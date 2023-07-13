BREWER — A team does not get much closer to a state championship banner then Medomak Valley did during its superb Little League 11-and 12-year-old tournament run at Coffin Field.
Medomak won its first three games of the double-elimination tournament and had defending state champion Bonny Eagle of Standish on the ropes with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and a one-run lead in the possible title game on Wednesday night, July 12.
Photos from the state games will appear later with this story.
However, the District 6 champions ripped a two-run single to walk off with the 4-3 win — and jumped to an early four-run lead in the all-important "if" game that night — and held off Medomak late to earn a 4-2 win under the lights to capture the state crown.
Medomak had won six straight games —including their impressive run to win District 2 — before being dealt its first loss by the slimmest of margins in game one of the championship round and then, ultimately, ran out of time in game two.
In three games against Bonny Eagle in the state tournament, Bonny Eagle outscored Medomak 9-8.
Medomak (3-2) started the state tournament with a 4-0 win over District 1 champion Machias on Saturday, July 8, followed suit with a 3-1 win over District 3 champion and tournament host Brewer on Sunday, July 9 and bested Bonny Eagle 3-1 on Monday, July 10 to clinch a berth in the title game.
Bonny Eagle (4-1) defeated District 4 champion Biddeford 3-2 Saturday, lost to Medomak 3-1 Monday and bested Biddeford 2-1 in an elimination game to advance to Wednesday's final.
Other tournament scores included: Biddeford ousted Machias 15-3 in an elimination game on Sunday and defeated Brewer in an elimination game 11-2 on Monday to set up its elimination game with Bonny Eagle.
Team members for Medomak, coached by Danielle Wyman, Chris Jameson and Matt Wyman, include Kendall Wyman, Caroline Snell, Aubrey Court, Kiki Ames, Eliza Prock, Bri Knutson, Olivia Campbell, Arianna Pierpont, Sydney Boggs, Raeanna Fallin, Rheanne Simmons and Autumn Holub.
Team members for Bonny Eagle, coached by E.J. Regan, Will Ireland and Athena Lavigne, include Lily Regan, Nora Spires, Lydia Weeks, Emily Ireland, Grace McGlinn, Peyton Campobasso, Lila Boudreau, Kensie Frank, Maris Lopresti, Hailey Elwell, Amaya Lavigne and Clair Libby.
The following is a recap of Medomak’s five games in the state tournament:
Bonny Eagle 4, Medomak 2
In game two, the championship, at Brewer July 12, Bonny Eagle plated its runs in the early innings and held off a late Medomak surge to swing to their second straight state title. Bonny Eagle scored a pair in the first and added single runs in the second and third, while Medomak plated a pair in the fifth.
Bonny Eagle was led at the plate by Ireland (run), Weeks (single, run, stolen base), Spires (single, run, 2 steals), Lopresti (single), Regan (single), Frank (2 singles, run, steal), Libby (single, steal), Boudreau (single, steal) and Campobasso (single).
For Medomak, Snell (single), Ames (single, run), Pierpont (single, run, steal), Simmons (single) and Campbell (RBI) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed nine hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts. Regan pitched for Bonny Eagle and yielded four hits and four walks, with 14 strikeouts.
Bonny Eagle took an early 2-0 lead after Ireland reached on a walk and scored on an error, while Spires singled and was plated on a hit by Regan. Then it added a third run in the second after Frank singled and came in on a hit by Libby.
In the third, Bonny Eagle added to its advantage when Weeks reached on a bunt single, stole second and came in on an error.
Medomak rallied in the fifth when it loaded the bases after an Ames single, Pierpont walk and infield single by Simmons. Campbell drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Ames and Pierpont scampered in on an error to cut the Midcoast team's deficit in half, but the locals got no closer.
Bonny Eagle 4, Medomak 3
In game one at Brewer July 12, Bonny Eagle scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and walked off on Medomak to force the winner-take-all final. Bonny Eagle also scored a pair in the first inning, while Medomak plated one in the third and two in the fourth.
Medomak was led at the plate by Pierpont (triple), Court (run), Ames (double, single, run, stolen base), Simmons (single, run) and Campbell (single, steal).
For Bonny Eagle, Ireland (single), Spires (single, run, stolen base), Lopresti (run), Regan (double), Lavigne (run) and Boudreau (run) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed three hits, two walks and one hit by pitch, with six strikeouts. Regan and Elwell pitched for Bonny Eagle and yielded five hits and four walks, with nine strikeouts.
