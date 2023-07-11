BREWER — Medomak Valley has had quite the showing at the state Little League 11-and 12-year old softball double-elimination tournament at Coffin Field.
And now, the batch of area youngsters are one win from a coveted state title.
The District 2 champion proved alert and savvy on the bases and secured a 4-0 win over District 1 titlist Machias in the tourney opener on Saturday, July 8. Medomak followed suit on Sunday, July 9 with a 3-1 win over District 3 champion and tournament host Brewer.
However, the local youngsters most impressive win came Monday, July 10 as the District 2 champs scored a pair of runs in an extra inning and knocked off defending state champion Bonny Eagle of Standish 3-1.
Now, Medomak awaits the winner of the Tuesday, July 11 elimination game between District 6 champion Bonny Eagle and District 4 champion Biddeford in the state title game, slated for Wednesday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. back at Coffin Field.
Should Bonny Eagle or Biddeford defeat Medomak, a second, winner-take-all final would take place, under the lights, 30 minutes following the Wednesday contest.
Earlier in the tournament, Bonny Eagle defeated District 4 champion Biddeford 3-2 on Saturday, Biddeford ousted Machias 15-3 on Sunday and Biddeford eliminated Brewer 11-2 in an elimination game on Monday.
Team members for Medomak, coached by Danielle Wyman, Chris Jameson and Matt Wyman, include Kendall Wyman, Caroline Snell, Aubrey Court, Kiki Ames, Eliza Prock, Bri Knutson, Olivia Campbell, Arianna Pierpont, Sydney Boggs, Raeanna Fallin, Rheanne Simmons and Autumn Holub.
The following is a recap of Medomak’s first three state games:
Medomak 3, Bonny Eagle 1 (7 inns.)
At Brewer July 10, Medomak knocked off last year’s state champion in an extra inning and secured a spot in the state championship game. Medomak plated a run in the fifth and a pair of runs in the seventh, while Bonny Eagle’s run came in the sixth.
The Medomak offense was led by Wyman (run), Ames (single, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases), Pierpont (double) and Campbell (single, 3 steals).
For Bonny Eagle, Emily Ireland (single), Grace McGlinn (run, 2 stolen bases) and Kensie Franck (single, steal) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed two hits and one walk, with 11 strikeouts. Lily Regan pitched for Bonny Eagle and yielded three hits and three walks, with 19 strikeouts.
The game was a pitcher’s duel between Wyman and Regan as Wyman fanned the first five batters she faced and Regan the first six, as neither team was able to push a run across until the fifth inning.
Ames singled to start the frame, stole to third base and was doubled home by Pierpont — who was later caught stealing — as Medomak took a 1-0 advantage.
However, Bonny Eagle scored the tying run in the bottom of the sixth when McGlinn reached on a dropped third strike and eventually stole home, but the team left the winning run standing at third base after a flyout to Boggs ended the inning.
In the seventh, Wyman drew a walk and was moved to second on a sacrifice by Snell. Ames struck out, but advanced to first after the dropped third strike and ended up coming around to score — along with Wyman — after a multitude of Bonny Eagle throwing errors.
Another flyout to Boggs with two outs clinched the win in the seventh for Medomak.
Medomak 3, Brewer 1
At Brewer July 10, Medomak got all the offense it needed in a three-run second inning as they surged to a win over the hosts of the tourney. Brewed plated its lone run in the fifth frame.
Medomak was led on offense by Ames (2 singles, run, stolen base), Pierpont (single, run, 2 steals), Simmons (single, run, 2 steals) and Campbell (2 singles).
For Brewer, Miranda Harvey (double), Addison Harvey (double, single, 3 stolen bases), Madison Worcester (single, steal), Carleigh Coleman (2 singles, run, 2 steals), Annabelle Day (2 singles, 3 steals) and Caitlin McGrath (single) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed nine hits and no walks, to go along with 12 strikeouts. McGrath pitched for Brewer and allowed six hits and no walks, with eight strikeouts.
Medomak 4, Machias 0
At Brewer July 8, Medomak got a one-hit shutout in the pitcher’s circle from hurler Wyman and clinched a shutout win over the District 1 champs. Medomak scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Photos from this game will appear later with this story.
Wyman yielded no walks and struck out 14 batters in the victory for Medomak, with the lone hit surrendered being a two-out single by Aubrey Wood.
Wood pitched for Machias and allowed one hit, five walks and one hit batter, with 12 strikeouts.
Simmons had the lone hit — a second-inning single — for Medomak, and also swiped two bases. Wyman (run, 3 stolen bases), Snell (run, 3 steals), Court (run, 5 steals) and Pierpont (run, 2 steals) also chipped in on offense for Medomak.
While only mustering one hit, Medomak’s patience at the plate manufactured runs as the District 2 champs ran wild on the bases as Machias opted not to throw the ball around the infield in attempts to catch the speedy runners.
In the first, Court reached on a walk and stole bases to put Medomak up 1-0. Wyman and Snell did the same in the third, as did Pierpont in the fifth.
