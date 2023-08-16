OCEAN CITY, Md. — Being a national champion certainly puts one in rarified air, as it has for Camden Hills Regional High School’s Maya Stone.
Stone, set to begin her sophomore year, ended her summer with some “bling” on her finger as she and her Maine Thunder teammates emerged from a pool of 75 teams to win the 2023 United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) U14 Eastern National Softball Championship.
Maine Thunder is a travel softball team out of The Edge Academy in Portland. It is comprised largely of players from the southern Maine area, with Stone being the lone outlier.
“Maya is a huge, key ingredient on our squad,” said Maine Thunder coach Nick Caiazzo, who is also the director of baseball/softball operations and staff/player development at The Edge Academy. “I’m so proud of the kids. I’m just glad to be along for the ride. At the end of the day the kids get out there and have to make plays, swing bats and make pitches and hit the ball. They did everything they were supposed to do for that week.”
Maine Thunder went 8-2 over the five-day stretch, including their 15-11 win over Spartan Wrath of Burnt Hills, N.Y. to win the national title. The team scored 101 runs over those games.
Held in Ocean City, Md. and Salisbury, Md., the national championship was Wednesday through Sunday, July 18-23 with two days of pool play followed by, for qualifying teams, a three-day, double-elimination tournament.
Maine Thunder went 2-1 in three pool-play games, as it defeated Prospects Softball of New Jersey 10-0 and Maryland Fever 16-3 before falling to NW Explosion of Bethlehem, Pa. 3-2.
Maine Thunder entered the bracket as the 19th-ranked team and went on to win six of their next seven games to win the national title.
On July 20, Maine Thunder earned a 7-6 win over Beacon Xtreme of Beacon, N.Y. before it swung to a 7-2 victory over Chiefs Fastpitch Romandi of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. on July 21.
Then, Maine rattled off three more wins on July 21 — including a 13-2 win over GC Lady Brawlers of Gloucester City, N.J., a 9-3 win over USSSA Pride of Sewickley, Pa. and a 12-0 win over N.J. Diamonds Softball of Mount Laurel, N.J. — before it advanced to the championship round against fourth-ranked Spartan Wrath.
Spartan Wrath — which lost earlier in the bracket to N.J. Diamonds — defeated Maine Thunder 11-10 on July 22 to set up the winner-take-all final to follow later in the day.
Maine would not be deterred in game two as it rallied from six runs down to emerge with a 15-11 win to nab the national title.
“It just felt amazing,” said Stone. “It felt deserved. And that team was really good. They beat us, so beating them [in the second game] felt better. We didn’t just go in and beat a team. We went in and lost and then beat a team in a really high-scoring game.”
Stone, who also played outfield and first base throughout the tournament, was busy in the pitching circle on the final day of play as she pitched 8 1/3 innings over the two games and was in the circle for the final out of the title game.
“I love my team,” said Stone. “You can always count on them. If I’m pitching and someone hits a ball, I just know someone’s going to get it. On that last play in the championship game a girl hit the ball into the outfield and I had no doubt my outfielder was going to catch that ball.”
She pitched four innings in the title game and allowed four runs (3 earned) on six hits and two walks, with two strikeouts. Hours prior, she tossed 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs (1 earned) on three hits and two walks, with four strikeouts.
Stone compiled a 2.0 earned-run average in the pitching circle throughout the tournament and at the plate batted more than .350 and accumulated a .450 on-base percentage (OBP). Stone also had two hits, RBI and run in the title game.
“She made pitches when she needed to,” said Caiazzo. “It was certainly a back-and-forth one, but she was a trooper. She was an animal on that day. She threw 125 pitches in two games and it was certainly impressive how she kept her composure.”
Stone has played with Maine Thunder five years. She began on a 10u team and has stuck with it. She is part of a core group of players who have been together for the past three years.
“They’re such good teammates and they just make the game fun because of how competitive every single one of us are,” said Stone. “Put all of us together on a team and we just never want to lose and we always try our hardest. Being on a team where people put their full effort into a sport is the best.”
Caiazzo said he was perhaps most impressed with Stone’s poise, in particular, when things were not going her team’s way such as a questionable call on the field or a play not being made in a key situation.
“Those things don’t affect Maya," he said. "Those are things when I look at the development of a kid from a 10-year-old girl to where she is now as a rising sophomore, it’s fun to see.
Rather than trophies or medals, Maine Thunder and Spartan Wrath players were awarded rings for their national championship and runner-up status.
Rings that any national champion would relish the chance to don.
“When the first person from the other team opened it and their team saw it their eyes all opened wide," Stone said. "We were all like, ‘Wow, I wonder what ours looks like?’ Ours had a few extra gems on it. They were really nice.”