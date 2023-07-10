BREWER — Medomak Valley has had quite the showing to kick off the state Little League 11-and 12-year old softball double-elimination tournament as the squad is 2-0 in the early stages of the high-profile event at Coffin Field.
Medomak proved alert and savvy on the bases and secured a 4-0 win over District 1 champion Machias in the tourney opener on Saturday, July 8. Medomak followed suit on Sunday, July 9 with a 3-1 win over District 3 champion and tournament host Brewer.
Next on the docket for Medomak — which also went 3-0 in the district tournament and outscored opponents 41-4 over only 11 innings of play — is a date with District 6 champion Bonny Eagle on Monday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. with a spot in the state championship game on the line.
Earlier in the tournament, Bonny Eagle defeated District 4 champion Biddeford 3-2 on Saturday before Biddeford ousted Machias 15-3. Brewer also will face Biddeford in an elimination game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The state championship game is slated for Wednesday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m., with an “if” game to follow 30 minutes after should the team in the loser’s bracket emerge victorious.
Team members for Medomak, coached by Danielle Wyman, Chris Jameson and Matt Wyman, include Kendall Wyman, Caroline Snell, Aubrey Court, Kiki Ames, Eliza Prock, Bri Knutson, Olivia Campbell, Arianna Pierpont, Sydney Boggs, Raeanna Fallin, Rheanne Simmons and Autumn Holub.
The following is a recap of Medomak’s first two games of the state event:
Medomak 3, Brewer 1
At Brewer July 10, Medomak got all the offense it needed in a three-run second inning as they surged to a win over the hosts of the tourney. Brewed plated its lone run in the fifth frame.
Medomak was led on offense by Ames (2 singles, run, stolen base), Pierpont (single, run, 2 steals), Simmons (single, run, 2 steals) and Campbell (2 singles).
For Brewer, Miranda Harvey (double), Addison Harvey (double, single, 3 stolen bases), Madison Worcester (single, steal), Carleigh Coleman (2 singles, run, 2 steals), Annabelle Day (2 singles, 3 steals) and Caitlin McGrath (single) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed nine hits and no walks, to go along with 12 strikeouts. McGrath pitched for Brewer and allowed six hits and no walks, with eight strikeouts.
Medomak 4, Machias 0
At Brewer July 8, Medomak got a one-hit shutout in the pitcher’s circle from hurler Wyman and clinched a shutout win over the District 1 champs. Medomak scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Photos from this game will appear later with this story.
Wyman yielded no walks and struck out 14 batters in the victory for Medomak, with the lone hit surrendered being a two-out single by Aubrey Wood.
Wood pitched for Machias and allowed one hit, five walks and one hit batter, with 12 strikeouts.
Simmons had the lone hit — a second-inning single — for Medomak, and also swiped two bases. Wyman (run, 3 stolen bases), Snell (run, 3 steals), Court (run, 5 steals) and Pierpont (run, 2 steals) also chipped in on offense for Medomak.
While only mustering one hit, Medomak’s patience at the plate manufactured runs as the District 2 champs ran wild on the bases as Machias opted not to throw the ball around the infield in attempts to catch the speedy runners.
In the first, Court reached on a walk and stole bases to put Medomak up 1-0. Wyman and Snell did the same in the third, as did Pierpont in the fifth.