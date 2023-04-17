The regular season for high school tennis is underway for area squads, which included victories fo the Camden Hills of Rockport and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro girls and Panther boys.
The Windjammer girls and Panther boys netted 5-0 triumphs on Friday, April 14 as the Windjammer girls defeated Oxford Hills of South Paris and the Panthers bested Cony of Augusta in home matches.
The Medomak Valley girls also grabbed a forfeit victory over Oceanside of Rockland as the Mariners did not have enough players to compete.
The Camden Hills girls also hosted its inaugural Allen Insurance and Financial girls tennis tournament on Saturday, April 15 at the Midcoast Recreation Center and played exhibition matches against Brewer and Medomak Valley. The Windjammers defeated the Witches 3-2 and Panthers 5-0.
Additionally, the Windjammer and Panther teams squared off in exhibition play on Wednesday, April 12, which resulted in a pair of 4-1 wins for the Windjammers.
The Camden Hills boys will open the regular season on Saturday, April 22 against Lewiston.
The Oceanside boys, with only two players, were forced to opt out of the 2023 season.
The individual results from recent matches included:
Girls
Camden Hills 5, Oxford Hills 0
At Rockport April 14, the Windjammers sailed to a season-opening win over the Vikings.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: Charlotte Delehey beat Lidia Melanson, 6-0, 6-2; Eliza Nickerson beat Anyah Fields, 6-0, 6-0; and Hattie Moss beat Evelyn Lacomle, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Julia Russell and Amelie Wold beat Cora Pierce and Zoe Annis, 6-2, 6-3; and Lola Kidd and Zola Roberts beat Bri Farrar and Molly Kimball, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Camden Hills 5, Medomak Valley 0
At Rockport April 15, the Windjammers bested the Panthers in exhibition play.
Individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Eliza Nickerson defeated Addy Ruggieri, 6-1, 6-1; Amelie Wold defeated Taylor Gerlack (pro set) 8-4 and Harper Coburn defeated Clara Frank (pro set) 9-8.
In doubles, Zoe Hansen and Julia Russell defeated Haley Blake and Dakotah Brackett, 6-3, 6-0; and Corynn Prescott and Chloe Day-Lynch defeated Kaia Flaherty and Natalie Murdoch, 6-0, 6-3.
Camden Hills 3, Brewer 2
At Rockport April 15, the Windjammers edged out the Witches in exhibition action.
Individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: Charlotte Delehey defeated Kayla Lockhart, 7-5, 6-0; Hattie Moss defeated Violet Damien, 6-1, 6-1; and Julia Russell lost to Bella Tanis, 1-6, 0-6.
In doubles, Zoe Hansen and Corynn Prescott lost to Jenna McQuarrie and Charlee Laffey, 2-6, 2-6; and Harper Coburn and Amelia Wold defeated Lydia Jordan and Katie Cashman, 7-6, 5-7, 10-8.
Camden Hills 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Waldoboro April 12, the Windjammers sailed past the host Panthers and collected the preseason victory.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Eliza Nickerson beat Addy Ruggieri, 6-1, 6-1; Hattie Moss beat Arden Kondracki, 6-0, 6-0; and Harper Coburn lost to Taylor Gerlack, 3-6, 1-6.
In doubles, Rana Abess and Julia Russell beat Clara Frank and Dakotah Brackett, 6-1, 6-0; and Corynn Prescott and Zoe Hansen beat Haley Blake and Kira Bennett, 6-0, 6-0.
In exhibition pro-set matches, Lola Kydd and Zola Roberts beat Kaia Flaherty and Megan Moberly, 8-0; and Amelie Wold and Harper Coburn beat Rebecca Johnson and Natalie Murdoch, 8-0.
Boys
Medomak Valley 5, Cony 0
At Waldoboro April 14, the Panthers prowled past the Rams to a season-opening victory.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: Kory Donlin beat Maddox St. Pierre, 6-0, 6-0; and Vishal Mellor beat Devin Tardiff, 6-0, 6-2. Medomak Valley won by forfeit at third singles.
In doubles, Mason Nguyen and Evan Burgess beat Bryon Ouellette and Kryton Smedberg, 6-0, 6-1; and Gavin White and Buster Lee beat Matteo Hardy and Matt Serrano, 6-3, 6-3.
Camden Hills 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Rockport April 12, the Windjammers came up short at first singles, but earned the preseason team win over the Panthers.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Liam O’Dwyer lost to Isaac Swain, 4-6, 2-6; Wilson Fedarko beat Kory Donlin, 6-2, 6-1; and Alex Todd beat Vishal Mellor, 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuyzen and Max Gunzeln beat Evan Burgess and Mason Nguyen, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2; and Charlie Nicolet and Lucas Wyman beat Grant Wilson and Gavin White, 6-4, 6-3.
