The regular season for high school tennis is rapidly coming to a close, as teams from Camden Hills of Rockport, Oceanside of Rockland and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro look to pad their win totals.
On Tuesday, May 16, the Panther boys bested Cony of Augusta, while the Windjammer girls defeated Lewiston and Mariner girls fell to Erskine Academy of South China.
On Monday, May 15, the Windjammer boys and girls each bested Mount Blue of Farmington, while the Panther and Mariner girls also emerged victorious over Gardiner and Belfast.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys
Medomak Valley 5, Cony 0
At Waldoboro May 16, the Panthers made quick of the visiting Rams.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Isaac Swain beat Martin Ferrusea, 6-1, 6-0; Kory Donlin beat Kryton Smedberg, 6-0, 6-0; and Vishal Mellor beat Maddox St. Pierre, 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, Gavin White and Buster Lee beat Bryan Ouellette and Matt Seranno, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; and Thomas Bagley and Henry Gamage beat Matteo Hardy and Charles Stelly, 6-0, 6-3.
Camden Hills 4, Mount Blue 1
At Farmington May 15, the Windjammers netted their eighth win in 10 matches, this time over the Cougars.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Liam O’Dwyer beat Diego Vazquez, 6-4, 6-0; Alex Todd lost to Carson Zundel, 6-7(5), 1-6; and Wilson Fedarko beat James Stinson, 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, Micah Mosheyev and Max Gunzeln beat Tim Williamson and Jacob Caton, 6-1, 6-2; and Charlie Nicolet and Sam Von Lonkhuyzen beat Eli Hoeft and Lincoln Tierney, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Girls
Erskine Academy 3, Oceanside 2
At South China May 16, the Eagles edged the visiting Mariners.
The individual results, with Oceanside players listed first, were: In singles, Ava Carpenter beat Lilly Fredette, 8-8 (8-6); Alyssa Griffin beat Lily Mathews, 8-5; and Ella Russomano lost to Kayla Peaslee, 1-8.
In doubles, Scout Bookham and Elizabeth Everett lost to Carlee Sanborn and Hannah Ratcliff, 0-8; and Estelle Chase and Manoka Inoue lost to Paige Clark and Hannah Polley, 0-8.
Camden Hills 5, Lewiston 0
At Lewiston May 16, the Windjammers sailed past the Blue Devils and to a late-season win.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Charlotte Delehey beat Emma Omiecinski, 6-1, 6-0; Eliza Nickelson beat Honora White, 6-0, 6-0; and Hattie Moss beat Claudia Cucubica, 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Rana Abess and Julia Russell beat Lexi Landry and Nadifo Hebren, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; Corynn Prescott and Amelia Wold beat Sahra Mohamed and Sarah Mack, 6-2, 6-0.
Camden Hills 5, Mount Blue 0
At Rockport May 15, the Windjammers sailed past the Cougars.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Charlotte Delehey beat Gracie Ross, 6-1, 6-1; Eliza Nickelson beat Tessa Marcotte, 6-1, 6-0; and Hattie Moss beat Katie Yeaton, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Zoe Hansen and Lola Kydd beat Jayla Costa and Amelie Eichler, 6-2, 6-0; and Corynn Prescott and Zola Roberts beat Emma Turcotte and Bekah Denio, 6-1, 6-1.
Medomak Valley 3, Gardiner 2
At Gardiner May 15, the Panthers prevailed at second singles and in the doubles matches to edge the Tigers.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Addy Ruggieri lost to Haylie Peacock, 0-6, 0-6; Jordan Doughty beat Ally Foust, 6-2, 6-4; and Arden Kondracki lost to Morgan Millett, 0-6, 3-6.
In doubles, Taylor Gerlack and Clara Frank beat Cassidy Clark and Gigi Grant, 6-2, 6-4; and Haley Blake and Julia Hynd beat Madeline Seed and Sage Sculli, 6-0, 6-1.
Oceanside 3, Belfast 2
At Rockland May 15, the Mariners sailed to their first victory of the campaign.
The individual results, with Oceanside players listed first, were: In singles, Ava Carpenter beat Maiara Rebordao, 8-0; Alyssa Griffin beat Charlotte Heidkamper, 8-2; and Ella Russomano beat Savannah Springer, 8-4.
In doubles, Scout Bookham and Elizabeth Everett beat Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner, 2-8; and Isabelle Tyler and Estelle Chase lost to Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders, 2-8.
