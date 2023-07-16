Summer is for fishing, boating, beaching, hiking, golfing, cookouts and, of course, for a bundle of active Midcoast residents, the ebbs and flows of recreational softball.
The popular Camden Adult Coed Softball League season is in full swing with more teams, new places to play and the ever-present 60 minutes or so of fun.
A few teams are new, some have changed names and a stable of longstanding squads, such as defending champion Free Press Redwings and runner-up Benchwarmers, return.
French & Brawn Baggers, for example, have played in the league for decades.
The standings, as of Friday, July 14, included: Bushwhackers, 5-0, 1.000 winning percentage; Dunbar Tree, 5-1, .833; Feener Pride, 5-1, .833; Benchwarmers, 4-1, .800; Free Press Redwings, 4-1, .800; Walter J. Read Carpentry, 4-2, .667; Simmons Seafood, 3-2, .600; Northeast Concrete, 3-3, .500; Outkast, 3-3, .500; Batitude, 2-3, .400; French & Brawn Baggers, 2-4, .333; Plants Unlimited, 2-4, .333; Cats 'N Bats, 1-3, .250; Good Guys, 1-5, .167; Graffam Brothers Lobster, 0-5, .000; and Bonnie's Place, 0-6, .000.
Games are Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. at the following fields: Camden Snow Bowl, Lincolnville Central School, former Rockport Elementary School site, Jaycee Park on Old County Road in Rockland, Elks Field on Rankin Street in Rockland and Thomaston Little League field
Scores thus far:
Simmons Seafood 19, Bonnie's Place 7.
Plants Unlimited 16, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 16, Good Guys 1.
Benchwarmers 9, Dunbar Tree 3.
Feener Pride 18, OutKast 6.
Northeast Concrete 11, Batitude 4.
Feener Pride 20, Northeast Concrete 4.
Bushwhackers 15, French & Brawn Baggers 7.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 26, Bonnie’s Place 14.
Free Press Red Wings 12, Plants Unlimited 8.
French & Brawn Baggers 9, OutKast 3.
Bushwhackers 22, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3.
Feener Pride 20, Good Guys 2.
Bushwhackers 16, Free Press Redwings 5.
Batitude 22, Good Guys 9.
Benchwarmers 16, Cats 'N Bats 1.
Dunbar Tree 8, Simmons Seafood 6.
Batitude 12, Bonnie's Place 11.
Cats 'N Bats 6, Simmons Seafood 5.
Benchwarmers 12, Plants Unlimited 5.
OutKast 5, Northeast Concrete 4.
French & Brawn Baggers 15, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 2.
Dunbar Tree 15, Walter J. Reed Carpentry 0.
Dunbar Tree 12, Batitude 4.
Feener Pride 13, Bonnie’s Place 10.
Simmons Seafood 18, Plants Unlimited 7.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 6, Cats 'N Bats 5. (10 inns.)
Northeast Concrete 15, Good Guys 5.
Bushwhackers 6, Benchwarmers 3.
Free Press Red Wings 8, French & Brawn 6.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 6, Plants Unlimited 5.
OutKast 16, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 1.
Benchwarmers 19, French & Brawn Baggers 4.
Dunbar Tree 13, Feener Pride 8.
Northeast Concrete 14, Bonnie's Place 7.
Free Press Red Wings 20, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 2.
OutKast 20, Good Guys 8.
Free Press Red Wings 12, OutKast 5.
Good Guys 19, Bonnie’s Place 14.
Plants Unlimited 13, Batitude 6.
Dunbar Tree 12, Northeast Concrete 3.
Bushwhackers 25, Walter J. Read Carpentry 10.
Simmons Seafood 7, French & Brawn Baggers 5.
Feener Pride 15, Cats 'N Bats 4.
Remaining games
7/17/23 - Cats 'N Bats at Free Press Red Wings - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/17/23 - Benchwarmers at Bonnie’s Places - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
7/18/23 - Bushwhackers at OutKast - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
7/18/23 - Free Press Red Wings at Dunbar Tree - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/18/23 - Walter J. Read Carpentry at Northeast Concrete - 6 p.m. (Elks)
7/19/23 - Batitude at Feener Pride - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/19/23 - French & Brawn Baggers at Plants Unlimited - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
7/20/23 - Simmons Seafood at Good Guys - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
7/20/23 - Graffam Brothers Lobstars at Cats 'N Bats - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/21/23 - Northeast Concrete at Simmons Seafood - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
7/21/23 - Feeners Pride at Walter J. Read Carpentry - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/21/23 - Plants Unlimited at Bushwhackers - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
7/21/23 - Cats 'N Bats at French & Brawn Baggers - 7 p.m. (Thomaston)
7/24/23 - Bonnie’s Place at Free Press Red Wings (RES) - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/24/23 - Good Guys at Benchwarmers - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
7/25/23 - Dunbar Tree at Graffam Brothers Lobstars - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
7/25/23 - Free Press Red Wings at Good Guys - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/25/23 - OutKast at Batitude - 6 p.m. (Elks)
7/26/23 - Bushwhackers at Cats 'N Bats - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/26/23 - OutKast at Plants Unlimited - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
7/27/23 - Graffam Brothers Lobstars at Bonnie’s Place - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
7/27/23 - Benchwarmers at Northeast Concrete - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/28/23 - Simmons Seafood at Feener Pride - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
7/28/23 - Dunbar Tree at Bushwhackers - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/28/23 - Walter J. Read Carpentry at Batitude - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
7/28/23 - Cats 'N Bats at Plants Unlimited - 7 p.m. (Thomaston)
7/31/23 - Batitude at Simmons Seafood - 6 p.m. (RES)
7/31/23 - Walter J. Read Carpentry at OutKast - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
8/1/23 - Feener Pride at Benchwarmers - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
8/1/23 - OutKast at Cats N Bats - 6 p.m. (RES)
8/1/23 - Simmons Seafood at Walter J. Read Carpentry - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
8/1/23 - Good Guys at Graffam Brothers Lobstars (Lincolnville Little League) - 6 p.m.
8/1/23 - Northeast Concrete at Free Press Red Wings - 6 p.m. (Elks)
8/2/23 - French & Brawn Baggers at Dunbar Tree - 6 p.m. (RES)
8/2/23 - Benchwarmers at Batitude - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
8/2/23 - Graffam Brothers Lobstars at Northeast Concrete - 6 p.m. (Lincolnville)
8/3/23 - Bonnie’s Place at French & Brawn Baggers - 6 p.m. (RES)
8/3/23 - Plants Unlimited at Dunbar Tree - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
8/3/23 - Free Press Red Wings at Feener Pride - 6 p.m. (Lincolnville)
8/4/23 - French & Brawn Baggers at Good Guys - 6 p.m. (Jaycee Park)
8/4/23 - Bushwhackers at Bonnie’s Place - 6 p.m. (Lincolnville)