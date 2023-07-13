Sports

WISCASSET — Cloudy skies and thick fog crept over coastal Maine on Saturday night, July 8, but those did not stop Wiscasset Speedway from hosting its weekly Group 2 racing program.

The night’s events included the Portland Glass Strictly Streets, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models and the visiting Milton CAT Modified Racing Series.

