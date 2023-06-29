Oceanside High School athletic director Troy Smith recently released a list of local sports camps for area youths, which will keep youngsters busy through the summer months in lacrosse, soccer, tennis, basketball, football, field hockey and sailing.
The following is a breakdown of sports clinics available in the Regional School Unit 13 area for local youths:
Girls lacrosse
The Mariner girls lacrosse clinic will be held Monday through Wednesday, July 10-12 at Wasgatt Field in Rockland. The clinic is for girls entering grades 4-12.
Players entering grades 4-7 will participate from 4-4:45 p.m. and players entering grades 8-12 from 4:45-6 p.m.
Participants will work on the foundations of the game including ground ball pick up, passing, catching, cradling and shooting. There will also be game play, fun warm-ups and learning. No equipment is needed and there is no fee to attend.
To sign up, contact coach Angie Vachon at fittrainrun@roadrunner.com or call or text 207-542-2720.
Football
The inaugural Coach Weiss Champ Camp, hosted by Oceanside varsity football coach Sam Weiss, will run Monday through Thursday, July 17-20 from 5-7 p.m. at Wasgatt Field.
The cost is $50 and includes a camp shirt, with proceeds going to the Oceanside football program. Weiss added if families cannot afford to pay for the camp, he and they can work something out.
The camp is for players entering kindergarten through eighth grade.
To register, call Weiss at 207-749-7033 or visit the Oceanside Mariners Football Facebook page.
Soccer
The second annual Sam Pendleton player development soccer clinic is slated for Wednesday through Saturday, July 5-8 at Thomaston Grammar School for players entering kindergarten through sixth grades. The cost of the clinic is $30.
Participants entering grades kindergarten through third grades will take part from 4-5:30 p.m. and participants entering grades 4-6 from 6-7:30 p.m.
To register, click here.
The PITCH will also offer a local soccer camp, held Monday through Thursday, July 17-20 from 5-7 p.m. at the Thomaston Green, is open to participants entering grades 1-9.
The camp offers the most current player development techniques along with a rich history of proven training methods. The cost of the camp is $85.
To register online, visit www.mainepitch.com/SUMMER-CAMPS , email tkrul@mainepitch.com or call 207-273-0042.
Tennis
Midcoast Recreation Center will host an Oceanside community tennis clinic on Wednesday’s beginning July 12 and concluding August 16th. The clinic is for ages 7-18 and will be held at the tennis courts at Oceanside High School.
Youth tennis for ages 7-12 will be held from 5:30-6:30, while tennis for ages 13-18 will be held from 6:30-7:30.
The cost of the clinic, which includes all six weeks, is $75.
To register, visit www.midcoastrec.org or call 207-236-9400.
Field hockey
Youngsters interested in field hockey can register for the 2023 CHills Summer Field Hockey program in Rockport. Oceanside does not host its own clinic for field hockey.
The CHills Summer Field Hockey program will run on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning June 26 and are for players entering kindergarten through eighth grade (kindergarten through 12th grade for MSAD 28 students).
For participants entering grades K-8, the program will run from 5-6 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Sticks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each player is responsible for having their own shin guards and mouth guards. Without both, there will be separate drills for participants to take part in. Participants will bring their own water and their hair should be pulled away from their face.
The cost of the clinic is $60, or $50 per player if registering two or more siblings. Scholarships are available.
For more information, email Lindsey Clement at lkclement@gmail.com.
Youth sailing
Through The Apprenticeshop in Rockland, there are three separate sailing camps available to youths of varying degrees of experience.
The Summer Sailing Camp, which is available on a per-week basis from July 10-Aug. 25, teaches youths ages 6-13 the basics of sailing in a variety of different boats. One day per week features an “adventure day,” where campers get to experience sailing as a group on unique, traditional wooden vessels built by The Apprenticeshop.
Students are grouped based on experience level and all are welcome from novice to expert. The cost of the camp is $340 per week.
The Racing Clinic Camp, available July 24-28 and Aug. 7-12, allows more experienced sailors to improve skills through an intense, week-long training that culminates in a local regatta. Each week begins with a brief introduction to the boat and rigging and take off to sail on different race courses in Rockland Harbor.
Clinics are open to youths ages 14-17, no racing experience is required. The cost of the camp is $340 per week.
The High School Sailing Mini Camp, held Thursday, Aug. 17 from 4-7 p.m., teaches the basics of high school sailing and gives student the opportunity to get into a 420 dinghy. There is a mandatory waiver that needs to be filled out by an on-site guardian and there is no cost for this clinic.
For more information, call The Apprenticeshop at 207-594-1800 or JB at 207-323-3748.
Basketball
The Thomaston Basketball Camp, led by incoming Oceanside High School seniors and twin brothers Cohen and Carter Galley, will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8-9 from 9 a.m. to noon at a location yet to be determined.
The camp is $75 and includes a camp shirt.
To sign up, contact Jared Porter at 207-975-2544 or email jporter@thomastonmaine.gov.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.