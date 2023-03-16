Swimming

Sailfish team

Members of the 2022-23 Penobscot Bay YMCA Sailfish youth swim team.

 Photo courtesy of Doug Mott

BATH — The Penobscot Bay YMCA Sailfish experienced a strong showing at the state youth swimming championships Friday through Sunday, March 10-12 at the Bath YMCA, with a bevy of topnotch individual finishes and a top-five finish for the squads.

Additionally, there were individual, relay team and age-group state titlists among the Midcoast girls pool athletes.

Tops for 13-14 girls

Penobscot Bay YMCA girls ages 13-14 state champions include, sitting, from left, Flynn Layton, Marguerite Worner, Cora Gates, Adella Brainerd and Py Nakjaroen; and back, Mackenzie Dillon, Acacia Widmer, Georgia Brainerd, Avery Weeks, Vivienne Perry, London Nicolet, Havana Kriste and Willa Yetman.
500 free winner

Penobscot Bay YMCA Sailfish's Rana Abess, state senior girls 500 freestyle winner.
100 butterfly winner

Penobscot Bay YMCA Sailfish's Avery Weeks, state girls 13-14 100 butterfly winner.
200 freestyle winner

Penobscot Bay YMCA Sailfish's Flynn Layton, girls 13-14 state 200 freestyle winner.

