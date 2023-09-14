It was a banner day for local soccer squads Tuesday, Sept. 12 as all five in action added a notch to their respective win columns.
Both Oceanside and Medomak Valley boys and girls netted wins over Morse of Bath and Gardiner, respectively, while the Camden Hills boys also blanked Messalonskee of Oakland.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Vinalhaven girls played its first match of the season, but fell short against host Wiscasset.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys
Oceanside 2, Morse 1 (2OT)
At Thomaston Sept. 12, the Mariners upended the Shipbuilders and sailed to their third win in four matches. Morse held a 1-0 edge after 40 minutes of play.
Sam Mather scored a pair of penalty kick goals to pace the Mariners. The first came with 27:58 to go in regulation, while the game-winner came with 16 seconds to go in the second overtime.
Harrison Garcia made five saves for the Mariners.
“This was a great match,” said Oceanside coach Travis Doughty. “Morse is tough. They play hard and are well-coached. Our backs Jace Young, Sam Gorman, Hunter Shook and Mather are really coming together. They have yet to give up a goal in game play and Sammy just put the icing on the cake. It was an overall team effort.”
Medomak Valley 1, Gardiner 0
At Gardiner Sept. 12, the Panthers got the lone goal of the game in the first half from Dima Cheesman — off an assist from Morgan Waltz — to emerge with the hard-fought road win.
Medomak Valley led 7-3 in shots, while Gardiner led 4-1 in corner kicks. Eli Pluecker made three saves for the Panthers, while Gardiner’s goalie (name unavailable) made six saves.
Camden Hills 6, Messalonskee 0
At Oakland Sept. 12, the Windjammers blanked the Eagles and emerged with a road win under the lights.
Charlie Pons converted a hat trick and added one assist to lead the Camden Hills offense, while Noah Teel (2 goals), Cam Brown (goal, assist), FInlay Fitch (assist), Roan Aldridge-Peacock (assist) and Liam O'Dwyer (assist) all paced the offensive attack for the visitors.
The 'Jammers held a 22-2 edge in shots and a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks. Brian Leonard and Avery Luft combined on the shutout in net for Camden Hills with one save, while Andrew Beckwith made 15 saves for Messalonskee.
Girls
Oceanside 2, Morse 1
At Bath Sept. 12, the Mariners got the game-winning score from Aubri Hoose and remained unbeaten on the young season. The match was scoreless at halftime.
Hoose and Ava Philbrook each scored for the winners, while Edie McKay scored for Morse. Philbrook also added an assist for Oceanside.
The Mariners held a 19-10 edge in shots, while the Shipbuilders led 4-2 in corner kicks. Jillian Barnard made eight saves for the visitors and Riley Waters six saves for the hosts.
Medomak Valley 4, Gardiner 1
At Waldoboro Sept. 12, the Panthers handed the Tigers their first loss of the season and prevailed by three goals. Medomak Valley held a 2-1 edge at halftime.
Scarlett Flint and Grace Townsend each netted two goals in the win for Medomak Valley, while Rachel Richardson, Haylee Chandler and Lyra Puchalski all logged assists. Sophia Marrone scored the lone goal for Gardiner.
The Panthers held a 20-9 edge in shots and led 2-1 in corner kicks. Chloe Fox made five saves for Medomak Valley, while Taylor Takatsu made 11 saves for Gardiner.