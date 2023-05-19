WALDOBORO — Camden Hills of Rockport, Oceanside of Rockland, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Islesboro track-and-field athletes finished the regular-season portion of the spring on Thursday, May 18 in a meet hosted by the Panthers.
The girls team scores were: Camden Hills 167, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 93, Oceanside 47, Medomak Valley 32 and Islesboro 10.
The boys team scores were: Lincoln Academy 165, Camden Hills 81, Medomak Valley 75, Oceanside and Islesboro 14.
The Windjammer girls and Panther boys experienced tremendous regular-season success, as Camden Hills finished a remarkable 26-2 and Medomak Valley 13-5.
Next up, for the Panther, Mariner and Windjammer qualifiers, is the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A and B championships on Friday, May 26 at 3:30 p.m. at Cony High School in Augusta.
The state championships, again, for qualifiers, are on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Mount Ararat High School in Topsham (Class A, Camden Hills), Freeport High School (Class B, Oceanside, Medomak Valley) and Class C (Cony in Augusta, Islesboro).
The Midcoast girls individual and relay results from the May 8 meet were:
100 meters — 1, Kathryn Thorn, CH, 13.08; 2, Kailin Fuller, CH, 13.41; 3, Madeline Tohanczyn, CH, 13.45; 5, Reese Novicka, Ocean, 13.75; 6, Sienna Geretz, Ocean, 13.83; 8, Rachel Richardson, Med, 14.07; 10, Lyra Puchalski, Med, 14.38; 13, Lily Stowe, CH, 14.52; 17, Robin Durkee, Isles, 14.98; 18, Hadassah Sharp, Med, 15.06; 19, Hallye King, Ocean, 15.21; 20, Madison Holmes, Med, 15.24; 23, Elise Condon, CH, 16.07; 24, Maggie Metzler, CH, 16.23; 25, Isabella Burke, CH, 16.24; 26, Victoria Edwards, Ocean, 17.22; and 27, Colby Green, Med, 18.41.
200 meters — 1, Kailin Fuller, CH, 27.58; 2, Laiken Parent, Ocean, 27.89; 3, Amelia Johnson, CH, 28.08; 6, Sienna Geretz, Ocean, 28.64; 7, Reese Novicka, Ocean, 29.10; 8, Cassidy Novicka, Ocean, 29.14; 11, Amber Pendleton, Med, 30.18; 13, Katherine McKenney, Med, 31.34; 14, Lyra Puchalski, Med, 31.41; 16, Hadassah Sharp, Med, 32.87; 17, Madison Holmes, Med, 32.93; 19, Rowan Stewart, CH, 34.12; 20, Isabella Earley, Ocean, 34.56; 21, Madison Jones, Med, 34.99; and 24, Victoria Edwards, Ocean, 37.69.
400 meters — 4, Cassidy Novicka, Ocean, 1:07.26; 5, Amber Pendleton, Med, 1:07.40; 6, Mayumi Qualter, CH, 1:07.63; 7, Kathryn Thorn, CH, 1:09.55; 8, Ava Collamore, Med, 1:11.07; 10, Rowan Stewart, CH, 1:15.07; 11, Alma Bewsher, Isles, 1:16.34; 13, Lauren Howland, CH, 1:20.64; 14, Isabella Burke, CH, 1:21.47; 15, Isabella Earley, Ocean, 1:24.86; and 16, Victoria Edwards, Ocean, 1:28.74.
800 meters — 1, Jenna VanRyn, CH, 2:27.35; 2, Siena Scordino, CH, 2:27.51; 4, Kaylee Collamore, Med, 2:40.61; 6, Cara Rothwell, CH, 2:45.05; 7, Piper Urey, CH, 2:45.55; 8, Addison Cortese, CH, 2:45.90; 9, Trinity Westfall, Ocean, 2:52.38; 10, Zoe O'Brien, CH, 2:53.86; 11, Kaya Bournival, CH, 3:10.20; 12, Alayna Marchessault, Ocean, 3:16.72; and 13, Hallye King, Ocean, 3:18.85.
1,600 meters — 1, Jenna VanRyn, CH, 5:22.08; 4, Cassie Middleton, CH, 5:57.40; 5, Isabella Anderson, CH, 6:03.79; 6, Cara Rothwell, CH, 6:11.59; 7, Kara Andrews, CH, 6:26.59; 8, Vilde Gangeskar, CH, 6:28.05; and 9, Alayna Marchessault, Ocean, 7:11.85.
