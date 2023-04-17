Tennis

The regular season for high school tennis is underway for area squads, which included victories fo the Camden Hills of Rockport and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro girls and Panther boys.

Preseason tourney

Camden Hills (in red), Medomak Valley (in blue and gold) and Brewer (in black) team members during the Allen Insurance and Financial preseason event on April 15 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.

The Windjammer girls and Panther boys netted 5-0 triumphs on Friday, April 14 as the Windjammer girls defeated Oxford Hills of South Paris and the Panthers bested Cony of Augusta in home matches.

Varsity girls tennis: Camden Hills Regional at Medomak Valley High School on April 12 in Waldoboro, Maine.

Varsity boys tennis: Medomak Valley at Camden Hills Regional on April 12 in Rockport, Maine.