Tennis courts hummed with activity for Midcoast high school squads on Wednesday, April 26 as Camden Hills of Rockport, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Oceanside of Rockland churned out a mixed bag of results against Brunswick, Erskine Academy of South China and Cony of Augusta.
The Panthers netted shutout wins over the Eagles and the Windjammer boys bested the Dragons, while the Windjammer and Mariner girls came up short.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Girls
Medomak Valley 5, Erskine Academy 0
At Waldoboro April 26, the Panthers netted a convincing team victory over the Eagles.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Addy Ruggieri beat Lilly Fredette, 6-4, 5-7, 10-2; Taylor Gerlack beat Lily Matthews, 6-4, 6-3; and Jordan Doughty beat Kayla Peaslee, 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles, Clara Frank and Dakotah Brackett beat London Castle and Carlee Sanborn, 6-3, 6-4; and Haley Blake and Kaia Flaherty beat Paige Clark and Hannah Ratcliff, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
Brunswick 4, Camden Hills 1
At Brunswick April 26, the Dragons slashed the Windjammers’ sails and collected the early-season win.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Charlotte Delehey lost to Coco Meserve, 1-6, 0-6; Eliza Nickerson lost to Ellie Meserve, 1-6, 1-6; and Hattie Moss beat Sadie Levy, 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Zoe Hanson and Rana Abess lost to Beatrice Elmore and Molly Tefft, 1-6, 2-6; and Corynn Prescott and Ilanna Lam lost to Izzy Leitzel and Haley Goodwin, 2-6, 1-6.
Cony 4, Oceanside 1
At Augusta April. 26, the Mariners got a win at second singles, but came up short as a team to the host Rams.
The individual results, with Oceanside players listed first, were: In singles, Ava Carpenter lost to Lilah Goldey, 2-6, 5-7; Alyssa Griffin beat Ayanna Gooneskene, 5-7, 6-3, 11-9; and Ella Russomano lost to Ayla Noftall, 1-6, 2-6.
In doubles, Scout Bookham and Elizabeth Everett lost to Fade Abdulmeshin and Kara Stelly, 2-6, 2-6; and Estelle Chase and Isabelle Tyler lost to Zara Hemand and Kaitlyn Henry, 0-6, 0-6.
Boys
Camden Hills 4, Brunswick 1
At Rockport April 26, the Windjammers navigated around and past the visiting Dragons.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: Liam O’Dwyer beat Jacob Scrapchansky, 6-4, 6-3; Alex Todd lost to Edgar Meardon, 2-6, 2-6; and Wilson Federko beat Michael Kenyon, 7-5, 6-2.
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuyzen and Micah Mosheyev beat Luke Vazdauskas and Will Farschon, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; and Max Gunzeln and Charlie Nicolet beat Blake Belanger and Brenden Ledwick, 6-4, 6-0.
Medomak Valley 5, Erskine Academy 0
At South China April 26, the Panthers made quick work of the host Eagles and prevailed via shutout.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Isaac Swain beat Malachi Lowery, 6-1, 7-5; Kory Donlin beat Cooper Grondin, 6-3, 6-4; and Mason Nguyen beat Zephyr Lani-Caputo, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Vishal Mellor and Evan Burgess beat Nathan Polley and Emmet Lani-Caputo, 6-2, 6-2; and Gavin White and Buster Lee beat Carson Appel and Kam Kronillis, 6-1, 6-1.