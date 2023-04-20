FAIRFIELD — It may be spring school vacation week, but there was no rest for Medomak Valley track-and-field student-athletes on Wednesday, April 19 as the Panthers participated in a season-opening meet with Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, Erskine Acadcemy of South China and host Lawrence.
Ultimately, the Panther boys finished second and Panther girls fourth.
The Panthers secured seven individual first-place finishes, including two from Will Rush (long and triple jumps), Nathan Gess (shot put), Josiah Hays (110-meter hurdles), Sadie Smith (1,600-meter racewalk), Slavik Moody (400 meters) and Noah Morris (1,600 meters).
The girls team scores were: Lawrence 114, Lincoln Academy 83, Erskine Academy 45 and Medomak Valley 20.
The boys team scores were: Lincoln Academy 118, Medomak Valley 63, Lawrence 61 and Erskine Academy 37.
The Panther girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 6, Lyra Puchalski, 15.02; and 16, Madison Holmes, 16.41.
200 meters — 6, Lyra Puchalski, 32.25; and 11, Madison Holmes, 34.67.
400 meters — 3, Kaylee Collamore, 1:09.19; 4, Amber Pendleton, 1:10.01; and 5, Ava Collamore, 1:14.13.
800 meters — 4, Kaylee Collamore, 2:51.65; 5, Ava Collamore, 2:54.11; and 7, Amber Pendleton, 3:04.57.
High Jump — 4, Ava Collamore, 4-0.
Long Jump — 12, Sadie Smith, 9-11.5.
Triple Jump — 3, Kaylee Collamore, 27-4.5.
Shot put — 6, Evelyn Overlock, 18-6.75.
Discus — 6, Evelyn Overlock, 51-5; and 9, Ashley Abruzese, 42-1.
Javelin — 9, Evelyn Overlock, 46-0; and 13, Ashley Abruzese, 38-9.
1,600-meter racewalk — 1, Sadie Smith, 11:31.58.
The Panther boys individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 3, Josiah Hays, 12.47; 4, Sam Parent, 12.50; 12, Dima Cheesman, 13.39; 15, Juan Carlson, 13.76.
200 meters — 2, Will Rush, 24.60; 5, Josiah Hays, 25.73; 6, Dima Cheesman, 26.74; 13, Seamus Donaghy, 27.75; 19, Brody Vigue, 29.36; and 21, Juan Carlson, 31.24.
400 meters — 1, Slavik Moody, 55.31; and 5, Atticus Blue, 1:03.52.
1,600 meters — 1, Noah Morris, 5:00.09.
3200 meters — 2, Noah Morris, 10:39.28.
110-meter hurdles — 1, Josiah Hays, 16.64.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Medomak Valley (Josiah Hays, Slavik Moody, Dima Cheesman, Juan Carlson), 50.5.
4x400-meter relay — 3, Medomak Valley (Will Rush, Atticus Blue, Dima Cheesman, Juan Carlson), 4:13.13.
4x800-meter relay — 3, Medomak Valley (Atticus Blue, Brody Vigue, Liam Wilson, Seamus Donaghy), 11:06.55.
Long Jump — 1, Will Rush, 19-6.25; and 3, Slavik Moody, 16-6.25.
Triple jump — 1, Will Rush, 39-11; and 7, Seamus Donaghy, 30-11.
Shot put — 1, Nathan Gess, 32-11.5; 8, Liam Wilson, 28-8.75; 12, Logan Vigue, 26-4; and 18, Brody Vigue, 22-5.5.
Discus — 5, Liam Wilson, 80-2; 10, Nathan Gess, 70-11; and 14, Logan Vigue, 57-3.
Javelin — 14, Liam Wilson, 71-5; and 18, Logan Vigue, 59-05.