High school tennis teams from Camden Hill of Rockport, Oceanside of Rockland and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro were involved in midseason court play throughout the week, which began on Monday, May 8 when the Windjammer boys collected the lone local win on the afternoon.
The Windjammer boys earned a 5-0 win over Lewiston and the Panthers were downed 5-0 and 4-1 by Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, while the Mariner girls were edged 3-2 by Erskine Academy of South China.
On Tuesday, May 9, Camden Hills netted wins over Mount Blue of Farmington.
On Wednesday, May 10, the Windjammer girls defeated Messalonskee of Oakland and the Mariner girls were downed by Lincoln Academy, while the Panther boys fell to Waterville.
The Windjammer boys also bested Messalonskee of Oakland on Thursday, May 11.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys
Camden Hills 4, Messalonskee 1
At Rockport May 11, the Windjammers emerged victorious over the visiting Eagles.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Alex Todd beat Luke Nelson, 6-1, 6-4; Wilson Fedarko beat Noah Nelson, 6-1, 6-1; and Avery Hackett lost to Solomon Bisson (no score available).
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuyzen and Max Gunzeln defeated Grayson Podie and Owen Siff, 6-1, 6-0; and Micah Mosheyev and Charlie Nicolet beat Merrick Smith and Eli Nelson, 6-0, 6-2.
Waterville 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Waterville May 10, the Purple Panthers swung past the Panthers and remained unbeaten.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Isaac Swain beat Logan Tardiff, 6-4, 6-4; Kory Donlin lost to Cole Bazakas, 4-6, 3-6; and Mason Nguyen lost to Nick Poulin, 4-6, 0-6.
In doubles, Vishal Mellor and Evan Burgess lost to Sarya Acharya and Asher Grazulis, 2-6, 5-7; and Gavin White and Buster Lee lost to Colby Tardiff and Trevor Tardiff, 1-6, 2-6.
Camden Hills 3, Mount Blue 2
At Rockport May 9, the Windjammers overcame defeats at first and second singles and edged the Cougars.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Liam O’Dwyer lost to Diego Vazquez, 2-6, 2-6; Alex Todd lost to James Stinson, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7; and Wilson Fedarko beat, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuyzen and Micah Mosheyev beat Eli Hoeft and Lincoln Tierney, 6-0, 7-5; and Charlie Nicolet and Max Grunzeln beat Connor Greenleaf and Adrian Dakin, 6-0, 6-0.
Camden Hills 5, Lewiston 0
At Rockport May 8, the Windjammers sailed past the Blue Devils and to their fifth win.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Liam O’Dwyer beat Ben Cloutier, 6-3, 6-2; Alex Todd beat Gavin Bavis, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; and Wilson Fedarko beat Everett Mailhot, 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Sam Van Lonkhuysen and Micah Mosheyev beat Dru Angelides and Austin Vincent, 6-3, 6-2; and Charlie Nicolet and Max Gunzeln beat Evan Greaton and Caleb Paris, 6-0, 6-1.
Lincoln Academy 5, Medomak Valley 0
At Waldoboro May 8, the Eagles soared past the Panthers in a midseason Lincoln County showdown.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Isaac Swain lost to Casey Duncan, 1-6, 6-7 (2-7); Kory Donlin lost to Rath Schoenthal, 1-6, 3-6; and Mason Nguyen lost to Eli Melanson, 2-6, 0-6.
In doubles, Vishal Mellor and Evan Burgess lost to Gerard Vila Butin and Lucas Purg Martwell, 1-6, 6-3, 0-6; and Gavin White and Buster Lee lost to Joseph Levesque and Bruno Silguero, 0-6, 2-6.
Girls
Camden Hills 5, Messalonskee 0
At Oakland May 10, the Windjammers sailed to their sixth win in seven matches, this time over the Eagles.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Charlotte Delehey beat Kirsten Frost, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8; Eliza Nickelson beat Heidi Quist, 6-1, 6-2; and Hattie Moss beat Brynn Lilly, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Rana Abess and Amelie Wold beat Megan Kennard and Ruby Marden, 6-4, 6-2; and Zoe Hansen and Corynn Prescott beat Emma Wiswell and Charlotte Saxl, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
Lincoln Academy 5, Oceanside 0
At Rockland May 10, the Eagles soared past the host Mariners.
The individual results, with Oceanside players listed first, were: Alyssa Griffin lost to Olivia Siegel, 1-6, 5-7; and Ella Russomano lost to Paula Moleno, 1-6, 0-6. Oceanside forfeited at third singles.
In doubles, Scout Bookham and Elizabeth Everett lost to Olivia Crooker and Violet Dwong, 1-6, 0-6. Oceanside forfeited at second doubles.
Camden Hills 5, Mount Blue 0
At Farmington May 9, the Windjammers made quick work of the Cougars and prevailed via shutout.
The individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: In singles, Charlotte Delehey beat Gracie Ross, 6-0, 6-4; Hattie Moss beat Tessa Marotte, 6-0, 4-0 (retired); and Amelia Wold beat Katie Yeaton, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, Rana Abess and Corynn Prescott beat Ella Mayhew and Emma Turcotte, 6-3, 6-0; and Zoe Hansen and Harper Coburn beat Bekah Denio and Amelia Eichler, 6-0, 6-4.
Erskine Academy 3, Oceanside 2
At Rockland May 8, the Eagles did enough to edge the host Mariners.
The individual results, with Oceanside players listed first, were: In singles, Ava Carpenter beat Lilly Fredette, 6-2, 6-4; Alyssa Griffin beat Lily Matthews, 6-1, 6-1; and Ella Russomano lost to Kayla Peaslee, 2-6, 0-6.
In doubles, Scout Bookham and Elizabeth Everett lost to Carlee Sanborn and Hannah Ratcliff, 7-5, 1-6, 8-10; and Isabelle Tyler and Estelle Chase lost to Paige Clark and Hannah Polley, 4-6, 2-6.
Lincoln Academy 4, Medomak Valley 1
At Newcastle May 8, the Eagles soared to a midseason win over the Panthers.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Addy Ruggieri lost to Sarah Kockzius, 1-6, 1-6; Arden Kondracki lost to Clare Colburn, 0-6, 0-6; and Jordan Doughty lost to London Hunter, 0-6, 3-6.
In doubles, Taylor Gerlack and Clara Frank beat Olive Siegal and Izzy Petersen, 6-0, 6-0; and Dakotah Brackett and Haley Blake lost to Noa Burchesky and Olivia Crooker, 2-6, 6-2, 8-10.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.