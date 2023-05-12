Tennis

Panther duo

Medomak Valley's Taylor Gerlack left and Julia Hynd before a recent match.

 Photo by Ken Waltz

High school tennis teams from Camden Hill of Rockport, Oceanside of Rockland and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro were involved in midseason court play throughout the week, which began on Monday, May 8 when the Windjammer boys collected the lone local win on the afternoon.

The Windjammer boys earned a 5-0 win over Lewiston and the Panthers were downed 5-0 and 4-1 by Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, while the Mariner girls were edged  3-2 by Erskine Academy of South China.