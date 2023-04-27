Mariners prove solid in Lion-hosted track meet Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Track Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — Oceanside track-and-field athletes traveled North up Rt. 1 on Wednesday, April 26 to compete in a mid-week high school meet hosted by the Waldo County-based Lions.Laiken Parent (100 meters) and Cassidy Novicka (triple jump) recorded individual first places for the Mariners.The girls team scores were: Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 99, Belfast 96, Oceanside 43 and Islesboro 13.The boys team scores were: Lincoln Academy 146, Belfast 69, Islesboro 23 and Oceanside 9.The Mariner girls individual and relay results were:100 meters — 1, Laiken Parent, 13.95; 3, Sienna Geretz, 14.24; 5, Reese Novicka, 14.50; 10, Trinity Westfall, 14.95; 19, Eleighni King, 16.11; 26, Hallye King, 17.39; and 28, Victoria Edwards, 19.51200 meters — 2, Laiken Parent, 28.73; 3, Sienna Geretz, 29.25; 15, Isabella Earley, 36.59; and 16, Victoria Edwards, 41.18400 meters — 6, Reese Novicka, 1:09.57; and 12, Isabella Grey, 1:42.60.800 meters — 3, Trinity Westfall, 2:49.91; 5, Isabella Earley, 3:34.08; and 6, Isabella Grey, 4:03.19.1,600 meters — 4, Alayna Marchessault, 7:04.71.4x100-meter relay — 2, Oceanside, 54.72 4High jump — 4, Hallye King, 3-8.Long jump — 6, Trinity Westfall, 10-10.5; 13, Hallye King, 9-8.5; 14, Eleighni King, 9-7; and 17, Victoria Edwards, 6-2.5.Triple jump — 1, Cassidy Novicka, 31-10; and 2, Laiken Parent, 30-8.Shot put — 10, Isabella Grey, 11-7.Javelin — 2, Sienna Geretz, 75; and 6, Eleighni King, 59-11The Mariner boys individual and relay results were:100 meters — 13, Owen Post, 14.19; 20, Kaleb Pietroski, 15.60; and 21, Maddox McMahan, 16.55 3200 meters — 6, Joey Bell, 28.16; and 7, Owen Post, 28.96.400 meters — 7, Joey Bell, 1:00.74.800 meters — 2, Ben Tripp, 2:16.31; 16, Micheal Corriveau, 2:53.22; and 17, Noah Clayton, 2:53.47.1,600 meters — 4, Ben Tripp, 5:15.55; 13, Noah Clayton, 6:18.75; and 15, Micheal Corriveau, 6:32.01.4x400-meter relay — 4, Oceanside, 4:26.35.High jump — 5, Noah Keene, 5-0.Shot put — 6, Kaleb Pietroski, 30-1; and 7, Maddox McMahan, 29-4.Discus — 7, Maddox McMahan, 83-3; 11, Kaleb Pietroski, 74-2; and 16, Noah Keene, 57-9.Javelin — 20, Noah Keene, 64-3.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High Scholl Track And Field Oceanside High School High School Sports Recommended for you Biz Briefs Amy Bowen Earns CPIA Designation Portland Office Welcomes Kali Pratt Six Business Spring Hop Coming! Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! Union Farm Equipment- Chip, Split & Drive Open House flyer is here! More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists