Softball

WALDOBORO — The runs were plated at a fast-and-furious pace in the District 2 Little League 8- through 10-year-old championship at John Foster Field, as Medomak Valley emerged from the fray in a best-of-three series with Five Town to claim the coveted title.

Medomak, which needed only a combined eight innings to clinch the District 2 crown, bested Five Town 19-6 in four innings on Thursday, July 6 and closed out the championship tilt with a 31-21, four-inning win on Sunday, July 9.

Tags

