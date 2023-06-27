ROCKLAND — Medomak played the entirety of its District 2 Little League 11- and 12-year-old softball tournament as if it were in a big hurry.
Medomak won three games in four days — and played only a combined 11 innings over that span — on its way to a district championship-clinching, 17-0, three-inning victory over Five Town Tuesday, June 27 at George C. Hall Field.
The win advances Medomak (3-0) to the state tournament at Coffin Field in Brewer — which will include winners statewide from regions 1-6 — and begin Saturday, July 8.
Of the six District 2 tournament games played between Medomak, Five Town (2-2), Lincoln County (1-2) and host Oceanside (0-2), only one of those games went the full six innings.
Little League contests are typically six innings in length, but games can conclude via mercy rule if either team is winning by 10 or more runs after four innings or 15 or more runs after three innings. Of the tournament's six games, the tournament boasted only one six-inning ball game.
The tournament began Saturday, June 24 as Lincoln County earned an 18-8, five inning win over Oceanside; followed by Medomak swinging to a 10-0, four-inning win over Five Town.
The action continued Sunday, June 25 as Medomak defeated Lincoln County 14-4 in four innings, while Five Town eliminated Oceanside 14-4 in five innings.
Then, Five Town earned an 18-8 win Monday, June 26 to eliminate Lincoln County and set up the title game with Medomak.
Team members for Medomak, coached by Danielle Wyman, Chris Jameson and Matt Wyman, include Kendall Wyman, Caroline Snell, Aubrey Court, Kiki Ames, Eliza Prock, Bri Knutson, Olivia Campbell, Arianna Pierpont, Sydney Boggs, Raeanna Fallin, Rheanne Simmons and Autumn Holub.
Team members for Oceanside, coached by Randy Maloney, include Alayna Tolman, Abigail Dennison, Autumn Quinn, Stella Eggen, Kaylee Tolman, Eva Hooper, Belle Knight, Lucia Herrick, Naiomi Thompson, Saylor Maloney, Ellianah Sunderland, Alivia Hall-Harrington and Isabelle Minery.
Team members for Five Town, coached by Brian Fitzpatrick, Shane Fentron and Beth Frierson, include Grace Fenton, Natalia Davis, Carly Fitzpatrick, Catherine Leadbetter, Iris Bolduc, Whitney Pearson, Maggie Harbaugh, Olivia Grierson, Charlotte Watkins, Audrena Blackington, Anya Grierson and Marissa Gildred.
Team members for Lincoln County, coached by Briceson Henry, Sam Harlow and Ellen Westhaver, include Brea Lafrenaye, Norah Lord, Grace Henny, Dory Westhaver, Peyton Johnson, Anna Brackett, Aubree Brewer, Rose Eraklis, Arabella Hodgdon, Maddi Riley, Josie Carr and Elly Flagg.
The following is a full breakdown of the district tournament:
Medomak 17, Five Town 0 (3 inns.)
At Rockland June 27, Medomak used a mix of steady hitting, supreme pitching and savvy on the basepaths to blank Five Town in only three innings to claim the District 2 championship. Medomak scored a pair in the first inning before blowing the game open with a 12-run second and added five more in the third.
Medomak was led at the plate by Wyman (run, stolen base), Snell (single, 3 runs), Court (single, 2 runs, RBI), Ames (single, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Simmons (2 singles, run, 3 RBIs), Knutson (single, run, RBI), Pierpont (single, RBI), Campbell (single, run), Boggs (run), Fallin (run), Prock (2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Holub (2 runs).
Wyman twirled a no-hitter in the pitching circle for Medomak. She faced only nine batters and hit three, to go along with five strikeouts. Olivia Grierson and Leadbetter split time on the rubber for Five Town as the duo allowed 10 hits and 11 walks, with three strikeouts.
Wyman singled and Snell drew walks to start the first for Medomak as the duo were singled in by Court and Ames to take a 2-0 lead.
In the second, Campbell was hit by a pitch, Boggs walked and Fallin reached on an error to load the bases. Moments later, Prock ripped a two-run single and bases-loaded walks issued to both Snell and Court increased the lead to 6-0. Then the lead swelled to 12 runs after a two-run single by Simmons, an RBI-single by Knutson and two-run single by Pierpont.
The offense continued to click in the third to the tune of five more runs of a collection of bases-loaded walks, passed balls and Simmons’ third RBI of the day.
