Soccer

Soccer ball

AUGUSTA — A new brand of fútbol officially is coming to the high school ranks this fall after the Maine Principals’ Association voted to add a fifth class for eight-player soccer.

At the MPA’s annual spring conference at the Samoset Resort on Wednesday and Thursday, April 26-27, “the soccer report was accepted, including eight-player soccer,” said Mike Bisson, MPA assistant executive director.

Tags

Recommended for you