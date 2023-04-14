Tennis

The Camden Hills and Medomak Valley tennis teams hit the courts in preseason action on Wednesday, April 12, which resulted in a pair of 4-1 wins for the Windjammers.

The Windjammer boys prevailed in Rockport an girls in Waldoboro.

Varsity girls tennis: Camden Hills Regional at Medomak Valley High School on April 12 in Waldoboro, Maine.

Varsity boys tennis: Medomak Valley at Camden Hills Regional on April 12 in Rockport, Maine.