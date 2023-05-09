A bevy of the state’s most talented high school tennis players took a brief break from regular-season court play to throw their hats in the ring for the distinction of the best of the best.
The Maine Principals’ Association’s state singles qualifiers took place at a handful of venues on Saturday, May 6, with players from Camden Hills of Rockport, Oceanside of Rockland and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro among those angling for a spot in the state’s premier individual tournament.
And, of the 13 Midcoast racketeers who competed, three made it through the qualifier and advance to the MPA singles event, set to begin on Friday, May 19 at Bates College in Lewiston.
On the boys side, Medomak Valley’s Isaac Swain and Camden Hills’ Liam O’Dwyer qualified, as did Camden Hills’ Charlotte Delehey for the area girls.
Camden Hills, Oceanside and Medomak Valley players, in Region 3, competed in the qualifier at Mount Ararat High School in Topsham. There are six regions statewide.
Each player must win at least two matches — or three if a player is scheduled to compete in a prelim match — to advance. The first two rounds are eight-game pro-set matches, while the qualifying round is a standard best-of-three match.
Swain, O’Dwyer and Delehey were among the top-eight ranked in Region 3, thus, the trio had to win only two matches to advance.
Swain, who advanced to the Round of 16 last year, was the top-ranked boy in Region 3 and O’Dwyer eighth, while Delehey was the eighth in Region 3.
The following is a recap of how area court athletes performed in Saturday’s qualifiers:
Girls
Arden Kondracki, Med, beat Lily Matthews, Erskine Academy of South China, 8-4; and lost to Karin Zumba, Waterville, 1-8.
Addy Ruggieri, MV, lost to Allison Anich, Waterville, 6-8.
Hattie Moss, CH, beat Lilly Fredette, Erskine Academy, 8-1; and lost to Haylie Peacock, Gardiner, 3-6, 2-6.
Charlotte Delehey, CH, beat Kate Kelso, Skowhegan, 8-2; and beat Allison Anich, Waterville, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, to advance.
Ella Rusomano, Ocean, beat Allison Foust, Gardiner (score unavailable); and lost to Coco Meserve, Brunswick, 8-0.
Alyssa Griffin, Ocean, beat Arian Gilman, Waterville, 8-4; and lost to Laura Chapman, Boothbay Region, 1-8.
Ava Carpenter, Ocean, lost to Beatrice Elmore, Brunswick, 5-8.
Boys
Isaac Swain, Med, beat Will Farschon, Brunswick, 8-2; and beat Camden Herrick, Skowhegan, 6-1, 6-3, to advance.
Vishal Mellor, Med, lost to Edgar Meardon, Brunswick, 4-8.
Max Gunzeln, CH, beat Fritz Bertlesman, Morse of Bath, 8-4; and lost to Casey Duncan, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, 4-6, 1-6.
Micah Mosheyev, CH, lost to Luke Nelson, Messalonskee of Oakland, 6-8.
Wilson Fedarko, CH, beat Griffin Yereance, Boothbay, 8-6; and lost to Rath Schoenthal, Lincoln Academy, 5-7, 2-6.
Liam O’Dwyer, CH, beat Keith Riggin, Gardiner, 8-0; and beat Cole Bazakas, Waterville, 6-2, 6-0, to advance.