ROCKLAND — Benchwarmers were the top team in the Camden Adult Coed Softball League much of the season.
And while No. 2 Bushwhackers were worthy adversaries in the league championship game on Wednesday night, Aug. 23, little changed in that regard by day’s end at Jaycee Park on Old County Road as Benchwarmers collected their second league crown in three years — and fourth overall — with a 9-2 victory.
Benchwarmers, which beat Bushwhackers twice in this year's playoffs, were runner-up to Free Press Redwings in 2022.
Team members for the newly-crowned league champions include Lee Smith, Becca Smith, Abby Veilleux, Ben Ripley, Chris Burns, Daphne Ripley, Dylan Maloney, Jason Yates, Jenn Daniels, Jay Young, Jordan Carter, Kim Young, Robin Carter, Sara Cullity, Tim Jackson and manager Lilly Smith.
Team members for the Bushwhackers include Tyler Patterson, Chris Hart, Ryan Blackman, Nat Winchenbach, Ryan Creamer, Kyle Hamilton, Cameron Robinson, Josh Bodman, Brian Blackman, Kennadi Grover, Casey Pine, Desiree Benner, Mallory Conary and Taylor Simmons.
The Benchwarmers finished with a 14-1 record (4-0 in postseason), while the Bushwhackers ended their campaign 12-4 (3-2 in postseason).
During the regular season, top-ranked Benchwarmers outscored opponents 144-33 (+111), while others who outscored foes were Bushwhackers (143-76), Dunbar Tree (111-52), Walter J. Read Carpentry (135-87), Free Press Redwings (122-78), Simmons Seafood (113-67), Cats 'N Bats (87-86), Feener Pride (122-81) and French & Brawn Baggers (96-91).
By comparison, Good Guys were outscored 66-198 (-132).
While the champions have wielded plenty of power in the past, this season Benchwarmers thrived with a more methodical approach at the plate with timely hitting and heads-up base running. That trend continued Wednesday as a string of seven straight base hits in the fourth inning helped Benchwarmers pull away.
The Benchwarmers scored two runs in the second inning, five in the fourth and two in the fifth, while the Bushwhackers scored single runs in the fourth and sixth frames.
The Benchwarmers, who also have won the Waldoboro Recreation Department's fall coed league title in the past, were led at the plate by Jordan Carter (single, run), Robin Carter (2 singles, 2 runs), Yates (2 singles, 2 runs), Jackson (double, 2 singles, 2 runs), Jay Young (triple, 2 singles, 2 runs), Veilleux (2 singles), Maloney (single), Ben Ripley (single) and Cullity (single).
For the Bushwhackers, Creamer (run), Conary (2 singles), Pine (run), Ryan Blackman (2 singles), Hart (single), Brian Blackman (2 singles), Robinson (single), Hamilton (single) and Winchenbach (2 singles) keyed the offense.
Jackson pitched for the Benchwarmers, while Brian Blackman pitched for the Bushwhackers.
The Benchwarmers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Jackson singled ahead of Jay Young, who tripled to right-center field. Maloney plated Young moments later on a sacrifice fly.
The Bushwhackers cut their deficit in the fourth after Conary singled and was pinch-run for by Pine, who came in to score on a hit by Brian Blackman.
But the Benchwarmers ripped off seven straight singles in the fourth inning — and eight base hits in nine plate appearances — to pull away.
Jordan Carter, Robin Carter and Yates singled to load the bases, while Jackson, Jay Young and Veilleux singled in that trio to put the higher seed up 5-1. Maloney then plated Jackson and Young on a two-run single as the Benchwarmers’ lead swelled to six runs.
Jackson belted a two-run double in the fifth to add to the Benchwarmers' advantage, while Hart had an RBI-single in the sixth for the Bushwhackers.
The final regular-season standings were: Benchwarmers, 10-1, .909 winning percentage; Bushwhackers, 9-2, .818; Dunbar Tree, 9-2, .818; Walter J. Read Carpentry, 9-2, .818; Free Press Redwings, 9-2, .818; Simmons Seafood, 8-3, .727; Cats 'N Bats, 7-4, .636; Feener Pride, 6-5, .545; Plants Unlimited, 4-7, .364; French & Brawn Baggers, 4-7, .364; Northeast Concrete, 4-7, .364; Batitude, 3-8, .273; Outkast, 3-8, .273; Graffam Brothers Lobster, 2-9, .182; Good Guys, 1-10, .091; and Bonnie's Place, 0-11, .000.
The bottom half of the league played in the single-elimination portion of the playoffs to start, and the top half of the teams in the double-elimination portion of the tourney.
Previous playoff results included: No. 16 Bonnie's Place 11, No. 15 Good Guys 0. (Bonnie's wins by forfeit, Good Guys eliminated); No. 10 French & Brawn Baggers 11, No. 13 Outkast 0. (Baggers wins by forfeit, Outkast eliminated); No. 8 Feener Pride 14, No. 16 Bonnie's Place 13. (Bonnie's Place eliminated); No. 9 Plants Unlimited 23, No. 14 Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3. (Graffam Brothers eliminated); No. 11 Northeast Concrete 10, No. 12 Batitude 4. (Batitude eliminated); No. 3 Dunbar Tree 12, No. 6 Simmons Seafood 0; No. 5 Free Press Redwings 12, No. 4 Walter J. Read Carpentry 8; No. 9 Plants Unlimited 10, No. 10 French & Brawn Baggers 7. (French & Brawn eliminated); No. 8 Feener Pride 10, No. 11 Northeast Concrete 7. (Northeast Concrete eliminated); No. 9 Plants Unlimited 16, No 8 Feener Pride 12. (Feener eliminated); No. 2 Bushwhackers 15, No. 7 Cats 'N Bats 7; No. 6 Simmons Seafood 8, No. 7 Cats 'N Bats 7. (Cats 'N Bats eliminated); No. 2 Bushwhackers 1, No. 3 Dunbar Tree 0; No. 1 Benchwarmers 11, No. 9 Plants Unlimited 2; No. 9 Plants Unlimited 11, No. 4 Walter J. Read Carpentry 3. (Walter J. Read eliminated); No. 1 Benchwarmers 4, No. 5 Free Press Redwings 2; No. 6 Simmons Seafood 10, No. 5 Free Press Redwings 4. (Redwings eliminated); No. 3 Dunbar Tree 8, No. 9 Plants Unlimited 1 (Plants Unlimited eliminated); No. 1 Benchwarmers 8, No. 2 Bushwhackers 2; No. 6 Simmons Seafood 5, No. 3 Dunbar Tree 4 (Dunbar Tree eliminated); and No. 2 Bushwhackers 7, No. 6 Simmons Seafood 6 (Simmons Seafood eliminated).
Previous league winners include: 1994 Front IX/Waterfront, 1995 Front IX/Waterfront, 1996 Front IX/Waterfront, 1997 North End, 1998 Front IX, 1999 Maine Cat, 2000 Over The Fence, 2001 French & Brawn, 2002 Gilberts Pub, 2003 Gilberts Pub, 2004 Putters’ Misfits, 2005 Putters Misfits, 2006 Putters’ Misfits, 2007 Putters’ Misfits, 2008 Putters’ Misfits, 2009 Misfits, 2010 Misfits, 2011 Misfits, 2012 Camden Herald Redwings, 2013 Free Press Redwings, 2014 Free Press Redwings, 2015 Maine Cat, 2016 Benchwarmers, 2017 Maine Cat, 2018 Yandell Hammerheads, 2019 Benchwarmers, 2020 Maine Cat, 2021 Benchwarmers and 2022 Free Press Redwings.