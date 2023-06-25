Softball

ROCKLAND — Only five games into the District 2 Little League 11- and 12-year-old double-elimination softball tournament, and only two teams remain with a district crown hanging in the balance.

The district title will be decided at George C. Hall Field Tuesday, June 27 as Medomak (2-0) will face Five Town (2-1). The two teams squared also squared off Saturday, June 24 with Medomak winning 10-0 in four innings.

