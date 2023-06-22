THOMASTON — Rain did not deter eight teams from showing up for the Oceanside Middle School Parent Group’s one-pitch, double-elimination coed adult softball tournament on Saturday, June 17.
The tournament was a fundraiser for the group.
As a true community event, the event included teams that play in area adult softball leagues, as well as squads made up of local parents, teachers, and law enforcement.
Games were played at the Thomaston Little League field as well as Oceanside Middle School. Jared Porter, Thomaston Recreation Department director, not only allowed the OMS Parent Group to use the field, but came through at the end to make sure, despite the rain, the field was maintained and kept safe.
New softballs were donated by Green Leaf Roofing.
Odds & Ends, a team of locals who play on various teams each season, walked away as the winners. Benchwarmers came up second.
Third was a Free Agent team, made up of individuals who not only were local, but some who traveled from parts of the state, including as far away as Bingham and Limington.
The final tourney results were: Odds & Ends, 4-0; Benchwarmers, 4-2; Free Agent, 3-2; B52’s, 2-2; One-Hit Wonders 1-2; Misfits, 1-2; Rough Diamonds, 0-2; and KCSO, 0-2.
Lobster rolls were sold, with lobster donated by local fishermen. Donations from Wasses Wagon, Hannaford, Walmart, Shaw's, Lowe's and Central Distributors round out the concession stand.
To learn more about the OMS Parent Group and their events, follow them on Facebook.