Bonny Eagle plated a pair in the first inning when Spires reached on a bunt single, stole second and came around when Lopresti reached on an error. Lopresti score on a double by Regan.
Medomak cut its deficit in half in the third when Simmons and Campbell reached on back-to-back singles. Simmons advanced to third after Fallin drew a walk and scampered home on an error.
In the fourth, for Medomak, Court reached on a dropped third strike and motored to third after a double by Ames. Moments later, Pierpont ripped a two-run triple — and was tagged out at the plate after trying to advance on an error — though Medomak took a 3-2 lead on the play.
However, Bonny Eagle battled back in the sixth as Lavigne reached on a one-out walk, followed by Boudreau, who reached on an error, and Campobasso on a bunt to load the bases.
Ireland then ripped a two-run single to right as Boudreau slid in under the tag at the plate for the game-winning run.
Medomak 3, Bonny Eagle 1 (7 inns.)
At Brewer July 10, Medomak knocked off last year’s state champion in an extra inning and secured a spot in the state championship game. Medomak plated a run in the fifth and a pair of runs in the seventh, while Bonny Eagle’s run came in the sixth.
The Medomak offense was led by Wyman (run), Ames (single, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases), Pierpont (double) and Campbell (single, 3 steals).
For Bonny Eagle, Emily Ireland (single), Grace McGlinn (run, 2 stolen bases) and Kensie Franck (single, steal) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed two hits and one walk, with 11 strikeouts. Lily Regan pitched for Bonny Eagle and yielded three hits and three walks, with 19 strikeouts.
The game was a pitcher’s duel between Wyman and Regan as Wyman fanned the first five batters she faced and Regan the first six, as neither team was able to push a run across until the fifth inning.
Ames singled to start the frame, stole to third base and was doubled home by Pierpont — who was later caught stealing — as Medomak took a 1-0 advantage.
However, Bonny Eagle scored the tying run in the bottom of the sixth when McGlinn reached on a dropped third strike and eventually stole home, but the team left the winning run standing at third base after a flyout to Boggs ended the inning.
In the seventh, Wyman drew a walk and was moved to second on a sacrifice by Snell. Ames struck out, but advanced to first after the dropped third strike and ended up coming around to score — along with Wyman — after a multitude of Bonny Eagle throwing errors.
Another flyout to Boggs with two outs clinched the win in the seventh for Medomak.
Medomak 3, Brewer 1
At Brewer July 10, Medomak got all the offense it needed in a three-run second inning as they surged to a win over the hosts of the tourney. Brewed plated its lone run in the fifth frame.
Medomak was led on offense by Ames (2 singles, run, stolen base), Pierpont (single, run, 2 steals), Simmons (single, run, 2 steals) and Campbell (2 singles).
For Brewer, Miranda Harvey (double), Addison Harvey (double, single, 3 stolen bases), Madison Worcester (single, steal), Carleigh Coleman (2 singles, run, 2 steals), Annabelle Day (2 singles, 3 steals) and Caitlin McGrath (single) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for Medomak and allowed nine hits and no walks, to go along with 12 strikeouts. McGrath pitched for Brewer and allowed six hits and no walks, with eight strikeouts.
Medomak 4, Machias 0
At Brewer July 8, Medomak got a one-hit shutout in the pitcher’s circle from hurler Wyman and clinched a shutout win over the District 1 champs. Medomak scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Photos from this game will appear later with this story.
Wyman yielded no walks and struck out 14 batters in the victory for Medomak, with the lone hit surrendered being a two-out single by Aubrey Wood.
Wood pitched for Machias and allowed one hit, five walks and one hit batter, with 12 strikeouts.
Simmons had the lone hit — a second-inning single — for Medomak, and also swiped two bases. Wyman (run, 3 stolen bases), Snell (run, 3 steals), Court (run, 5 steals) and Pierpont (run, 2 steals) also chipped in on offense for Medomak.
While only mustering one hit, Medomak’s patience at the plate manufactured runs as the District 2 champs ran wild on the bases as Machias opted not to throw the ball around the infield in attempts to catch the speedy runners.
In the first, Court reached on a walk and stole bases to put Medomak up 1-0. Wyman and Snell did the same in the third, as did Pierpont in the fifth.