Tennis

The regular season for high school tennis is rapidly coming to a close, as teams from Camden Hills of Rockport, Oceanside of Rockland and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro look to pad their win totals.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Panther boys bested Cony of Augusta, while the Windjammer girls defeated Lewiston and Mariner girls fell to Erskine Academy of South China.