BELFAST — High school track-and-field meets for Midcoast student-athletes — including the Oceanside Mariners — continued at a fevered pitch in recent days, including a regular-season event on Wednesday, May 10, hosted by the Waldo County Belfast Lions.
The girls team scores were: Belfast 92, Cony of Augusta 57, Waterville 50, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 43, Oceanside of Rockland 31 and Islesboro 3.
The boys team scores were: Cony 126, Lincoln Academy 87, Waterville 43, Belfast 28.5, Islesboro 4.5 and Oceanside 3.
The Mariner girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 2, Laiken Parent, 13.45; 4, Reese Novicka, 13.77; 8, Sienna Geretz, 13.90; 29, Hallye King, 15.99; and 30, Victoria Edwards, 17.15.
200 meters — 3, Sienna Geretz, 28.84; 5, Cassidy Novicka, 29.05; 6, Reese Novicka, 29.10; 21, Isabella Earley, 35.06; and 23, Victoria Edwards, 40.74.
400 meters — 6, Cassidy Novicka, 1:08.20; 12, Isabella Earley, 1:22.38; 15, Victoria Edwards, 1:31.06; and 16, Isabella Grey, 1:44.41.
800 meters — 10, Trinity Westfall, 2:56.41; and 12, Alayna Marchessault, 3:15.45.
1,600 meters — 5, Alayna Marchessault, 7:13.90.
100-meter hurdles — 2, Laiken Parent, 18.73.
4x100-meter relay — 1, Oceanside, 54.12.
Triple jump — 3, Laiken Parent, 31-8;and 4, Cassidy Novicka, 30-4.5.
Shot put — 20, Isabella Grey, 13-0.25.
Javelin — 5, Sienna Geretz, 79-3.
1,600-meter racewalk — 2, Isabella Grey, 11:23.76; 8, Hallye King, 12:56.22p; and 9, Trinity Westfall, 13:42.33.
The Mariner boys individual results were:
100 meters — 14, Aiden Sergent, 12.42; 17, Daniel Villacci, 12.48; 33, Owen Post, 13.54; 35, Peter Munro, 13.82; 38, Noah Keene, 14.20; 44, Maddox McMahan, 16.10; 45, Evan Blackwell, 16.21; and 46, Kaleb Pietroski, 16.85.
200 meters — 16, Owen Post, 28.71.
400 meters — 9, Daniel Villacci, 1:01.67; and 14, Henri Weymouth, 1:04.54.
800 meters — 6, Ben Tripp, 2:19.31; 13, Henri Weymouth, 2:34.76; and 20, Micheal Corriveau, 2:51.76.
1,600 meters — 3, Ben Tripp, 5:10.12; 11, Noah Clayton, 6:05.11; and 13, Micheal Corriveau, 6:12.88.
High jump — 7, Noah Keene, 5-2.
Long jump — 12, Daniel Villacci, 14-10; and 26, Evan Blackwell, 8-10.
Shot put — 12, Maddox McMahan, 29-4.5; and 26, Evan Blackwell, 23-11.
Discus — 8, Maddox McMahan, 92-9; 22, Daniel Villacci, 71-7; 34, Kaleb Pietroski, 61-3; and 40, Evan Blackwell, 43-4.
Javelin — 29, Noah Keene, 76-2.