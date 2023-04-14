The regular season for high school boys and girls tennis is underway for a handful of area squads, which included victories for both the Camden Hills girls and Medomak Valley boys.
Both netted 5-0 triumphs Friday, April 14 as the Windjammer girls defeated Oxford Hills of South Paris and the Panthers bested Cony of Augusta in home matches.
The Medomak Valley girls also earned a forfeit victory over Oceanside of Rockland as the Mariners did not have enough players to compete in the match.
The Camden Hills girls also hosted its inaugural Allen Insurance and Financial girls tennis tournament at the Midcoast Recreation Center Saturday, April 15 and played exhibition matches against both Brewer and Medomak Valley. The Windjammers defeated the Witches 3-2 and the Panthers 5-0.
Watch videos below and click through nearly 50 photos above.
Additionally, the Windjammer and Panther boys and girls squared off in exhibition play Wednesday, April 12, which resulted in a pair of 4-1 wins for the ‘Jammers.
The Camden Hills boys will open the regular season Saturday, April 22 against Lewiston.
The Oceanside boys, with only two registered players, were forced to opt out of the 2023 season.
Individual results from recent matches include:
Girls
Camden Hills 5, Oxford Hills 0
At Rockport April 14, the Windjammers sailed to a season-opening win over the Vikings.
Individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: Charlotte Delehey defeated Lidia Melanson, 6-0, 6-2; Eliza Nickerson defeated Anyah Fields, 6-0, 6-0; and Hattie Moss defeated Evelyn Lacomle, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Julia Russell and Amelie Wold defeated Cora Pierce and Zoe Annis, 6-2, 6-3; and Lola Kidd and Zola Roberts defeated Bri Farrar and Molly Kimball, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Camden Hills 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Waldoboro April 12, the Windjammers sailed past the host Panthers and collected the preseason victory.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Eliza Nickerson beat Addy Ruggieri, 6-1, 6-1; Hattie Moss beat Arden Kondracki, 6-0, 6-0; and Harper Coburn lost to Taylor Gerlack, 3-6, 1-6.
In doubles, Rana Abess and Julia Russell beat Clara Frank and Dakotah Brackett, 6-1, 6-0; and Corynn Prescott and Zoe Hansen beat Haley Blake and Kira Bennett, 6-0, 6-0.
In exhibition pro-set matches, Lola Kydd and Zola Roberts beat Kaia Flaherty and Megan Moberly, 8-0; and Amelie Wold and Harper Coburn beat Rebecca Johnson and Natalie Murdoch, 8-0.
Boys
Medomak Valley 5, Cony 0
At Waldoboro April 14, the Panthers prowled their way past the Rams and to a season-opening victory.
Individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: Kory Donlin defeated Maddox St. Pierre, 6-0, 6-0; and Vishal Mellor defeated Devin Tardiff, 6-0, 6-2. Medomak Valley won by forfeit at third singles.
In doubles, Mason Nguyen and Evan Burgess defeated Bryon Ouellette and Kryton Smedberg, 6-0, 6-1; and Gavin White and Buster Lee defeated Matteo Hardy and Matt Serrano, 6-3, 6-3.
Camden Hills 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Rockport April 12, the Windjammers came up short at first singles, but earned the preseason team win over the Panthers.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Liam O’Dwyer lost to Isaac Swain, 4-6, 2-6; Wilson Fedarko beat Kory Donlin, 6-2, 6-1; and Alex Todd beat Vishal Mellor, 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuyzen and Max Gunzeln beat Evan Burgess and Mason Nguyen, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2; and Charlie Nicolet and Lucas Wyman beat Grant Wilson and Gavin White, 6-4, 6-3.