ROCKPORT — Whether traditional or club sports, few Maine high schools offer the level of athletic opportunities as Camden Hills Regional.
If a CHILLS student chooses to get involved in an athletic activity, there are plenty of options, along with the other non-sports extracurricular activities offered through the school.
One of the club sports in the spring is ultimate Frisbee.
Photos included with this story are of the Windjammers practicing the activity on one of the school's fields late in the spring.
In the fall, Camden Hills offers, for athletic activities, football, soccer, cross country, golf, field hockey, mountain biking and volleyball. In the winter, the school offers basketball, ice hockey, skiing, swimming and wrestling, while in spring the school offers baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis track and field, ultimate Frisbee and sailing.
So, in short, there is something for every sports palate.
And, in the spring at Camden Hills, one of those is ultimate.
In essence, ultimate is the ramped up version of the fun family backyard game when people toss a curved, flat, plastic disc great distances before making eye-popping, acrobatic, running and diving catches.
Ultimate, originally known as ultimate Frisbee, ultimate disc or flatball, is a non-contact team sport played with a disc flung by hand.
Ultimate was developed in 1968 by Joel Silver in Maplewood, N.J.
Although ultimate resembles many traditional sports in its athletic requirements, it is unlike most sports due to its focus on self-officiating, even at the highest levels of competition.
The term "frisbee" is a registered trademark of the Wham-O toy company, and, thus, the sport is not formally called "ultimate Frisbee," though this name is still in common casual use.
Points are scored by passing the disc to a teammate in the opposing end zone.
Other basic rules are that players must not take steps while holding the disc, and interceptions, incomplete passes, and passes out of bounds are turnovers.
Rain, wind, or occasionally other adversities can make for a testing match with rapid turnovers, heightening the pressure of play.
The sport is governed by the World Flying Disc Federation.