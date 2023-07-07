WALDOBORO — The start of the best-of-three series between Medomak Valley and Five Town for the District 2 Little League 8- and 10-year-old championship began on Thursday night, July 6 at John Foster Field as the hosts inched closer to the championship banner.
Medomak earned a 19-6 win over Five Town in four innings and could clinch the district title in game two on Sunday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the same venue.
Should Five Town win Sunday, a winner-take-all final will be on Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Medomak and Five Town are the only two teams in the district tournament as Lincoln County and Oceanside did not field a team. Thus, the standard double-elimination tournament is condensed to a best-of-three series.
The winner will advance to the state tournament, which will begin Saturday, July 15 in Ellsworth.
Team members for Medomak, coached by Mike Dostie, Kayla Boggs and Michelle Boggs, include Addie Hyler, Nomi Boggs, Ella Boggs, Kayleigh Lemar, Josey Burns, Kallie Wyman, Gabby Perfetto, Natalia Powers, Makenzie Anderson, Savanah Griffin, Alex Fullerton and Peyton Lash.
Team members for Five Town, coached by Marty Allwine and Russell Fitzpatrick, include Hannah Archer, Olivia Davis, Elizabeth Fernald, Brynn Fitzpatrick, Delaney Fitzpatrick, Clara Harbaugh, Hayden Lyman, Mackenzie MacCoole, Eleanor Mandy, Ellie Porter, Taylor Ruby, Ava Salami, Lauren Scott and Lucy Campion.
Photos from the first game of the tourney will appear later with this story.
The following is a recap of the first game of the tournament:
Medomak 19, Five Town 6 (4 inns.)
At Waldoboro July 6, Medomak took a 1-0 lead in the series with a mercy rule-shortened win over Five Town. Medomak scored three runs in the first inning, 13 in the second and three in the third, while Five Town plated three in the first, one in the second and two in the third.
Medomak was led on offense by Hyler (double, 2 runs), Nomi Boggs (3 runs, 2 stolen bases), Ella Boggs (single, 2 runs, steals), Lemar (3 singles, 3 runs, 2 steals), Burns (2 singles, run), Perfetto (single, 2 runs, 2 steals), Powers (run), Anderson (2 runs), Griffin (run), Fullerton (single, run) and Lash (run).
For Five Town, Harbaugh (run, stolen base), Davis (2 runs), Brynn Fitzpatrick (2 runs, steal) and Campion (run) paced the offense.
Lash and Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed no hits, 12 walks and four hit batters, with eight strikeouts. Porter and Davis pitched for Five Town and allowed nine hits and 13 walks, with five strikeouts.