WALDOBORO — The runs were plated at a fast-and-furious pace in the District 2 Little League 8- through 10-year-old championship at John Foster Field, as Medomak Valley emerged from the fray in a best-of-three series with Five Town to claim the coveted title.
Medomak, which needed only a combined eight innings to clinch the District 2 crown, bested Five Town 19-6 in four innings on Thursday, July 6 and closed out the championship tilt with a 31-21, four-inning win on Sunday, July 9.
Medomak and Five Town were the only two teams in the district tournament as Lincoln County and Oceanside did not field squads this year. Thus, the standard double-elimination tournament was condensed to a best-of-three series.
Medomak advances to the state tournament, slated to begin on Saturday, July 15 at Demeyer Field in Ellsworth. Medomak will kick off the tourney when it faces the District 4 champions on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Team members for Medomak, coached by Mike Dostie, Kayla Boggs and Michelle Boggs, include Addie Hyler, Nomi Boggs, Ella Boggs, Kayleigh Lemar, Josey Burns, Kallie Wyman, Gabby Perfetto, Natalia Powers, Makenzie Anderson, Savanah Griffin, Alex Fullerton and Peyton Lash.
Team members for Five Town, coached by Marty Allwine and Russell Fitzpatrick, include Hannah Archer, Olivia Davis, Elizabeth Fernald, Brynn Fitzpatrick, Delaney Fitzpatrick, Clara Harbaugh, Hayden Lyman, Mackenzie MacCoole, Eleanor Mandy, Ellie Porter, Taylor Ruby, Ava Salami, Lauren Scott and Lucy Campion.
The following is a recap of the games of the district tourney:
Medomak 31, Five Town 21 (4 inns.)
At Waldoboro July 9, host Medomak outscored Five Town in a high-scoring affair and clinched the District 2 championship. Medomak scored three runs in the first inning, 15 in the second, 11 in the third and two in the fourth, while Five Town scored 11 in the first, four in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.
Medomak was keyed on offense by Hyler (2 singles, 4 runs), Nomi Boggs (single, 3 runs), Ella Boggs (single, 3 runs), Lemar (single, 2 runs), Wyman (2 singles, 2 runs), Fullerton (2 singles, 2 runs), Perfetto (double, 2 runs), Lash (run), Griffin (4 runs), Burns (2 runs), Anderson (4 runs) and Powers (3 runs).
For Five Town, Fernald (3 runs), Harbaugh (2 runs), Brynn Fitzpatrick (run), Delaney Fitzpatrick (3 runs), Porter (single, 3 runs), Archer (3 runs), Lyman (run), MacCoole (run), Scott (run), Salami (run) and Ruby (2 singles, 2 runs) paced the offense.
Wyman and Lash pitched for Medomak and allowed three hits and 27 walks, with 11 strikeouts. Delaney Fitzpatrick, Fernald, Porter, Lyman and MacCoole pitched for Five Town and combined to allow 10 hits and 22 walks, with four strikeouts.
Medomak 19, Five Town 6 (4 inns.)
At Waldoboro July 6, Medomak took a 1-0 lead in the series with a mercy rule-shortened win over Five Town. Medomak scored three runs in the first inning, 13 in the second and three in the third, while Five Town plated three in the first, one in the second and two in the third.
Medomak was led on offense by Hyler (double, 2 runs), Nomi Boggs (3 runs, 2 stolen bases), Ella Boggs (single, 2 runs, steals), Lemar (3 singles, 3 runs, 2 steals), Burns (2 singles, run), Perfetto (single, 2 runs, 2 steals), Powers (run), Anderson (2 runs), Griffin (run), Fullerton (single, run) and Lash (run).
For Five Town, Harbaugh (run, stolen base), Davis (2 runs), Brynn Fitzpatrick (2 runs, steal) and Campion (run) paced the offense.
Lash and Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed no hits, 12 walks and four hit batters, with eight strikeouts. Porter and Davis pitched for Five Town and allowed nine hits and 13 walks, with five strikeouts.