Five Town 18, Lincoln County 10
At Rockland June 26, Five Town plated a whopping 11 runs in the game’s final frame and bounced Lincoln County from the tournament. Five Town also scored two in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth, while Lincoln County plated one in the first, five in the second, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Five Town was led at the plate by Davis (4 runs, 2 stolen bases), Leadbetter (3 singles, 4 runs, stolen base), Fitzpatrick (single, 2 runs, 4 stolen bases), Fenton (run, stolen base), Watkins (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Olivia Grierson (run), Blackington (run), Gildred (run), Anya Grierson (run) and Pearson (run, stolen base).
For Lincoln County, Lafrenaye (single, run, 2 stolen bases), Lord (2 singles), Westhaver (run, 2 stolen bases), Johnson (single), Brackett (run, stolen base), Brewer (run, 5 stolen bases), Eraklis (run, stolen base), Hodgdon (2 runs), Riley (single, run) and Carr (3 singles, 2 runs) paced the offense.
Brewer pitched for Lincoln County and allowed four hits and 20 walks, with 10 strikeouts. Olivia Grierson and Leadbetter each pitched for Five Town and allowed eight hits and 14 walks, with five strikeouts.
Five Town 14, Oceanside 4 (5 inns.)
At Rockland June 25, with the benefit of an 11-run fourth inning, Five Town went on the offensive and ousted host Oceanside from the tournament. Five Town also scored one in the first and two in the fifth, while Oceanside plated one in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Five Town was paced at the plate by Fenton (game-winning home run, single, 2 runs), Natalia Davis (single, run), Fitzpatrick (single, 2 runs), Leadbetter (single, 2 runs), Bolduc (single, 2 runs), Harbaugh (2 singles, run), Olivia Grierson (2 singles, run), Watkins (run), Blackington (single, run) and Anya Grierson (run).
For Oceanside, Eggen (run), Quinn (run), Minery (home run) and Thompson (single, run) paced the offense.
Knight pitched for Oceanside and allowed 11 hits and one walk, with two strikeouts. Olivia Grierson pitched for Five Town and allowed two hits and nine walks, with five strikeouts.
After the 11-run fourth inning put Five Town up 12-4, Blackington reached on an error before a two-run home run by Fenton earned Five Town the hard-fought, walkoff win.
Medomak 14, Lincoln County 4 (4 inns.)
At Rockland June 25, Medomak advanced to the District 2 title with ease en route to a mercy-rule victory. Medomak scored two in the first, seven in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth, while Lincoln County plated three in the first and one in the fourth.
Medomak was keyed at the dish by Wyman (single, 2 runs), Snell (single, 2 runs), Court (2 runs), Ames (2 singles, run), Simmons (single, run), Knutson (single), Pierpont (2 singles, run), Campbell (2 runs), Boggs (run), Fallin (run) and Prock (run).
For Lincoln County, Lord (run), Henny (run) and Westhaver (triple, 2 runs) paced the offense.
Wyman and Simmons pitched for Medomak and allowed one hit, seven walks and one hit batter, with seven strikeouts. Brewer pitched for Lincoln County and yielded eight hits and 11 walks, with three strikeouts.
Lincoln County 18, Oceanside 8 (5 inns.)
At Rockland June 24, Lincoln County scored in each inning and swung to a 10-run win over host Oceanside. Lincoln County scored three in the first, two in the second, three in the third, six in the fourth and four in the fifth, while Oceanside scored two in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Lincoln County offense was paced by Lafrenaye (single, 2 runs), Lord (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Henny (run, stolen base), Westhaver (triple, single, 3 runs), Johnson (2 singles, run, stolen base), Brackett (home run, single, run), Brewer (run), Hodgdon (run, stolen base), Riley (single, 2 runs), Carr (2 singles, 2 runs) and Flagg (2 runs).
For Oceanside, Quinn (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Tolman (2 runs, stolen base), Minery (double, run), Maloney (run), Herrick (run), Sunderland (run) and Hall-Harrington (single) paced the offense.
Tolman pitched for Oceanside and allowed 10 hits and 11 walks, with three strikeouts. Brewer pitched for Lincoln County and yielded two hits and 13 walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Medomak 10, Five Town 0 (4 inns.)
At Rockland June 24, Medomak kept Five Town out of both the run and hit columns and secured a shutout win by mercy rule. Medomak scored two in the first, two in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth.
Wyman fired a no-hitter in the pitching circle for Medomak as she walked one and struck out nine. Olivia Grierson pitched for Five Town and allowed 12 hits and five walks.
The Medomak offense was keyed by Wyman (double), Snell (single, 2 RBIs), Court (single, 2 runs, stolen base), Ames (double, single, run, RBI), Prock (single, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Knutson (2 singles, run), Campbell (run), Pierpont (triple, run, 2 RBIs), Boggs (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Fallin (double, single, 2 runs, RBI, stolen base), Simmons (single, 2 stolen bases) and Holub (run).
