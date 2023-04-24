The defending Class A North regional champion Camden Hills boys tennis team started the 2023 court season on a high note on Saturday, April 22 as the Windjammers sailed to a 5-0 high school road win.
The Midcoast court action continued on Monday, April 24 as Medomak Valley came up short against Lincoln Academy of Newcastle.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Girls
Lincoln Academy 5, Medomak Valley 0
At Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta April 24, the Eagles soared past the Panthers in an indoor match that featured eight-game pro sets.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Addy Ruggieri lost to Sarah Kockzius, 8-1; Taylor Gerlack lost to Clare Colburn, 8-0; and Jordan Doughty lost to Izzy Petersen, 8-0.
In doubles, Clara Frank and Dakotah Brackett lost to London Hunter and Olive Siegal, 8-0; and Haley Blake and Kira Bennett lost to Olivier Crooker and Paula Moreno, 11-9.
Boys tennis
Lincoln Academy 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta April 24, the Eagles prevailed in four of five matches to take the team victory.
The individual results, which featured eight-game pro sets with Medomak Valley athletes listed first, were: In singles, Isaac Swain beat Casey Duncan, 8-4; Kory Donlin lost to Rath Schoenthal, 8-1; and Mason Nguyen lost to Eli Melanson, 8-1.
In doubles, Vishal Mellor and Evan Burgess lost to Gerard Vila Botin and Lucas Puig Martorell, 8-5; and Gavin White and Buster Lee lost to Joseph Levesque and Micah Stapp, 8-2.
Camden Hills 5, Lewiston 0
At Lewiston April 22, the Windjammers sailed to a season-opening win over the Blue Devils.
Individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Liam O’Dwyer beat Ben Cloutier, 6-2, 6-3; Alex Todd beat Gavin Bavis, 6-0 7-5; and Wilson Fedarko beat Everett Mailhot, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Charlie Nicolet and Max Gunzeln beat Dru Angelidies and Austin Vincent, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-5; and Micah Mosheyev and Avery Hackett beat Jack Kahan and Caleb Paris, 6-2, 6-1.