3,200 meters — 1, Ava Collamore, Med, 12:39.03.
100-meter hurdles — 1, Amelia Johnson, CH, 15.88; and 2, Laiken Parent, Ocean, 17.93.
300-meter hurdles — 1, Amelia Johnson, CH, 48.48; and 2, Bailey Curtis, CH, 57.89.
4x100-meter relay — 1, Camden Hills, 52.45; 2, Oceanside, 53.23; 4, Medomak Valley, 57.57; and 5, Islesboro, 58.96.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Camden Hills, 4:23.28; and 3, Medomak Valley, 4:44.86.
4x800-meter relay — 2, Camden Hills, 11:40.59.
High jump — 1, Mayumi Qualter, CH, and Samantha Richardson, Med, 4-4; and 4, Liana Talty, CH, 4-0.
Long jump — 1, Rose Tohanczyn, CH, 14-1; 2, Madeline Tohanczyn, CH, 13-10; 4, Anna Zlotkowski, Isles, 12-10.5; 6, Maggie Metzler, CH, 12-3; 7, Madison Jones, Med, 12-1.5; 8, Trinity Westfall, Ocean, 11-4.5; 10, Sadie Smith, Med, 10-10.5; 11, Kaya Bournival, CH, 10-5; 12, Rosie Brimley, Isles, and Hallye King, Ocean, 9-6.5; 14, River Burns, Isles, 9-6; and 15, Colby Green, Med, 7-09.5.
Triple jump — 1, Laiken Parent, Ocean, 33-5; 2, Cassidy Novicka, Ocean, 32-1; 5, Kaylee Collamore, Med, 28-2; 6, Rachel Richardson, Med, 28-0; 7, Rosie Brimley, Isles, 27-1; 8, Zoe O'Brien, CH, 26-8; 9, Anna Zlotkowski, Isles, 25-8.5; 10, Sadie Smith, Med, 25-0; 11, River Burns, Isles, 23-6; 12, Liana Talty, CH, 23-5; and 13, Elise Condon, CH, 21-4.
Shot put — 1, Madeline Tohanczyn, CH, 28-2.25; 2, Rose Tohanczyn, CH, 25-3.25; 4, Maggie Metzler, CH, 22-9; 5, Lily Stowe, CH, 22-8; 7, Awnin Oxley, CH, 20-11.5; 8, Hayley Orne, CH, 20-06.25; 11, Jalyn Drost, Med, 19-0; 12, Evelyn Overlock, Med, 17-7.5; and 14, Isabella Grey, Ocean, 13-8.
Discus — 1, Madeline Tohanczyn, CH, 76-6; 2, Zoe Davis, CH, 68-9; 3, Maggie Metzler, CH, 57-2; 5, Jalyn Drost, Med, 54-6; 6, Evelyn Overlock, Med, 54-5; 8, Rachel Richardson, Med, 52-8; 9, Karis Burns, Med, 51-10; 10, Hayley Orne, CH, 49-6; and 12, Colby Green, Med, 37-7.
Javelin — 1, Sienna Geretz, Ocean, 96-11; 3, Anna Zlotkowski, Isles, 71-0; 4, Rosie Brimley, Isles, 67-6; 5, Addison Cortese, CH, 65-6; 7, Awnin Oxley, CH, 64-0; 8, Zoe Davis, CH, 62-0; 10, Eleighni King, Ocean, 60-2; 12, Evelyn Overlock, Med, 56-7; 14, Jalyn Drost, Med, 50-8; and 16, River Burns, Isles, 44-3;
1,600-meter racewalk — 1, Lauren Howland, CH, 9:20.95; 2, Sadie Smith, Med, 10:41.38; 3, Isabella Grey, Ocean, 11:30.59; 4, River Burns, Isles, 11:50.14; and 5, Amelia Porter, CH, 12:10.50.
The Midcoast boys individual and relay results from the May 8 meet were:
100 meters — 3, Miles Murray, CH, 11.73; 4, Logan Burns, Isles, 12.14; 7, Hunter Beveridge, CH, 12.28; 9, David Stephenson, CH, 12.43; 10, Dima Cheesman, Med, 12.67; 11, Ryan Andersen, CH, 12.71; 12, Daniel Villacci, Ocean, 12.73; 14, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 12.74; 16, Juan Carlson, Med, 12.96; 17, Alexander McCafferty, CH, 13.12; 18, Owen Post, Ocean, 13.15; 19, Aiden Crawford, Med, 13.36; 22, Brody Vigue, Med, 13.53; 23, Sam Parent, Med, 13.79; 24, Owen Gustafson, Ocean, 14.02; and 26, Jensen Cook, CH, 14.40.
