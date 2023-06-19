Track

Image courtesy of Camden Hills Regional High School

BANGOR — Two Camden Hills standout track-and-field athletes competed in the prestigious 76th annual New England Interscholastic championship meet close to home on Saturday, June 10 at Cameron Stadium.

Windjammer juniors Jenna VanRyn and Ryan Glaser earned spots and competed in the meet about 65 miles from their high school in Rockport.