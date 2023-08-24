Softball

ROCKLAND — Benchwarmers were the top team in the Camden Adult Coed Softball League much of the season.

And while No. 2 Bushwhackers were worthy adversaries in the league championship game on Wednesday night, Aug. 23, little changed in that regard by day’s end at Jaycee Park on Old County Road as Benchwarmers collected their second league crown in three years — and fourth overall — with a 9-2 victory.

