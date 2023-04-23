READFIELD — Oceanside opened its 2023 high school track-and-field campaign in a meet on Friday afternoon, April 21 hosted by Maranacook, with Belfast, Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, Morse of Bath, Kents Hill of Readfield, Monmouth Academy and Wiscasset/Boothbay Region.
While the Mariners did not secure first-place finishers, they did record strong places, times, distances and heights.
Video from the meet will appear later with this story. Click through photos above.
The girls team scores were: Maine Central Institute 186, Kents Hill 105, Maranacook 82, Belfast 81.5, Morse 80, Monmouth Academy 52 and Oceanside 30.5
The boys team scores were: Morse 151, Maine Central Institute 146, Kents Hill 68, Monmouth Academy 61, Belfast 57, Boothbay/Wiscasset 26, Maranacook 15 and Oceanside 12
The individual and relay results for Oceanside girls were:
100 meters — 4, Laiken Parent, 14.00; 8, Sienna Geretz, 14.20; 9, Reese Novicka, 14.45; 15, Eleighni King, 15.23; and 25, Hallye King, 16.23.
200 meters — 3, Laiken Parent, 29.02; 5, Sienna Geretz, 29.20; 18, Eleighni King, 33.72; 22, Isabella Earley, 36.36; and 25, Victoria Edwards, 41.71.
400 meters — 18, Isabella Earley, 1:30.87; 19, Victoria Edwards, 1:34.09; and 21, Isabella Grey, 1:41.07.
800 meters — 6, Trinity Westfall, 2:56.57; and 13, Isabella Grey, 4:08.54.
300-meter hurdles — 6, Reese Novicka, 57.50.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Oceanside (Sienna Geretz, Trinity Westfall, Laiken Parent, Reese Novicka) 55.54. Exhibition: Oceanside (Eleighni KIng, Hallye King, Isabella Earley, Isabella Grey), 1:11.70.
High jump — 7, Hallye King, 3-10.
Long jump — 8, Trinity Westfall, 11-7; 16, Hallye King, 10-0; and 23, Victoria Edwards, 5-7.5.
Triple jump — 3, Laiken Parent, 30-4.
Shot put — 18, Isabella Grey, 12-10.
Javelin — 8, Sienna Geretz, 69-4; and 12, Eleighni King, 61-7.
The individual and relay results for Oceanside boys were:
100 meters — 25, Owen Gustafson, 14.65; 28, Noah Keene, 15.04; and 31, Maddox McMahan, 16.92.
200 meters — 19, Owen Gustafson, 32.10.
400 meters — 12, Micheal Corriveau, 1:16.24 1; and 13, Noah Clayton, 1:19.06.
800 meters — 6, Owen Gustafson, 2:56.64 2; 7, Noah Clayton, 2:57.08 1; and 9, Micheal Corriveau, 3:04.63.
1,600 meters — 9, Noah Clayton, 6:11.36; and 13, Micheal Corriveau, 6:55.97.
4x400-meter relay — 6, Oceanside (Noah Clayton, Owen Gustafson, Michael Corriveau, Maddox McMahon), 5:08.07.
High jump — 3, Noah Keene, 5-2.
Shot put — 13, Maddox McMahan, 28-11.
Discus — 12, Maddox McMahan, 78-3; and 15, Noah Keene, 69-3.
Javelin — 19, Noah Keene, 77-2.