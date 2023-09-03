Mariner, Windjammer boys impressive in season-opening pitch play Sep 3, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Soccer Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside boys soccer game Sept. 1 in Thomaston. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside girls soccer game Sept. 1 in Waldoboro. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside girls soccer game Sept. 1 in Waldoboro. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from the Medomak Valley/Oceanside girls soccer game Sept. 1 in Waldoboro. Photo by Mark Haskell