down and talked me through all my trepidations about becoming a father.
He assured me everything would be great. He was (mostly) right.
As a freshman at Rockland District High School, it was important to myself and my freshman basketball teammates to get our names in the paper. It was midway through the season and one of our teammates, Brian Smith, had scored his first basket. I remember saying nervously into his voicemail, “Brian Smith also tallied his first points of the season.” And he put it into the paper exactly as I’d said it.
I was beaming with pride. I mean, Ken Waltz used my words. I felt famous. I told everyone.
He has covered thousands of sporting events and has taken thousands upon thousands (upon thousands) of photos at those events.
He covered the Rockland/Dexter regional basketball championship in 1986 that went five overtimes and did not end until after midnight due to a leak in the roof at the old Bangor Auditorium.
In 1989, he reported on the Rockland baseball team — led by Rich Mazurek — winning the state Class B championship. Twenty-seven years later, he reported on Rich's son Nick going for a state title of his own on the basketball court. One of a multitude of those type of circumstances he has encountered over the past several years.
Ken personified sports in the Midcoast. His mere presence made whatever event he was covering — be it a state championship game or a pee-wee soccer match — feel that much larger and more magnified.
He has rubbed off on and impacted all of us in this business, in particular in our newsroom. We all have at least a little bit of his supreme, journalistic DNA embedded within us.
When word reached the also recently retired Bangor Daily News sportswriter and current radio show host Ernie Clark that Ken was retiring, he put it to one of our reporters succinctly: “Ken is a legend.”
Many have asked over the past few weeks “Hey why didn’t Ken write a farewell column?”
While we do have a very public job, he never thrived on receiving that kind of attention. It was way more his style to simply walk off into the sunset with little fanfare when he felt it was time. His work speaks for itself.
Our job, by in large, is a thankless one. It’s nights. It’s weekends. It’s weird hours and, thanks largely to the Maine Principals’ Association basketball tournament, it’s no February vacations ever. He has dutifully and professionally done his job every day for the past 40 years. He strived for excellence everyday and consistently exceeded that benchmark.
One of the things Ken always preached was to make whatever story you are writing, whether it is a feature, a game story or a press release, the best you can write. I still have a long way to go in that regard, but Ken always made it look so effortless.
He has worked with countless student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, educators, community leaders and journalists. And left a lasting impression on us all.
With Ken now gone, and only myself and Holly Vanorse Spicer left to cover the athletic exploits of student-athletes spanning nearly three full counties, I can only promise two things:
First, we will strive to give all the local towns and communities the absolute best sports coverage we can provide and do all we can to make the transition as seamless and unobtrusive as possible for our readers.
Second? There will never be another Ken Waltz.
Mark Haskell has covered sports throughout Knox, Waldo and part of Lincoln counties for 16 years. He resides in Rockland with his wife and three children.