Tennis

The regular season for high school boys and girls tennis is underway for a handful of area squads, which included victories for both the Camden Hills girls and Medomak Valley boys.

Both netted 5-0 triumphs Friday, April 14 as the Windjammer girls defeated Oxford Hills of South Paris and the Panthers bested Cony of Augusta in home matches.

Varsity girls tennis: Camden Hills Regional at Medomak Valley High School on April 12 in Waldoboro, Maine.

Varsity boys tennis: Medomak Valley at Camden Hills Regional on April 12 in Rockport, Maine.