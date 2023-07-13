Softball

BREWER — A team does not get much closer to a state championship banner then Medomak Valley did during its superb Little League 11-and 12-year-old tournament run at Coffin Field. 

Medomak won its first three games of the double-elimination tournament and had defending state champion Bonny Eagle of Standish on the ropes with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and a one-run lead in the possible title game on Wednesday night, July 12.

Tags

Recommended for you