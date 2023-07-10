Softball

BREWER — Medomak Valley has had quite the showing to kick off the state Little League 11-and 12-year old softball double-elimination tournament as the squad is 2-0 in the early stages of the high-profile event at Coffin Field. 

Medomak proved alert and savvy on the bases and secured a 4-0 win over District 1 champion Machias in the tourney opener on Saturday, July 8. Medomak followed suit on Sunday, July 9 with a 3-1 win over District 3 champion and tournament host Brewer. 