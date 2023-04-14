The Camden Hills and Medomak Valley tennis teams hit the courts in preseason action on Wednesday, April 12, which resulted in a pair of 4-1 wins for the Windjammers.
The Windjammer boys prevailed in Rockport an girls in Waldoboro.
Watch videos below and click through nearly 50 photos above.
The Panthers will begin the regular season on Friday, April 14 against Oceanside of Rockland, while the Windjammer boys will start their campaign on Saturday, April 22 at Lewiston.
The Camden Hills girls also will host Oxford Hills of South Paris at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and Hampden Academy and Brewer on Saturday, April 15 in the first annual Allen Insurance & Financial girls preseason tennis tournament on the indoor courts at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport. Action begins at 1 p.m.
The Camden Hills girls start the regular season on Monday, April 24 against Messalonskee of Oakland.
The following is a recap of Wednesday's matches:
Girls
Camden Hills 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Waldoboro April 12, the Windjammers sailed past the host Panthers and collected the preseason victory.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Eliza Nickerson beat Addy Ruggieri, 6-1, 6-1; Hattie Moss beat Arden Kondracki, 6-0, 6-0; and Harper Coburn lost to Taylor Gerlack, 3-6, 1-6.
In doubles, Rana Abess and Julia Russell beat Clara Frank and Dakotah Brackett, 6-1, 6-0; and Corynn Prescott and Zoe Hansen beat Haley Blake and Kira Bennett, 6-0, 6-0.
In exhibition pro-set matches, Lola Kydd and Zola Roberts beat Kaia Flaherty and Megan Moberly, 8-0; and Amelie Wold and Harper Coburn beat Rebecca Johnson and Natalie Murdoch, 8-0.
Boys
Camden Hills 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Rockport April 12, the Windjammers came up short at first singles, but earned the team win over the Panthers.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Liam O’Dwyer lost to Isaac Swain, 4-6, 2-6; Wilson Fedarko beat Kory Donlin, 6-2, 6-1; and Alex Todd beat Vishal Mellor, 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuyzen and Max Gunzeln beat Evan Burgess and Mason Nguyen, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2; and Charlie Nicolet and Lucas Wyman beat Grant Wilson and Gavin White, 6-4, 6-3.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.
