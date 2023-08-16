Softball

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Being a national champion certainly puts one in rarified air, as it has for Camden Hills Regional High School’s Maya Stone.

Stone, set to begin her sophomore year, ended her summer with some “bling” on her finger as she and her Maine Thunder teammates emerged from a pool of 75 teams to win the 2023 United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) U14 Eastern National Softball Championship.

