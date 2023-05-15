BATH — Over the years, McMann Stadium has been the site of many of Camden Hills track-and-field student-athletes' finest postseason moments and, as regular-season experiences go, that again was the case on Thursday, May 11.
The Windjammers were one of three teams to participate in the meet, hosted by Morse.
The Windjammers experienced eight first-place finishes.
The girls team scores were: Brunswick 92, Camden Hills 67 and Morse 40
The boys team scores were: Brunswick 109, Morse 54 and Camden Hills 32.
The Windjammer girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 3, Kathryn Thorn, 13.43; 6, Madeline Tohanczyn, 13.78; 10, Lily Stowe, 14.94; 18, Matilda Marks, 16.02; 19, Isabella Burke, 16.25; 20, Maggie Metzler, 16.43; and 21, Elise Condon, 16.47.
200 meters — 2, Kailin Fuller, 27.96; 5, Kathryn Thorn, 28.38; 7, Amelia Johnson, 28.80; 18, Matilda Marks, 33.63; 20, Rowan Stewart, 34.25; and 21, Isabella Burke, 35.02.
400 meters — 3, Kailin Fuller, 1:02.92; 6, Mayumi Qualter, 1:08.11; 9, Lucinda O'Brien, 1:13.71; and 10, Rowan Stewart, 1:13.72.
800 meters — 2, Jenna VanRyn, 2:30.35; 3, Siena Scordino, 2:31.57; 4, Cara Rothwell, 2:45.06; 6, Zoe O’Brien, 2:51.34; and 10, Kaya Bournival, 3:07.24.
1,600 meters — 1, Jenna VanRyn, 5:19.42; 3, Siena Scordino, 5:44.43; 4, Cassie Middleton, 6:02.51; and 5, Cara Rothwell, 6:04.82.
200 meters — 3, Kara Andrews, 14:38.30.
100-meter hurdles — 1, Amelia Johnson, 16.55.
300-meter hurdles — 1, Amelia Johnson, 48.53; and 3, Bailey Curtis, 56.88.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Camden Hills, 52.43.
4x400-meter relay — 2, Camden Hills, 4:39.95; and 4, Camden Hills, 5:07.92.
4x800-meter relay — 2, Camden Hills, 11:40.81.
High jump — 4, Bailey Curtis, 4-4; and 6, Liana Talty, 4-2.
Long jump — 4, Rose Tohanczyn, 14-2; and 12, Kaya Bournival, 10-3.
Triple jump — 1, Zoe O’Brien, 28-7.5; 4, Lucinda O'Brien, 24-8.5; 8, Elise Condon, 21-0; and 10, Liana Talty, 19-6.
Shot put — 2, Madeline Tohanczyn, 27-2.5; 4, Rose Tohanczyn, 25-4; 8, Lily Stowe, 22-6; 10, Hayley Orne, 20-6.5; 11, Zoe Davis, 20-1; 12, Maggie Metzler, 19-8.5; and 13, Awnin Oxley, 18-7.5.
Discus — 1, Madeline Tohanczyn, 91-3; 6, Maggie Metzler, 58-2; 9, Hayley Orne, 49-5; and 10, Zoe Davis, 45-4.
Javelin — 4, Addison Cortese, 68-9; 7, Awnin Oxley, 61-10; 8, Zoe Davis, 57-11; and 11, Hayley Orne, 46-11.
1,600-meter racewalk — 1, Lauren Howland, 9:41.94; and 5, Amelia Porter, 12:15.69.
The Windjammer boys individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 3, Miles Murray, 12.15; 8, David Stephenson, 12.75; 10, Hunter Beveridge, 12.93; 11, Will Haslam, 12.95; 12, Ryan Glaser, 13.06; 14, Ryan Andersen, 13.08; 16, Harris Stewart, 13.19; 18, Elias Decker, 13.26; 20, Alexander McCafferty, 13.30; 23, James Johndro, 13.70; and 25, Shea MacMillan, 14.00.
200 meters — 3, Miles Murray, 24.87; 11, Elias Decker, 26.70; 12, Harris Stewart, 27.04; 16, David Stephenson, 28.17; and 17 Alexander McCafferty, 28.33.
800 meters — 7, Colin Wright, 2:24.13; 9, Hadrian Ward, 2:26.05; 11, Bennett Cohen, 2:34.70; and 13, Ethan Cohen, 2:35.76.
1,600 meters — 5, Zachary Clement, 4:56.19; 6, Colin Wright, 4:59.14; 8, Evan Constantine, 5:07.35; 9, Ben Pike, 5:08.46; 12, Ian Kozielec, 5:16.21; 16, Teague Buchanan, 5:40.81.
3,200-meter run — 1, Sam Tooley, 11:01.10.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Camden Hills, 50.87; and 3, Camden Hills, 52.66.
4x400-meter relay — 2, Camden Hills, 4:03.30.
4x800-meter relay — 3, Camden Hills, 9:51.79.
High jump — 2, Hunter Beveridge, 5-4; and 5, Bennett Cohen, 4-6.
Long jump — 4, Will Haslam, 16-8.5; 6, Harris Stewart, 16-0; 7, Hunter Beveridge, 15-9; 9, Ethan Cohen, 13-9; 10, Shea MacMillan, 13-7.5; and 11, David Stephenson, 11-0.5.
Triple jump — 6, Ethan Cohen, 29-5.25.
Shot put — 2, Ryan Glaser, 36-8; 9, Will Haslam, 30-3; and 18, Ryan Andersen, 24-4.
Discus — 1, Ryan Glaser, 148-0.
Javelin — 1, James Johndro, 105-5; and 11, Teague Buchanan, 63-9.
