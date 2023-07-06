ROCKPORT — Camden Hills Regional High School hopes to serve a winner in the fall as Windjammer athletic director Jeff Hart said the school will offer girls volleyball as a sport.
Hart said girls volleyball is one of the fastest growing Maine Principals’ Association-sponsored sports.
The MPA has sponsored the sport since 1997, expanded to two classes in 2010 and three classes in 2017.
Last season, 45 schools participated in the varsity sport through the MPA. Hart said this fall, the Windjammers will offer girls volleyball as a subvarsity sport and will look to offer it at the varsity level perhaps the following year.
“We’d had some inquiries about it from kids,” Hart said. “And one of the teachers at the school has been offering it on an intramural basis. And it just seemed like the right time. If you look around the state and in our conference, more and more schools are getting it.”
Currently, in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference, Lewiston, Gardiner, Cony, Nokomis of Newport, Brewer and Messalonskee of Oakland offer girls volleyball at the varsity level. Gardiner advanced to the state Class B title game last fall.
Hart said scheduling matches should not be a concern as several of those schools are “always looking for subvarsity games.”
Hart was trepidatious to jump right into a full-fledged varsity schedule because “we don’t know exactly what we have for numbers yet, so we just wanted to ease into it," he said.
If all goes to plan, the Windjammers could offer girls volleyball as a varsity sport in 2024.
“We’ll get a feel for what we have and where our abilities are as opposed to other schools and go from there," the AD said.