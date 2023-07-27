Softball

A little more than a week removed from their deep run at the state Little League 11- and 12-year-old softball tournament, Medomak Valley coach Danielle Wyman already is back at practice.

Wyman, after leading the Waldoboro-Frienship-Warren-Union-Washington-based Little League all-star squad to a state runner-up finish, guided the 12u Midcoast Breeze in a travel team tournament in Waterville.

Tags

Recommended for you