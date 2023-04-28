SOUTH CHINA — The once-beaten Medomak Valley boys continued to soar and girls to be competitive in the latest Panther track-and-field meet, this one on Wednesday, April 26, hosted by Erskine Academy.
The Panthers, overall, recorded 14 first-place performances in individual and relay events at their second meet.
The girls team scores were: Gardiner 88, Erskine Academy 44.5 and Medomak Valley 37.5.
The boys team scores were: Medomak Valley 79, Erskine Academy 58 and Gardiner 48.
The Medomak Valley girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 4, Rachel Richardson, 14.64; 5, Lyra Puchalski, 14.67; 10, Madison Holmes, 16.14; and 12, Hadassah Sharp, 16.59.
200 meters — 5, Lyra Puchalski, 31.32; 7, Madison Holmes, 33.54; 10, Madison Jones, 35.67; and 11, Hadassah Sharp, 36.35.
400 meters — 1, Amber Pendleton, 1:06.81; 2, Kierra Spradlin, 1:12.11; and 3, Ava Collamore, 1:12.20.
800 meters — 1, Kaylee Collamore, 2:41.11.
4x100-meter relay — 4, Medomak Valley (Lyra Puchalski, Rachel Richardson, Hadassah Sharp, Sadie Smith), 1:00.50.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Medomak Valley (Amber Pendleton, Kierra Spradlin, Ava Collamore, Kaylee Collamore), 4:42.10
4x800-meter relay — 1, Medomak Valley (Amber Pendleton, Kierra Spradlin, Ava Collamore Kaylee Collamore), 11:46.01
High jump — 3, Ava Collamore, 4-4; and 5, Samantha Richardson, 4-2.
Long jump — 9, Madison Jones, 10-6.5; 10, Sadie Smith, 9-10; and 12, Karis Burns, 9-3.
Triple jump — 2, Kaylee Collamore, 29-1.5; and 4, Rachel Richardson, 26-5; 5, Sadie Smith, 25-9.5; and 6, Lyra Puchalski, 22-8.
Shot put — 5, Jalyn Drost, 19-6.5; and 6, Evelyn Overlock, 18-8.5
Discus — 3, Karis Burns, 56-10; 4, Evelyn Overlock, 55-5; 5, Jalyn Drost, 47-2; 7, Rachel Richardson, 43-4; and 8, Ashley Abruzese, 42-8.
Javelin — 4, Evelyn Overlock, 53-8; 5, Jalyn Drost, 53-0; and 9, Ashley Abruzese, 39-0.
1,600-meter racewalk — 3, Sadie Smith, 10:52.49.
The Medomak Valley boys individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 1, Slavik Moody, 12.16; 2, Josiah Hays, 12.32; 4, Dima Cheesman, 12.81; 8, Juan Carlson, 13.45; 15, Brody Vigue, 14.07; and 24, Sam Parent, 15.41.
200 meters — 1, Will Rush, 24.96; 2, Josiah Hays, 25.45; 4, Dima Cheesman, 26.35; 9, Brody Vigue, 28.26; and 14, Juan Carlson, 29.27.
400 meters — 2, Slavik Moody, 54.30; and 7, Atticus Blue, 1:03.94.
1,600 meters — 1, Nathan Legere, 5:45.16.
3,200 meters — 2, Noah Morris, 10:29.50.
110-meter hurdles — 1, Josiah Hays, 16.69.
4x100-meter relay — 1, Medomak Valley (Slavik Moody, Dima Cheesman, Juan Carlson, Josiah Hays), 49.45.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Medomak Valley (Atticus Blue, Elias Pluecker, Dima Cheesman, Will Rush), 4:00.09.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Medomak Valley (Seamus Donaghy, Atticus Blue, Liam Wilson, Noah Morris), 10:39.87.
High jump — 3, Elias Pluecker, 5-2.
Long jump — 1, Will Rush, 20-4; 2, Slavik Moody, 17-10.5; 4, Elias Pluecker, 16-10.5; 11, Seamus Donaghy, 14-3.5; and 15, Nathan Legere, 12-8.75.
Triple jump — 1, Will Rush, 40-5.5; and 4, Elias Pluecker, 34-6.
Shot put — 2, Marshall Addy, 36-2; 3, Nathan Gess, 32-5.5; 4, Liam Wilson, 29-5; and 10, Cole Bales, 26-0.
Discus — 1, Liam Wilson, 94-9; 3, Nathan Gess, 81-7; 5, Cole Bales, 76-2; 7, Marshall Addy, 61-3; and 12, Logan Vigue, 54-2.
Javelin — 5, Liam Wilson, 77-4; 10, Marshall Addy, 66-9; 11, Cole Bales, 63-8; and 15, Logan Vigue, 55-4.