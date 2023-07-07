Softball

WALDOBORO — The start of the best-of-three series between Medomak Valley and Five Town for the District 2 Little League 8- and 10-year-old championship began on Thursday night, July 6 at John Foster Field as the hosts inched closer to the championship banner.

Medomak earned a 19-6 win over Five Town in four innings and could clinch the district title in game two on Sunday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the same venue.

Tags

Recommended for you