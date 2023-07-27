A little more than a week removed from their deep run at the state Little League 11- and 12-year-old softball tournament, Medomak Valley coach Danielle Wyman already is back at practice.
Wyman, after leading the Waldoboro-Frienship-Warren-Union-Washington-based Little League all-star squad to a state runner-up finish, guided the 12u Midcoast Breeze in a travel team tournament in Waterville.
And, much like that team, Wyman’s daughter, Kendall, fires bullets from the pitching circle for the Breeze. Kendall also is a member of another local travel softball team.
“She was on three teams at once,” said Danielle of her 12-year-old pitcher. “Plus middle school ball before that. She’s been busy.”
Medomak, also the District 2 champion, started the state Little League softball tournament with three straight wins and advanced to the title game before it lost back-to-back games on Wednesday, July 12 to Bonny Eagle of Standish at Coffin Field in Brewer.
It is believed to be the deepest run a District 2 team made in state 11-12 softball. Medomak was, in fact, an out from the state crown in game one before Bonny Eagle walked it off with a two-run single and 4-3 win, which set up the winner-take-all game to follow.
“I was told by other people that have lived here their whole life that we made history even making it that far in states," Danielle said. "I guess no other District 2 team has ever done that. It’s pretty great. I’m super proud of the girls. A bunch of them made huge leaps and bounds since the beginning of the Little League season, especially the ones I’ve coached on the Hornets [in Medomak Valley Little League].”
Danielle said she and Kendall’s personalities “are pretty similar,” which she feels was a factor in her daughter’s success in the pitching circle.
“We like the pressure,” said Danielle of Kendall. “We play better under pressure. If it’s something not as intense, we don’t play as well. She’s confident out there even when things aren’t going well.”
Kendall is not the only budding softball player in the family. Ten-year-old Kallie, who also pitches, helped lead the Medomak 8- through 10 Little League all-stars to a District 2 title and, like her older sister, had a run in that age group’s state tournament.
Of course, Kendall and Kallie’s softball prowess was no accident.
Danielle, who was then Danielle Buswell, led Buckfield to back-to-back state Class D softball titles in 2002 and 2003. Danielle, the team’s stalwart pitcher, led the Bucks to shutout wins (13-0 and 12-0) in title games over Lee Academy.
One of those two title games, said Danielle, was played at Coffin Field. She cannot remember which game, which suits her nature.
“They told me the 2002 game was played at that field,” Danielle said. “And my mom remembers I had 13 strikeouts. I knew one game was there and the other was St. Joe’s, but I couldn’t remember which place. I’m very much live in the moment to this day.”
Danielle was recruited to play softball at the University of Southern Maine, but did not pitch for USM after learning she would need to redshirt with a few pitchers ahead of her on the depth chart.
Danielle transferred to Central Maine Community College in Auburn and played two years for the Mustangs before she turned her attention to her degree in nursing.
Danielle helped with her hometown Bucks for a few years by sharing her expertise with Buckfield’s young pitchers, but did not start officially coaching until Kendall began playing tee-ball at age four in Union.
Danielle began to coach Little League once Kendall was of age.
“Pretty much I’ve taught them both to pitch,” she said, “Kendall has done maybe one or two pitching clinics, but the format was 30-40 kids inside and she’d get a minute or two of one-on-one time with the pitching coach. I don’t think she got much from that. Most of it is here in the driveway or at practices.”
As a youngster, Danielle learned the same way. Either from her father, Gerald, then-Buckfield coach Dan Jack or Kimberly Lavoie, the latter of whom was a local pitching coach who put in many hours with her from middle school through college.
“He put in a ton of time with me,” said Wyman of Lavoie. “He would come to the house three nights a week and practice. He really taught me how to pitch. I’m still in communication with him. He lives in Florida now.”
While Danielle and Kallie are right-handed, Kendall is a southpaw, which made it more trying for Danielle to relate her skills to Kendall.
But, fortunately, not for Kendall to absorb.
“Somehow I’ve just told Kendall what I do righty and she can do it lefty,” Danielle said. “I’m not sure how she does that. It’s quite hard, especially when you’re teaching different pitches and how those pitches will break in comparison to how a righty does that.”
Danielle said her daughters love softball, while Kendall, who helped lead the Medomak Middle School seventh-grade team to an unbeaten record until the Riverhawks lost to their eighth-grade schoolmates in the Busline League championship game in the spring, already has made clear her intentions of hoping to pitch at the collegiate level, like her mom.
Not looking too far down the road just yet, Danielle still lives in the moment.
“I tell her to keep practicing. She’s been watching college softball and learning what she can," the mom said.