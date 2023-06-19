Glaser tosses, VanRyn runs at New England championships Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Track Image courtesy of Camden Hills Regional High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANGOR — Two Camden Hills standout track-and-field athletes competed in the prestigious 76th annual New England Interscholastic championship meet close to home on Saturday, June 10 at Cameron Stadium.Windjammer juniors Jenna VanRyn and Ryan Glaser earned spots and competed in the meet about 65 miles from their high school in Rockport.VanRyn finished 20th among 21 in the 1,600 meters. She had a time of 5:26.04.Glaser finished 11th among 32 in the discus. He finished with a toss of 148-7.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports High School Track And Field Camden Hills Regional High School Recommended for you Biz Briefs West Bay Rotary Announces Grants to Six Local Causes We’re hiring! Plus, Used Equipment/Specials Update: Week Ending March Of June 17, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is hiring and ready to Grow our Team! Become a Member! Together, we are the Strand! Discounted Met Opera, Film tickets and more! The Scone Goddess and First National Bank Launch New Scone Mix for a Worthy Cause More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers WILD BLUEBERRIES SALE SUPPORTS WEST BAY ROTARY! Don’t Forget Dad tomorrow! Strand Theatre: FRANKENSTEIN (1939) June 17 at 8pm Strand Theatre: ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN June 17/6pm Strand Theatre: THE MATRIX – June 16/8pm More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists