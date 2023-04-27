Tennis

Tennis courts hummed with activity for Midcoast high school squads on Wednesday, April 26 as Camden Hills of Rockport, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Oceanside of Rockland churned out a mixed bag of results against Brunswick, Erskine Academy of South China and Cony of Augusta.

The Panthers netted shutout wins over the Eagles and the Windjammer boys bested the Dragons, while the Windjammer and Mariner girls came up short.