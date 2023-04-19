WISCASSET — After a six-month off-season, Wiscasset Speedway will kick off its 2023 campaign on Saturday, April 22.
As always, track owners Richard and Vanessa Jordan spent the offseason making improvements to the facility. Improvements included the addition of 12 new pit-side garages, upgraded look to the pace car and updated victory lane banner.
The improvements will benefit the drivers and fans as the track continues to make progress with each season.
With track improvements come faculty changes as award-winning track photographer Peter Taylor retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Brooke Teras, who has photographed for LST Motorsports Park in Richmond, will step in as track photographer this season.
Scott Chubbuck also has been announced as the competition director and Travis Poulliot will make his debut as the race director.
Chubbuck and Poulliot have vast knowledge and experience as they have been drivers (Chubbuck’s racing career has spanned more than 35-plus years) and Poulliot has spotted for numerous race teams at the track.
As always, there will be drivers changing roles in 2023. Notable moves include 2022 Super Street champion Brett Osmond has graduated into the Late Model Division as his dad, James, returns to the Super Streets this season.
Former Pro Stock champion Mike Orr also will make his Wiscasset return in a Super Street this season. Daniel Harding, who became the youngest division champion in track history last year, should continue to turn heads as he takes on a Pro Stock and Late Model this season.
Matt Beers has been a staple in the Super Street Division, but will advance into Pro Stock this season.
Those are a few of the drivers who will try their hand at something new in 2023.
Saturday’s Group 1 season-opener kicks off at 2 p.m. and will feature the Pro Stocks, Super Streets, Thunder 4 Minis, 4-Cylinder Pros and visiting NELCAR Legends Division.
The Group 2 season-opener will kick off on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. and will feature the Late Models, Modifieds, Strictly Streets, Outlaw Minis and flex Roadrunners Division.
The first marquee event of the season is the highly-anticipated Coastal 200 on Sunday, May 28. The annual Memorial Day Weekend event is presented by Coldbrook Trailers & GT Overhead Door and features the largest Late Model race in New England and a 50-lap Modified feature race.
The winner’s purse for the Coastal 200 has doubled to pay $10,000 to win.
The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites also will return to the track on Saturday, June 24, followed by the Modified Racing Series, which makes a visit to the track on Saturday, July 8. The Modifieds always are a hit at Wiscasset so the SMAC Super Modified Division will have their turn as well on Saturday, July 22.
The Ward & Sons Super Street 100 will be the Super Street drivers’ time to shine as they take the track for their most significant event on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The second marquee event of the season, the Boss Hogg 150, will take place on Labor Day weekend, Sunday, Sept. 3. The highly-anticipated race is presented by BIW/General Dynamics and brings in the most notable Super Late Model drivers from New England and beyond.
As always, the regular season will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 30 with the 50-lap Amsoil Dominator Strictly Shootout, presented by Four Season Synthetic.
Fans will have racing action and music to look forward to this summer as Wiscasset Speedway also kicks off their “Summer Concert Series,” which starts on June 28. The weekly concert series will run through July 26 and will feature new musicians performing at the track Wednesday nights at 6 p.m.
To view the season’s schedule and track information, visit .
Wiscasset Speedway is located on West Alna Road. Grandstand admission to races is $5.
Amy Worrey, who works for Wiscasset Speedway and writes Chasing the Checkered, submitted information for this story.