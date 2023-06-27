Softball

ROCKLAND — Medomak played the entirety of its District 2 Little League 11- and 12-year-old softball tournament as if it were in a big hurry. 

Medomak won three games in four days — and played only a combined 11 innings over that span — on its way to a district championship-clinching, 17-0, three-inning victory over Five Town Tuesday, June 27 at George C. Hall Field. 

