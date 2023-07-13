WISCASSET — Cloudy skies and thick fog crept over coastal Maine on Saturday night, July 8, but those did not stop Wiscasset Speedway from hosting its weekly Group 2 racing program.
The night’s events included the Portland Glass Strictly Streets, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models and the visiting Milton CAT Modified Racing Series.
The Strictly Streets kicked off the night with a 25-lap feature race. Joe Harriman took off with the early lead, but Brady Romano and Chuck Wagstaff tangled on lap four, which resulted in a caution. Scott Eck took over on the restart as Harriman descended through the field. Kurt Hewins entered the picture on lap 13, as he cleared Zach Emerson for the runner-up spot. He tracked down Eck in the laps that followed, clearing him for the top spot on lap 19. Hewins sailed into the victory, to pick up his first win of the season in the division. Eck and Emerson rounded out the podium.
Fifteen drivers then took to the track for the MRS Nor-Easter 75. There was chaos on the initial start as Andrew Martell took a hard right into the turn-one wall. Once the field settled, Kirk Alexander pulled away with the lead. He held a full straightway lead by halfway and began to track down heavy lap traffic on lap 45. Meanwhile, Matt Swanson powered through the field, cleared Mark Bakaj for third on lap 50 before he overtook Joey Jarvis for second. Swanson finally found clean air with 10 laps to go, but Alexander held a healthy five-plus-second lead.
Donnie Lashua took a spin on the backstretch with eight laps to go and was unable to fire it back up. Swanson took a sigh of relief as the field was brought back together for one final restart. He made a crossover move with five laps to go in turn two. The move stuck as Swanson took over the top spot. He never looked back, as he picked up his second consecutive MRS win at Wiscasset Speedway. Alexander and Jarvis followed, to complete the podium.
Jason Kimball took off with the early lead in the 25-lap Outlaw Mini feature, but Zach Audet was quick to steal it away. Kyle Willette dove to Kimball’s inside on lap 10, to take over the runner-up spot. Jeff Farrington also was on the move as the laps began to wind down, to pick off Kimball for the final podium spot on lap 15. The field was spread in the closing laps, which Audet capitalized on, as he, ultimately, picked up the victory. Willette and Farrington rounded out the top three.
Scott Trask and Garritt McKee Jr. collided on the initial lap of the 30-lap Modified feature, which resulted in a caution. Steve Reno powered ahead on the restart and only he and Trask were able to avoid carnage on the restart as the entire field stoved up in turn three. Most racers were able to drive away, except for Garritt McKee Jr. and Adam Chadbourne. Steve and Nick Reno went head-to-head on the restart and Steve held the upper hand as Ryan Ripley stole second from Nick Reno. Ripley still was on the move, as he overtook the top spot from Steve Reno on lap five. Wayne Whitten made his way through the field as well, as he cleared Nick Reno for third. Nobody was a match for Ripley as he sailed off into the sunset, to pick up another feature victory in the division. Steve Reno and Wayne Whitten rounded out the podium.
The night concluded with a 40-lap feature for the Late Models. Frank Moulton took off with the early lead over Tiger Colby. Colby began to track him down in the following laps, making his way to Moulton’s door on lap 12. There was a pileup at the tail end of the field on lap 12 which resulted in an early-race caution.
Colby took over on the restart and began to pull away. Shane Clark entered the picture in the second half of the race, to make his way to Moulton’s outside door on lap 23 and Clark cleared him with 10 laps to go. Sylas Ripley also was on the hunt, as he powered to third with three laps left. Colby held strong at the front of the pack, to pick up his first victory of the season as Clark and Ripley rounded out the top three.
The official race results from July 8 were:
T&L Automotive Modifieds (30 laps) — 1, Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 2, Steve Reno, West Bath; 3, Wayne Whitten Jr., Kennebunk; 4, Nick Reno, West Bath; 5, Scott Trask, Richomnd; 6, Mike Brown, Hope; 7, Garritt McKee, Dixmont; 8, Tyler Robbins, Montville; 9, Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; and 10, Bobby Messimer, Woolwich.
Portland Glass Strictly Streets (25 laps) — 1, Kurt Hewins, Turner; 2, Scott Eck, Lisbon; 3, Zach Emerson, Sabattus; 4, Ashton Reynolds, Liberty; 5, Mac Hannan Jr., Washington; 6, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 7, Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 8, Jeremy Glasier, Appleton; 9, Joe Harriman, Montville; 10, Alex Cromwell, Westport; 11, Shawn Emery, Limerick; 12, Chuck Wagstaff, Boothbay Harbor; 13, Ethan Dinsmore, Hope; 14, Ed Pierpont, Jefferson; 15, Jeff Minchin Jr., Pittston; and 16, Brady Romano, Livermore Falls.
Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis (25 laps) — 1, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2, Kyle Willette, Winslow; 3, Jeff Farrington, Newcastle; 4, Jason Kimball, Pittston; 5, Wyatt DiPetro Jr., Rome; 6, Larry Melcher, Fayette; and 7, Ian Fraser, Belmont.
Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (40 laps) — 1, Tiger Colby, Wiscasset; 2, Sylas Ripley, Warren; 3, Frank Moulton, Pittston; 4, Will Collins, Waldoboro; 5, D.C. Alexander, Carmel; 7, Chris Burgess, Hartford; 8, Jet Decker, Chesterville; 9, Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 10, Patrick Murphy, Woolwich; 11, Jonathon Emerson, Oxford; 12, Alex Waltz, Walpole; 13, Randy Barker III, Wilton; 14, Brent Roy, Vassalboro; and 15, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset.
Amy Worrey works for Wiscasset Speedway.