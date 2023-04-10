Tennis

ROCKPORT — The 19th annual Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge went off without a hitch on iday, April 7 as the Camden Hills boys again invited two of the top court squads in the state for a pair of preseason tune ups.

The Windjammers, who were the state Class A runners-up to Kennebunk last spring, went 0-2 on Friday as they dropped a 5-0 decision to Class A Falmouth and 4-1 affair to defending state Class B champion Yarmouth on the indoor courts at Midcoast Recreation Center.

Scenes from the Allen Insurance and Financial High School Boys Tennis Challenge in Rockport, Maine on April 7.