200 meters — 3, Miles Murray, CH, 24.45; 6, Dima Cheesman, Med, 25.79; 9, Alexander McCafferty, CH, 27.23; 10, Finnegan Calderwood, Isles, 27.31; 11, Brody Vigue, Med, 27.58; 13, David Stephenson, CH, 28.01; 14, Owen Post, Ocean, 28.47; 15, Owen Gustafson, Ocean, 29.56; and 16, Aiden Crawford, Med, 30.23.
400 meters — 1, Slavik Moody, Med, 54.62; 3, Elias Pluecker, Med, 55.51; and 9, Aiden Crawford, Med, 1:10.99.
800 meters — 1, Zachary Clement, CH, 2:11.93; 2, Ben Tripp, Ocean, 2:12.65; 4, Colin Wright, CH, 2:15.27; 5, Evan Constantine, CH, 2:18.01; 6, Hadrian Ward, CH, 2:24.54; 7, Atticus Blue, Med, 2:25.02; 10, Bennett Cohen, CH, 2:31.06; 11, Ethan Cohen, CH, 2:31.97; 15, Micheal Corriveau, Ocean, 2:45.27; 16, Noah Clayton, Ocean, 2:45.68; and 17, Louis Outerbridge, Isles, 2:46.42.
1,600 meters — 2, Noah Morris, Med, 4:49.06; 3, Ben Pike, CH, 5:03.25; 5, Nathan Legere, Med, 5:32.78; 6, Teague Buchanan, CH, 5:33.57; 7, Noah Clayton, Ocean, 5:49.55; 8, Louis Outerbridge, Isles, 6:04.68; and 9, Micheal Corriveau, Ocean, 6:13.00.
3,200 meters — 2, Sam Tooley, CH, 10:45.69; and 4, Ian Kozeilec, CH, 11:19.83.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Camden Hills, 48.61; 3, Medomak Valley, 49.32; 4, Islesboro, 51.05; and 5, Oceanside, 55.51.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Medomak Valley, 3:49.50; and 2, Camden Hills, 4:03.16; and 4, Oceanside, 4:21.79.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Camden Hills, 9:30.50; and 2, Medomak Valley, 9:56.27.
High jump — 1, Hunter Beveridge, CH, 5-4; 2, Noah Keene, Ocean, 5-2; and 3, Logan Burns, Isles, 5-0.
Long jump — 1, Will Rush, Med, 20-10.5; 2, Logan Burns, Isles, 17-7; 3, Hunter Beveridge, CH, 17-5; 7, Seamus Donaghy, Med, 15-5; 8, Gabe Homes, Isles, 15-3; 9, Daniel Villacci, Ocean, 15-1; 10, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 14-9; 15, David Stephenson, CH, 13-0; and 18, Nathan Legere, Med, 12-3.
Triple jump — 1, Will Rush, Med, 42-3; and 4, Ethan Cohen, CH, 30-5.5.
Shot put — 1, Ryan Glaser, CH, 41-0.25; 2, Marshall Addy, Med, 40-8; 4, Nathan Gess, Med, 34-6.25; 6, Liam Wilson, Med, 32-0.5; 7, Kaleb Pietroski, Ocean, 31-4.25; 8, Ben Tripp, Ocean, 31-1.25; and 12, Logan Vigue, Med, 25-2.5.
Discus — 1, Ryan Glaser, CH, 150-1; 2, Marshall Addy, Med, 125-2; 4, Liam Wilson, Med, 95-9; 6, Nathan Gess, Med, 88-0; 7, Cole Bales, Med, 85-3; 9, Noah Keene, Ocean, 80-7; 10, Kaleb Pietroski, Ocean, 77-0; and 14, Logan Vigue, Med, 52-6.
Javelin — 2, Marshall Addy, Med, 121-5; 8, Jack Moore, Isles, 93-8; 9, Liam Wilson, Med, 93-2; 10, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 87-7; 12, Logan Vigue, Med, 84-7; 13, Teague Buchanan, CH, 80-0; 15, Nathan Gess, Med, 77-11; 16, Cole Bales, Med, 76-0; 17, Noah Keene, Ocean, 75-6; and 18, Gabe Homes, Isles, 70-5.
1,600-meter racewalk — 6, Jensen Cook, CH, 11:42.09.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.