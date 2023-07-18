ELLSWORTH — Medomak Valley represented District 2 with pride at the state Little League 8- through 10-year-old double-elimination softball tournament, but had its ride draw to a close in an elimination game on Monday, July 17 at Demeyer Field.
Facing District 4 champion Massabesic of Waterboro — a team Medomak beat in a high-scoring game early in the tournament — the local squad ran out of offensive firepower and dropped a 15-0, four-inning contest and was ousted from the tourney.
Medomak started the tournament on Saturday, July 15 with a 16-15 win over Massabesic before the locals dropped a 17-0, four-inning decision to District 1 champion and tournament host Machias on Sunday, July 16.
District 3 champion Holbrook and District 6 champion Bonny Eagle of Standish round out the five-team field.
Machias and Massabesic will face off in an elimination game on Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m., with the winner to advance to the championship game against Bonny Eagle on Thursday, July 20, also at 5 p.m.
Team members for Medomak, coached by Mike Dostie, Kayla Boggs and Michelle Boggs, include Addie Hyler, Nomi Boggs, Ella Boggs, Kayleigh Lemar, Josey Burns, Kallie Wyman, Gabby Perfetto, Natalia Powers, Makenzie Anderson, Savanah Griffin, Alex Fullerton and Peyton Lash.
Scores from the tournament include: Medomak 16, Massabesic 15; Bonny Eagle 10, Holbrook 0; Machias 17, Medomak 0; and Massabesic 4, Holbrook 2 (Holbrook eliminated); Massabesic 15, Medomak 0 (Medomak eliminated); and Bonny Eagle 10, Machias 0.
A summary of Medomak's games in the state event include:
Massabesic 15, Medomak 0 (4 inns.)
At Ellsworth July 17, Massabesic avenged its early loss to Medomak and bounced the District 2 champions from the tournament. Massabesic scored two runs in the first inning, eight in the second and five in the third.
Fullerton, Ella Boggs, Wyman and Lemar rapped hits in the loss for Medomak, while Maddie Day (single, 2 runs), Aubrey Bissonnette (2 runs), Olivia Howe (2 singles, 3 runs), Sophie Cessario (single), Hailey Legers (double, single), Reese Duplisea (2 singles, run), Ella Nickerson (single, run), Alexa Adams (2 runs), Amelia Greene (run), Lydia Grant (2 singles, 2 runs) and Evelyn Cacace (run) also chipped in on offense for Massabesic.
Lash and Wyman surrendered 11 hits and nine walks, with seven strikeouts, in the pitching circle for Medomak. Massabesic pitchers allowed four hits and one walk, with six strikeouts.
Machias 17, Medomak 0 (4 inns.)
At Ellsworth July 15, host Machias benefited from a 10-run second inning and bounced Medomak to the loser’s bracket. Machias also scored two in the first and third innings in addition to three in the fourth.
Perfetto singled in the second for the lone Medomak hit, while Machias was keyed at the plate by Sarah Hennessey (3 singles, 2 runs), Charlotte Hennessey (2 runs), Kim Bragg (run), Maddie Berry (run), Chloe Dahl (2 singles, 2 runs), Kendal Look (run), Laura Johnson (2 runs), Ellie Hunter (2 runs), Aubrie Smith (run) and Charlie Fitz (run) keyed the Machias offense.
Hennessey tossed a one-hit shutout for Machias as she walked none and struck out five. Lash and Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed five hits and 10 walks, with seven strikeouts.
Medomak 16, Massabesic 15
At Ellsworth July 15, Medomak edged Massabesic in a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest. Medomak scored three runs in the second inning, six in the third, three in the fifth and four in the sixth, while Massabesic plated one in the first, three in the second, four in the third, six in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Medomak was led at the plate by Hyler (triple, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Nomi Boggs (run, 2 steals), Ella Boggs (run, 2 steals), Lemar (run, 2 steals), Wyman (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Griffin (3 runs, 3 stolen bases), Fullerton (double, single, 3 runs, 3 steals), Perfetto (single), Lash (run), Anderson (run) and Burns (run).
For Massabesic, Maddie Day (run), Hailey Legers (2 runs), Aubrey Bissonnette (3 runs), Sophie Cessario (single, run), Olivia Howe (single, run), Amelia Greene (run), Maci Tyler (run), Lydia Grant (run) Reese Duplisea (run), Alexa Adams (run), Ella Nickerson (run) and Evelyn Cacase (run) paced the offense.
Lash and Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed two hits, 15 walks and five hit batters, with 12 strikeouts. Massabesic’s pitcher allowed four hits, 16 walks and three hit batters, with five strikeouts.