With its regular season deep in the second half of play, the standings have begun to take shape in the Camden Adult Coed Softball League as a handful of teams have set the standard, thus far.
As games begin to dwindle, two teams have one loss and five others two defeats.
The popular league campaign is in full swing with more teams, new places to play and the ever-present 90 minutes or so of weeknight fun.
A few teams are new, some have changed names and a stable of longstanding squads, such as defending champion Free Press Redwings and 2022 runner-up Benchwarmers, return.
French & Brawn Baggers, for example, have played in the league for decades.
The standings, as of Wednesday, July 26, were: Benchwarmers, 7-1, .875 winning percentage; Dunbar Tree, 7-1, .875; Bushwhackers, 7-2, .778; Free Press Redwings, 7-2, .778; Feener Pride, 6-2, .750; Simmons Seafood, 6-2, .750; Walter J. Read Carpentry, 6-2, .750; Cats 'N Bats, 4-4, .500; Plants Unlimited, 4-5, .444; Batitude, 3-4, .429; Northeast Concrete, 3-5, .375; Outkast, 3-6, .333; French & Brawn Baggers, 2-6, .250; Good Guys, 1-8, .111; Bonnie's Place, 0-8, .000; and Graffam Brothers Lobster, 0-8, .000.
Games are Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. at the following fields: Camden Snow Bowl, Lincolnville Central School, former Rockport Elementary School site, Jaycee Park on Old County Road in Rockland, Elks Field on Rankin Street in Rockland and Thomaston Little League field.
A few games are played under the lights in Thomaston. Those games start at 7 p.m.
This week's remaining games
July 28 — Simmons Seafood at Feener Pride - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park); Dunbar Tree at Bushwhackers - 6 p.m. (RES); Walter J. Read Carpentry at Batitude - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl); and Cats 'N Bats at Plants Unlimited - 6 p.m. (Thomaston)
July 27 — Graffam Brothers Lobstars at Bonnie’s Place - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park); and Benchwarmers at Northeast Concrete - 6 p.m. (RES)
Previous scores
Cats 'N Bats 9, Bushwhackers 8.
Plants Unlimited 14, OutKast 3.
Dunbar Tree 28, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3.
Free Press Red Wings 19, Good Guys 6.
Batitude 3, OutKast 2.
Benchwarmers 20, Good Guys 1.
Simmons Seafood 11, Bushwhackers 9.
Free Press Redwings 18, Bonnie's Place 15.
Simmons Seafood 5, Northeast Concrete 2.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 11, Feener Pride 6.
Bushwhackers 12, Plants Unlimited 10.
Cats 'N Bats 15, French & Brawn Baggers 10.
Simmons Seafood 16, Good Guys 1.
Cats 'N Bats 10, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 2.
Plants Unlimited 9, French & Brawn Baggers 7.
Benchwarmers 22, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 0.
Feener Pride 9, Batitude 4.
Bushwhackers 6, OutKast 2.
Dunbar Tree 8, Free Press Redwings 4.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 9, Northeast Concrete 3.
Free Press Redwings 2, Cats 'N Bats 1.
Benchwarmers 11, Bonnie’s Place 6.
Simmons Seafood 19, Bonnie's Place 7.
Plants Unlimited 16, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 16, Good Guys 1.
Benchwarmers 9, Dunbar Tree 3.
Feener Pride 18, OutKast 6.
Northeast Concrete 11, Batitude 4.
Feener Pride 20, Northeast Concrete 4.
Bushwhackers 15, French & Brawn Baggers 7.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 26, Bonnie’s Place 14.
Free Press Redwings 12, Plants Unlimited 8.
French & Brawn Baggers 9, OutKast 3.
Bushwhackers 22, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3.
Feener Pride 20, Good Guys 2.
Bushwhackers 16, Free Press Redwings 5.
Batitude 22, Good Guys 9.
Benchwarmers 16, Cats 'N Bats 1.
Dunbar Tree 8, Simmons Seafood 6.
Batitude 12, Bonnie's Place 11.
Cats 'N Bats 6, Simmons Seafood 5.
Benchwarmers 12, Plants Unlimited 5.
OutKast 5, Northeast Concrete 4.
French & Brawn Baggers 15, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 2.
Dunbar Tree 15, Walter J. Reed Carpentry 0.
Dunbar Tree 12, Batitude 4.
Feener Pride 13, Bonnie’s Place 10.
Simmons Seafood 18, Plants Unlimited 7.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 6, Cats 'N Bats 5. (10 inns.)
Northeast Concrete 15, Good Guys 5.
Bushwhackers 6, Benchwarmers 3.
Free Press Redwings 8, French & Brawn 6.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 6, Plants Unlimited 5.
OutKast 16, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 1.
Benchwarmers 19, French & Brawn Baggers 4.
Dunbar Tree 13, Feener Pride 8.
Northeast Concrete 14, Bonnie's Place 7.
Free Press Red Wings 20, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 2.
OutKast 20, Good Guys 8.
Free Press Redwings 12, OutKast 5.
Good Guys 19, Bonnie’s Place 14.
Plants Unlimited 13, Batitude 6.
Dunbar Tree 12, Northeast Concrete 3.
Bushwhackers 25, Walter J. Read Carpentry 10.
Simmons Seafood 7, French & Brawn Baggers 5.
Feener Pride 15, Cats 'N Bats 4.
Remaining games
7/31/23 - Batitude at Simmons Seafood - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/31/23 - Walter J. Read Carpentry at OutKast - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
8/1/23 - Feener Pride at Benchwarmers - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
8/1/23 - OutKast at Cats 'N Bats - 6 p.m. (RES)
8/1/23 - Simmons Seafood at Walter J. Read Carpentry - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
8/1/23 - Good Guys at Graffam Brothers Lobstars (Lincolnville Little League) - 6 p.m.
8/1/23 - Northeast Concrete at Free Press Redwings - 6 p.m. (Thomaston)
8/2/23 - French & Brawn Baggers at Dunbar Tree - 6 p.m. (RES)
8/2/23 - Benchwarmers at Batitude - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
8/2/23 - Graffam Brothers Lobstars at Northeast Concrete - 6 p.m. (Lincolnville)
8/3/23 - Bonnie’s Place at French & Brawn Baggers - 6 p.m. (RES)
8/3/23 - Plants Unlimited at Dunbar Tree - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
8/3/23 - Free Press Redwings at Feener Pride - 6 p.m. (Lincolnville)
8/4/23 - French & Brawn Baggers at Good Guys - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
8/4/23 - Bushwhackers at Bonnie’s Place - 6 p.m. (Lincolnville)
(Ends regular season. Playoffs on-deck.)