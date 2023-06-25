ROCKLAND — The District 2 Little League 11- and 12-year-old softball tournament swung in with four games in two days Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, with three of the four teams eying the district championship still in the fray.
The tournament began at George C. Hall Field Saturday as Lincoln County swung to an 18-8, five-inning win over host Oceanside, while Medomak followed with a 10-0, four-inning victory over Five Town.
On Sunday, June 25, Medomak advanced to the District 2 title game with a 14-4, four-inning win over Lincoln County, while host Oceanside was ousted from the tournament as they fell 14-4 in five innings to Five Town.
The action will continue in another elimination game Monday, June 26 between Five Town and Lincoln County.
Photos and video from opening-round games will appear later with this story.
The District 2 championship game will be played Tuesday, June 27, with an “if” game slated for Wednesday, June 28. All remaining games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. starts.
Little League contests are typically six innings in length, but games can conclude via mercy rule if either team is winning by 10 or more runs after four innings. Through four games, the tournament has yet to see a six-inning ball game.
The winner will advance to the state tournament in Brewer — which will include winners statewide from regions 1-6 — and begin Thursday, July 6.
Team members for Medomak, coached by Danielle Wyman, Chris Jameson and Matt Wyman, include Kendall Wyman, Caroline Snell, Aubrey Court, Kiki Ames, Eliza Prock, Bri Knutson, Olivia Campbell, Arianna Pierpont, Sydney Boggs, Raeanna Fallin, Rheanne Simmons and Autumn Holub.
Team members for Oceanside, coached by Randy Maloney, include Alayna Tolman, Abigail Dennison, Autumn Quinn, Stella Eggen, Kaylee Tolman, Eva Hooper, Belle Knight, Lucia Herrick, Naiomi Thompson, Saylor Maloney, Ellianah Sunderland, Alivia Hall-Harrington and Isabelle Minery.
Team members for Five Town, coached by Brian Fitzpatrick, Shane Fentron and Beth Frierson, include Grace Fenton, Natalia Davis, Carly Fitzpatrick, Catherine Leadbetter, Iris Bolduc, Whitney Pearson, Maggie Harbaugh, Olivia Grierson, Charlotte Watkins, Audrena Blackington, Anya Grierson and Marissa Ceildred.
Team members for Lincoln County, coached by Briceson Henry, Sam Harlow and Ellen Westhaver, include Brea Lafrenaye, Norah Lord, Grace Henny, Dory Westhaver, Peyton Johnson, Anna Brackett, Aubree Brewer, Rose Eraklis, Arabella Hodgdon, Maddi Riley, Josie Carr and Elly Flagg.
The following is a breakdown of the first four games of the tournament:
Five Town 14, Oceanside 4 (5 inns.)
At Rockland June 25, with the benefit of an 11-run fourth inning, Five Town went on the offensive and ousted host Oceanside from the tournament. Five Town also scored one in the first and two in the fifth, while Oceanside plated one in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Five Town was paced at the plate by Fenton (game-winning home run, single, 2 runs), Natalia Davis (single, run), Fitzpatrick (single, 2 runs), Leadbetter (single, 2 runs), Bolduc (single, 2 runs), Harbaugh (2 singles, run), Olivia Grierson (2 singles, run), Watkins (run), Blackington (single, run) and Anya Grierson (run).
For Oceanside, Eggen (run), Quinn (run), Minery (home run) and Thompson (single, run) paced the offense.
Knight pitched for Oceanside and allowed 11 hits and one walk, with two strikeouts. Olivia Grierson pitched for Five Town and allowed two hits and nine walks, with five strikeouts.
After the 11-run fourth inning put Five Town up 12-4, Blackington reached on an error before a two-run home run by Fenton earned Five Town the hard-fought, walkoff win.
Medomak 14, Lincoln County 4 (4 inns.)
At Rockland June 25, Medomak advanced to the District 2 title with ease en route to a mercy-rule victory. Medomak scored two in the first, seven in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth, while Lincoln County plated three in the first and one in the fourth.
Medomak was keyed at the dish by Wyman (single, 2 runs), Snell (single, 2 runs), Court (2 runs), Ames (2 singles, run), Simmons (single, run), Knutson (single), Pierpont (2 singles, run), Campbell (2 runs), Boggs (run), Fallin (run) and Prock (run).
For Lincoln County, Lord (run), Henny (run) and Westhaver (triple, 2 runs) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed one hit, seven walks and one hit batter, with seven strikeouts. Brewer pitched for Lincoln County and yielded eight hits and 11 walks, with three strikeouts.
Lincoln County 18, Oceanside 8 (5 inns.)
At Rockland June 24, Lincoln County scored in each inning and swung to a 10-run win over host Oceanside. Lincoln County scored three in the first, two in the second, three in the third, six in the fourth and four in the fifth, while Oceanside scored two in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Lincoln County offense was paced by Lafrenaye (single, 2 runs), Lord (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Henny (run, stolen base), Westhaver (triple, single, 3 runs), Johnson (2 singles, run, stolen base), Brackett (home run, single, run), Brewer (run), Hodgdon (run, stolen base), Riley (single, 2 runs), Carr (2 singles, 2 runs) and Flagg (2 runs).
For Oceanside, Quinn (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Tolman (2 runs, stolen base), Minery (double, run), Maloney (run), Herrick (run), Sunderland (run) and Hall-Harrington (single) paced the offense.
Tolman pitched for Oceanside and allowed 10 hits and 11 walks, with three strikeouts. Brewer pitched for Lincoln County and yielded two hits and 13 walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Medomak 10, Five Town 0 (4 inns.)
At Rockland June 24, Medomak kept Five Town out of both the run and hit columns and secured a shutout win by mercy rule. Medomak scored two in the first, two in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth.
Wyman fired a no-hitter in the pitching circle for Medomak as she walked one and struck out nine. Olivia Grierson pitched for Five Town and allowed 12 hits and five walks.
The Medomak offense was keyed by Wyman (double), Snell (single, 2 RBIs), Court (single, 2 runs, stolen base), Ames (double, single, run, RBI), Prock (single, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Knutson (2 singles, run), Campbell (run), Pierpont (triple, run, 2 RBIs), Boggs (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Fallin (double, single, 2 runs, RBI, stolen base), Simmons (single, 2 stolen bases) and Holub (run).
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.