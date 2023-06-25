Softball

ROCKLAND — The District 2 Little League 11- and 12-year-old softball tournament swung in with four games in two days Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, with three of the four teams eying the district championship still in the fray.

The tournament began at George C. Hall Field Saturday as Lincoln County swung to an 18-8, five-inning win over host Oceanside, while Medomak followed with a 10-0, four-inning victory over Five Town.

