Tennis

A bevy of the state’s most talented high school tennis players took a brief break from regular-season court play to throw their hats in the ring for the distinction of the best of the best.

The Maine Principals’ Association’s state singles qualifiers took place at a handful of venues on Saturday, May 6, with players from Camden Hills of Rockport, Oceanside of Rockland and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro among those angling for a spot in the state’s premier individual tournament.