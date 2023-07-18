Softball

ELLSWORTH — Medomak Valley represented District 2 with pride at the state Little League 8- through 10-year-old double-elimination softball tournament, but had its ride draw to a close in an elimination game on Monday, July 17 at Demeyer Field. 

Facing District 4 champion Massabesic of Waterboro — a team Medomak beat in a high-scoring game early in the tournament — the local squad ran out of offensive firepower and dropped a 15-0, four-inning contest and was ousted from the tourney. 