Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport. From left, John Lippman tournament director from MRC; Mike Pierce, president Allen Insurance and Financial; Bob McCully Falmouth coach; Bill Shardlow Yarmouth coach; and Noah Capetta Camden Hills coach.
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.
Photo by Mark Haskell
Scene from Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge on April 7 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport. From left, John Lippman tournament director from MRC; Mike Pierce, president Allen Insurance and Financial; Bob McCully Falmouth coach; Bill Shardlow Yarmouth coach; and Noah Capetta Camden Hills coach.
ROCKPORT — The 19th annual Allen Insurance and Financial High School Tennis Challenge went off without a hitch on iday, April 7 as the Camden Hills boys again invited two of the top court squads in the state for a pair of preseason tune ups.
The Windjammers, who were the state Class A runners-up to Kennebunk last spring, went 0-2 on Friday as they dropped a 5-0 decision to Class A Falmouth and 4-1 affair to defending state Class B champion Yarmouth on the indoor courts at Midcoast Recreation Center.
Watch video below. Click through photos above.
The Navigators, who were ousted in the quarterfinals a year ago but are led this year by Xander Barber and Sam Yoon at first and second singles, also bested the Clippers by a convincing 5-0 score on Friday.
Barber transferred to Falmouth from Asheville, N.C., where he was a multiple-time Carolinas Athletic Association player of the year and won a national doubles championship in 2022, among numerous accomplishments in the sport.
Camden Hills coach Noah Capetta expects Barber to challenge two-time MPA state singles champion George Cutone of Kennebunk for that title this spring. Yoon also was the fourth seed in last year's state singles tournament.
Friday's preseason event originated in 2002 when former Camden Hills coach Chris Walker-Spencer and MRC's John Lippman, a former Windjammer tennis coach, and Steve Crane, the former CEO of the Allen Agency, wanted a way to bring a strong boys tennis presence to the Midcoast prior to the regular season.
It has been an annual precursor to the start of the regular season for more than two decades, though the event was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.
“Thanks to Mike Pierce and Allen Insurance and Financial for sponsoring this event again and to Midcoast Recreation Center for hosting it,” said Capetta. “Both Falmouth and Yarmouth have very strong lineups from top to bottom. Although the scores were lopsided, our guys came away not with a sense of defeat, but motivated to work hard this season to improve upon our weaknesses and close the gap between us and the top teams in the state.”
Capetta said there were many positive takeaways for his defending regional champion Windjammers, who he expects to again be competitive in Class A North.
Past winners of the Allen Insurance and Financial event include: 2003 Cape Elizabeth, 2004 Lewiston, 2005 Camden Hills, 2006 Cape Elizabeth, 2007 Falmouth, 2008 Lewiston, 2009 Lewiston, 2010 Lewiston, 2011 Cape Elizabeth, 2012 Falmouth, 2013 Falmouth, 2014 Cape Elizabeth, 2015 Falmouth, 2016 Falmouth, 2017 Falmouth, 2018 Falmouth, 2019 Falmouth and 2022 Falmouth.
The following is a breakdown of the Windjammers' matches against the Navigators and Clippers:
Falmouth 5, Camden Hills 0
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Liam O’Dwyer lost to Xander Barber, 0-6, 0-6; Max Gunzeln lost to Sam Yoon, 0-6, 0-6; and Alex Todd lost to Daniel Kim, 2-6, 4-6.
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuyzen and Charlie Nicolet lost to Charlie Wolak and Raymond Li, 1-6, 2-6; and Lucas Wyman and Avery Hackett lost to Karl Chamberlain and Eli Sidhu, 0-6, 1-6.
Yarmouth 4, Camden Hills 1
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: Liam O’Dwyer lost to Andre Violette, 1-6, 2-6; Max Gunzeln lost to Indi Cobaj, 0-6, 0-6; and Alex Todd lost to Alexander Gordon, 2-6, 2-6.
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuyzen and Charlie Nicolet lost to Ethan Lombard and Milo Sanokklis, 1-6, 2-6; and Lucas Wyman and Aiden Aselton beat Wiley Schmacher and John Nicholas, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.